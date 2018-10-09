Israel Wants To End New Gasoline, Diesel Cars by 2030

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 20 mins 74.96 +0.67 +0.90%
Brent Crude 13 mins 84.82 +0.91 +1.08%
Natural Gas 20 mins 3.266 -0.001 -0.03%
Mars US 23 hours 79.29 -0.05 -0.06%
Opec Basket 2 days 81.88 -1.36 -1.63%
Urals 2 days 80.58 -1.06 -1.30%
Louisiana Light 2 days 82.77 -1.37 -1.63%
Louisiana Light 2 days 82.77 -1.37 -1.63%
Bonny Light 2 days 85.24 -1.13 -1.31%
Mexican Basket 2 days 76.55 -0.45 -0.58%
Natural Gas 20 mins 3.266 -0.001 -0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 80.95 -3.54 -4.19%
Murban 2 days 83.79 -3.16 -3.63%
Iran Heavy 2 days 79.28 -0.88 -1.10%
Basra Light 2 days 82.99 -2.13 -2.50%
Saharan Blend 2 days 83.02 -2.81 -3.27%
Bonny Light 2 days 85.24 -1.13 -1.31%
Bonny Light 2 days 85.24 -1.13 -1.31%
Girassol 2 days 83.32 -1.12 -1.33%
Opec Basket 2 days 81.88 -1.36 -1.63%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 33.69 +0.04 +0.12%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 25.29 -0.05 -0.20%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.29 -0.05 -0.08%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 74.44 -0.05 -0.07%
Sweet Crude 2 days 46.79 -0.05 -0.11%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.29 -0.05 -0.12%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.29 -0.05 -0.12%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.79 -0.05 -0.08%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 53.29 -0.05 -0.09%
Central Alberta 2 days 44.29 -0.05 -0.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 82.77 -1.37 -1.63%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 64.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 83.51 -0.18 -0.22%
West Texas Sour 2 days 68.24 -0.05 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 2 days 72.19 -0.05 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 2 days 72.19 -0.05 -0.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.74 -0.05 -0.07%
Kansas Common 2 days 64.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 83.05 -0.05 -0.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 9 minutes Irrational Oil Market - WTI climbs after 8 million barrel build
  • 15 minutes Saudi Crown Prince to Trump: We've Replaced All Iran's Lost Oil
  • 3 hours WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 54 mins UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 2 hours Epic Fail as Solar Crashes and Wind Refuses to Blow
  • 1 hour SOS: Pakistan Seeks Up To $7bn Bailout From IMF
  • 6 hours Experts Skeptical: Pompeo Hails 'Significant' North Korea Progress
  • 19 mins U.S. - Saudi Arabia: President Trump Says Saudi Arabia's King Wouldn't Survive "Two Weeks" Without U.S. Backing
  • 5 hours Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 2 hours China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 17 hours U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects
  • 8 hours A $2 Trillion Saudi Aramco IPO Keeps Getting Less Realistic
  • 16 hours Mercedes-Benz Breaks Ground on EV Battery Factory in Alabama
  • 4 mins Jan's Electric bike replaces electric cars
  • 17 hours Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?

Breaking News:

Israel Wants To End New Gasoline, Diesel Cars by 2030

Global Intelligence Report - 5th October 2018

Global Intelligence Report - 5th October 2018

A look at the key…

Iran’s Crude Exports Plunge To 1.1 Million Bpd

Iran’s Crude Exports Plunge To 1.1 Million Bpd

Iran’s crude oil exports continued…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Israel Wants To End New Gasoline, Diesel Cars by 2030

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 09, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT Israel

Israel’s Energy Ministry unveiled on Tuesday a plan to end the sale of new gasoline and diesel-powered cars by 2030 and replace them with electric vehicles (EVs) and trucks running on compressed natural gas as part of a more ambitious plan to totally cut Israel off reliance on coal, gasoline, and diesel.

The Israeli government is expected to approve by the end of this year the energy ministry’s plan for zero emission vehicles by 2030, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz told Reuters on Tuesday.

The key challenge to achieving this goal is gaining a “critical mass” of electric or natural-gas-powered vehicles, the minister said, but noted that Israel would be looking to cut taxation on EVs to “almost zero,” so EVs are going to be cheaper for Israelis.

The plan is part of the broader Israeli policy unveiled earlier this year to completely stop the use of coal, gasoline, and diesel by 2030, and Israel will rely exclusively on natural gas and electricity, minister Steinitz said at the time.

One of the reasons why Israel has such bold environmental policy is that huge natural gas deposits have recently been found in its territorial waters.

“We intend to reach a situation in which Israel’s industry will be based on natural gas, and most importantly, transportation in Israel will be based on natural gas or electricity,” Steinitz said in February this year, as carried by The Times of Israel.

For EV and natural gas-powered cars, Israel expects the tipping point to come around 2025 when the energy ministry aims for around 177,000 EVs on the road, up from just a few dozen currently.

Related: “Profit Secrets of the World’s Most Successful Energy Investors”

The ministry expects owning EVs to become much cheaper after 2025, and has a target of almost 1.5 million electric cars by 2030.

In August this year, Israel’s Energy Ministry said that it is investing US$6.9 million (25 million Israeli shekels) in programs to build EV charging stations across Israel to speed EV adoption.

Several countries, including France, the UK, and Norway, are also aiming to end new diesel and gasoline car sales at various points between 2030 and 2040, while in 2017 the mayors of 12 big cities worldwide—including London, Paris, Los Angeles, Copenhagen, Barcelona, Quito, Vancouver, Mexico City, Milan, Seattle, Auckland, and Cape Town—pledged to procure only zero-emission buses from 2025 and ensure that a major area of their city is zero emission by 2030.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

IMF: U.S. Sanctions Drive Iran’s Economy Into Recession

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

 U.S. Secretary Of State Criticizes Iran-Chinese Oil Ties

U.S. Secretary Of State Criticizes Iran-Chinese Oil Ties

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 Alt text

Can Oil Demand Really Peak Within 5 Years?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com