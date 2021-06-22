Is Renewable Power Really Cheaper Than Fossil Fuels?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 5 hours SellBuy 73.06 -0.60 -0.81%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 75.35 +0.54 +0.72%
Graph up Natural Gas 15 mins SellBuy 3.267 +0.009 +0.28%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 2.160 +0.009 +0.42%
Graph up Gasoline 20 mins 2.233 +0.008 +0.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 72.94 -0.84 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 72.94 -0.84 -1.14%
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 74.26 +0.54 +0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.56 -0.73 -1.01%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 71.36 -1.00 -1.38%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 2.233 +0.008 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 23 hours 72.17 +0.56 +0.78%
Graph up Murban 23 hours 73.33 +0.73 +1.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 23 hours 69.44 +0.38 +0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 23 hours 74.52 -0.14 -0.19%
Graph up Saharan Blend 23 hours 73.86 +0.38 +0.52%
Graph up Bonny Light 23 hours 74.26 +0.54 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 23 hours 74.26 +0.54 +0.73%
Chart Girassol 23 hours 74.29 +0.62 +0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.56 -0.73 -1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 23 hours 57.79 -0.60 -1.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 58.82 +1.78 +3.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 22 hours 72.12 +1.83 +2.60%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 22 hours 73.52 +1.83 +2.55%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 68.57 +1.83 +2.74%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 66.12 +1.83 +2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 66.12 +1.83 +2.85%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 68.47 +1.83 +2.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 71.37 +1.83 +2.63%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 66.02 +1.83 +2.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 72.94 -0.84 -1.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 69.25 -0.75 -1.07%
Graph down Giddings 23 hours 63.00 -0.75 -1.18%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 73.19 +0.50 +0.69%
Graph down West Texas Sour 23 hours 67.01 -0.61 -0.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 23 hours 70.96 -0.61 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 70.96 -0.61 -0.85%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 69.25 -0.75 -1.07%
Chart Kansas Common 23 hours 63.25 +2.00 +3.27%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 76.83 +0.35 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 6 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 12 minutes Colonial pipeline hack
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 46 mins Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 1 day Federal Judge Says Biden Probably Wrong for Halting Drilling on Federal Land

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Get Another Boost From Falling Crude Inventories

Is The Green Hydrogen Hype Warranted?

Is The Green Hydrogen Hype Warranted?

Green hydrogen might just be…

Judge Blocks Biden’s Ban On Oil Leasing

Judge Blocks Biden’s Ban On Oil Leasing

A Louisiana federal judge has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Is Renewable Power Really Cheaper Than Fossil Fuels?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 22, 2021, 3:30 PM CDT

Most new renewable power generation is now cheaper even than the cheapest existing coal-fired power plants as costs continued to fall in 2020, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) said in a new report on Tuesday.

“Today, renewables are the cheapest source of power,” IRENA’s Director-General Francesco La Camera said in a statement, while the agency is urging countries “to power past coal.”

The new renewable projects added last year alone could save emerging economies up to US$156 billion over their lifespan, IRENA says.

Last year, costs for solar, onshore wind, and offshore wind continued to drop, according to the agency’s cost analysis.

Over the past twenty years, the world has seen the booming installation of renewable power generation capacity, thanks to falling costs, economies of scale, and advances in technology, IRENA said. Total global renewable power generation capacity nearly quadrupled to 2,977 gigawatts (GW) last year from 754 GW in 2000. Costs for electricity from utility-scale solar photovoltaics (PV) fell by 85 percent between 2010 and 2020, and by 7 percent from 2019 to 2020.

While IRENA touts declining costs over the past decade or two, the global push toward green energy and the race for net-zero commitments are pushing up demand for materials for low-carbon energy technologies, pressuring costs upward.

Related: China Reports Major Oil And Gas Find At Record Depths

Year-to-date, solar module prices, for example, have jumped by 18 percent amid a severe shortage of polysilicon, which serves as a feedstock for the production of today’s solar cells. Polysilicon prices have surged to their highest in nearly a decade, according to data from PVInsights cited by Bloomberg.

New utility PV projects are becoming more expensive due to increasing costs for modules, shipping, and labor, Rystad Energy said in a report in April.

In wind power, Mads Nipper, CEO at the biggest developer of offshore wind farms in the world, Denmark-based Ørsted, told Reuters earlier this week he was concerned that the race of the biggest oil companies to enter offshore wind could lead to spikes in seabed acreage prices, which would undermine project competitiveness and the speed of technology development.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

BP Claims High Oil Prices Will Benefit Its Strategy

Next Post

Iran Kickstarts Production At Giant Offshore Oilfield

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online

More Than 2 Billion Tons Of Coal Mining Capacity Is About To Come Online
Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil

Activist Investor Wins Exxon Board Seats In Day Of Reckoning For Big Oil
Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater

Scientists Find Cheap And Easy Way To Extract Lithium From Seawater
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Climate Revolt Against Big Oil May Lead To Surge In Crude Prices

 Alt text

Rapid Energy Transition Could Doom Oil Exporting Countries

 Alt text

''We'll See $200 Oil": Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com