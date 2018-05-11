Iraqi Elections Could Disrupt Oil Industry

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 70.56 -0.80 -1.12%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.00 -0.47 -0.61%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.814 +0.000 +0.00%
Mars US 21 hours 71.21 +0.26 +0.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.46 +2.34 +3.24%
Urals 2 days 74.09 +3.51 +4.97%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.01 +0.20 +0.27%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.01 +0.20 +0.27%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.36 -0.06 -0.08%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.814 +0.000 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 74.13 +0.65 +0.88%
Murban 2 days 77.53 +0.70 +0.91%
Iran Heavy 2 days 70.96 -0.03 -0.04%
Basra Light 2 days 74.90 +0.40 +0.54%
Saharan Blend 2 days 75.94 -0.16 -0.21%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.36 -0.06 -0.08%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.36 -0.06 -0.08%
Girassol 2 days 76.71 -0.06 -0.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.46 +2.34 +3.24%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 50.24 -1.11 -2.16%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.86 -2.28 -4.29%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 70.86 +0.22 +0.31%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.46 +0.22 +0.31%
Sweet Crude 2 days 63.86 -0.28 -0.44%
Peace Sour 2 days 59.36 +0.22 +0.37%
Peace Sour 2 days 59.36 +0.22 +0.37%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 63.36 +0.22 +0.35%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 69.11 +0.22 +0.32%
Central Alberta 2 days 61.86 +0.22 +0.36%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.01 +0.20 +0.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.75 +0.25 +0.37%
Giddings 2 days 61.50 +0.25 +0.41%
ANS West Coast 3 days 76.17 +1.81 +2.43%
West Texas Sour 2 days 65.31 +0.22 +0.34%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.26 +0.22 +0.32%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.26 +0.22 +0.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.81 +0.22 +0.33%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.37 +0.22 +0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 mins Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 7 hours So how should Germany dispose of their expiring subsidized bird shredders? Dump the environmental waste in Africa?
  • 2 hours Credit card by Apple $ Goldman Sachs
  • 4 hours Trump To Sit Down With Major Automakers On Fuel Rules
  • 5 hours Triangle for WW3: Iran, Syria, Israel
  • 3 hours Are Robots' Skills Developing Too Fast? Future's Coming Faster Than We Thinking
  • 14 hours Don't Forget About Venezuela With All the Iran Excitement ...
  • 15 hours Saudi America? Uh, Nope.
  • 5 hours Was Trump's Iran Move Bad for US?
  • 19 hours My 2016 Exclusive Interview about Petronas with Malaysian Former Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir
  • 20 hours Iran Doesn't Want Higher Oil Prices
  • 19 hours Coal Collapsing Faster Under Trump Despite His Promises
  • 2 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 14 hours Wind, solar deliver stunning 98 percent of new U.S. power capacity in January, February
  • 15 hours California to mandate solar on new homes
  • 4 hours Trump just learned new country

Breaking News:

Lukoil, Iraq To Double West Qurna-2 Oil Production To 800,000 Bpd

How Russian Trolls Are Disrupting Energy Markets

How Russian Trolls Are Disrupting Energy Markets

Russian trolls were a hot…

The Next Big Trend In Offshore Oil & Gas

The Next Big Trend In Offshore Oil & Gas

The offshore industry will shift…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraqi Elections Could Disrupt Oil Industry

By Irina Slav - May 11, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Iraq elections

Iraqis are heading to the polls this Sunday to elect their next government, which is most likely to be a coalition—a change that could see delays in new oil projects and infrastructure plans for the industry.

S&P Platts cites sources from international oil companies as saying a new government could delay project approvals, including the awarding of licenses under the latest tender that was held in late April.

Plans for expanding the country’s oil production capacity could also be affected by the change of government, including the South Integrated Project managed by Exxon and PetroChina, which would be instrumental in allowing Iraq to boost production to 8 million bpd in the future.

Refinery construction and export capacity expansion are two more areas that could see delays or changes if the government switches hands: the current government has offered investors new refinery construction projects with a combined capacity of 1 million bpd of crude, but only one such project has been awarded, to Kurdistan company Ranya International. The refinery will process 70,000 bpd.

Besides delays in project approvals, if the new government—whoever that may be—fails to tackle the most pressing problems of the country that just emerged from its years-long battle with the Islamic State, it might descend back into chaos and violence, which will have major implications for all industries, not just oil.

Related: Oil Markets Tremble On Iran, Israel Flare-Up

CNBC reports that the incumbent PM, Haider al-Abadi, is the most likely winner of the Sunday vote, but there is much stiffer competition than there was four years ago. The number of parties running for election is this year is nine, versus just four in 2014. What’s more, Al-Abadi will be competing with former PM, Nuri al Maliki, who still carries a lot of weight in Iraqi political life.

Iraq is OPEC’s second-largest oil producer, so any political shifts in the country will have a direct and palpable effect on oil prices. The risk for prices becomes greater because of the likelihood of a coalition rule—coalitions are invariably much shakier constructs than majority governments, regardless of the country.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iran Upbeat About Oil Exports Despite Sanction Threat

Next Post

Panasonic Grows Wary Of Tesla Risks

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market
Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

 Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Most Commented

Alt text

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

Could Oil Actually Hit $300?

 Alt text

Did Trump Just Kill The OPEC Deal?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com