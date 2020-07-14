Italian Oil Major Looks To Leave Conventional Refining

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.63 +0.34 +0.84%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 42.90 +0.18 +0.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 1.753 +0.007 +0.40%
Graph up Mars US 15 mins 40.94 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 43.38 -0.08 -0.18%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 42.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.06 -0.40 -0.94%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.06 -0.40 -0.94%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.42 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.10 +0.32 +0.87%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.753 +0.007 +0.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 43.43 -0.25 -0.57%
Graph down Murban 2 days 43.63 -0.30 -0.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 42.81 +0.29 +0.68%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 46.64 +0.64 +1.39%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 43.00 +0.14 +0.33%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 43.42 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.42 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.70 +0.26 +0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.38 -0.08 -0.18%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 49 mins 29.10 -0.05 -0.17%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 32.85 +0.30 +0.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 39.10 -0.45 -1.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 40.50 -0.45 -1.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 36.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 36.25 +0.20 +0.55%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 36.25 +0.20 +0.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 36.90 +0.20 +0.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 38.15 +0.10 +0.26%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 36.25 +0.20 +0.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.06 -0.40 -0.94%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 30.50 +0.25 +0.83%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 43.96 +0.63 +1.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 34.24 +0.19 +0.56%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 38.19 +0.19 +0.50%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 38.19 +0.19 +0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 36.75 +0.25 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.25 -0.50 -1.63%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.74 -0.45 -1.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes In a Nutshell...
  • 5 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 7 minutes Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 1 min COVID is real now
  • 17 hours Is Biden the poster child for White Privilege ? DNC needs to replace him now before it's too late.
  • 7 hours The Boris Yeltsin of America
  • 2 hours Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 16 hours Why Putin is popular in Russia
  • 14 hours Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 3 hours There Has Been No Trump Manufacturing Boom Even Before Covid
  • 2 days Is the oil & gas industry on the way out?
  • 51 mins Joe Biden offers advice to correct the public health
  • 13 hours Fauci: "USA will soon have 100K new cases per day". Trump re(p)-lies: "The problem has been fixed"

Breaking News:

Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw

Tesla’s Million-Mile Battery Will Fuel A New Green Energy Boom

Tesla’s Million-Mile Battery Will Fuel A New Green Energy Boom

Tesla’s million-mile electric vehicle battery…

Japanese Firm Develops Battery That’s 90% Cheaper Than Lithium-Ion

Japanese Firm Develops Battery That’s 90% Cheaper Than Lithium-Ion

A Japanese company has raised…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Italian Oil Major Looks To Leave Conventional Refining

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 14, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT

Italian major Eni plans to exit traditional refining activities within the next decade as it is focused on bio-refineries and accelerating its transition to low-carbon energy, chief executive Claudio Descalzi told Bloomberg in an interview.

The top executive spoke a month after Eni announced in June a “new business structure to be a leader in the energy transition,” creating an Energy Evolution division in the company to accelerate its plans to significantly boost renewable power generation and biofuels production.  

Eni has bio-refineries in Venice and Gela, Italy, converted from conventional fossil-fuel refineries into bio-refineries to produce high-quality, cleaner fuels.

Only the two bio-refineries didn’t work at reduced capacity during Italy’s lockdown between March and early May, because they “worked very well,” Descalzi told Bloomberg.

The internal rate of return at bio-refineries is around 15 percent, “not bad” compared to the upstream, the manager noted.

Earlier this month, Eni – like other European majors such as BP and Shell – reduced its long-term oil price assumptions and warned of impairment charges due to the lower value of its upstream assets.

While reducing its oil price assumptions, the Italian company reiterated last week its February commitment to reduce its carbon footprint and possibly even speed up its efforts to be more prepared in the energy transition.

“We confirm our strategy to become a leader in the decarbonization process, notwithstanding the enduring impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and the Company. We are assessing how to speed up our plans,” Descalzi said. 

According to a recent analysis from Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI) – an investor initiative backed by over $19 trillion of global capital - Shell and Eni now have the most ambitious emissions-reduction plans among the six European oil majors—Shell, Eni, BP, Total, Repsol, and OMV.

Eni has the most comprehensive strategic response with setting an absolute target to reduce all emissions, including Scope 3, by 80 percent by 2050, and disclosing the expected contribution of carbon capture and storage (CCS), the investor initiative said. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russian Gold Exports Top Natural Gas For First Time Ever

Next Post

Venezuela Restarts Gasoline Output At Only Operating Refinery

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars
Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline

Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline
Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea

Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea


Most Commented

Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

The ‘’Second Wave’’ Of COVID-19 Could Crush Oil Markets

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com