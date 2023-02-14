Israel Set To Export Its First-Ever Crude Oil Cargo

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.67 -1.47 -1.83%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.40 -1.21 -1.40%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.05 -1.12 -1.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.483 +0.078 +3.24%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.496 -0.035 -1.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.64 +1.70 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.64 +1.70 +2.10%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.84 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.56 +0.78 +0.94%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 78.84 +0.62 +0.79%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.496 -0.035 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.53 +0.87 +1.05%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.48 +1.02 +1.21%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.24 -0.43 -0.53%
Graph down Basra Light 441 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 86.74 +5.02 +6.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.84 -0.25 -0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.84 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.27 -0.46 -0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.56 +0.78 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.52 +0.26 +0.42%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 58.89 +0.42 +0.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 82.29 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 80.54 +0.42 +0.52%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 77.69 +0.42 +0.54%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 74.39 +0.42 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 74.39 +0.42 +0.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 75.69 +0.42 +0.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 84.64 +0.42 +0.50%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 73.99 +0.42 +0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.64 +1.70 +2.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.00 +1.50 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 72.25 +1.66 +2.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.20 +1.66 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.20 +1.66 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 19 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.63 +1.66 +2.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 51 mins E-car Sales Collapse
  • 5 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 7 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 5 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

The Prices Of Battery Metals Are Set To Slump

U.S. Oil Drilling Activity Picks Up Amid Rising Crude Prices

U.S. Oil Drilling Activity Picks Up Amid Rising Crude Prices

The total rig count rose…

Market Fears Over The Impact Of Russian Oil Sanctions Have Eased

Market Fears Over The Impact Of Russian Oil Sanctions Have Eased

The sanctions imposed by the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Israel Set To Export Its First-Ever Crude Oil Cargo

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 14, 2023, 3:50 AM CST

Israel is joining the club of oil exporters as a tanker loaded on Monday crude from the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) developing the Karish field, the Financial Times reports.

Karish is primarily a gas field, but it has associated crude oil, the first of which is now being loaded onto a tanker to take overseas. The crude oil tanker Seliger, an Aframax with the capacity to carry 700,000 barrels of crude, was tracked by satellites close to the Karish FPSO on Sunday evening and loaded crude from the unit on Monday, according to FT. Security measures during the operations were enhanced to prevent groups such as Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon from trying to disrupt the loading.

Energean, the operator of the Karish field, is happy to help Israel join “the club of international oil exporters,” the company’s chief executive Mathios Rigas told FT. The imminent export of Israel’s first-ever crude cargo is a “milestone” for London-listed Energean, Rigas added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Energean announced first gas from the Karish field in late October 2022, less than two weeks after Israel and Lebanon reached an agreement to settle their long-running dispute over their maritime border.

“We have delivered a landmark project that brings competition to the Israeli gas market, enhances security of energy supply in the East Med region and brings affordable and clean energy that will displace coal-fired power generation, making a material impact to the environment,” Energean’s Rigas said at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a trading and operational update last month, Energean said that the first cargo of hydrocarbon liquids from the Karish field lifted under a contract with Vitol was expected in February 2023.

Israel and Lebanon reached in October a historic agreement to settle the dispute over their maritime border—an agreement that could pave the way to more oil and gas exploration in Eastern Mediterranean waters where major gas discoveries have been made in recent years. Following the agreement, TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy are now partners in two exploration blocks offshore Lebanon.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

U.S. To Sell Another 26 Million Barrels Of Oil From The SPR

Next Post

India’s Deepening Deficit With Russia Is Discouraging Trade In Rupees

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com