Iraq To Boost Refinery Capacity

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 39.07 -0.70 -1.76%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 42.01 -0.65 -1.52%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 2.546 -0.042 -1.62%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 41.27 -1.50 -3.51%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 43.42 +0.06 +0.14%
Graph down Urals 4 days 44.00 -1.35 -2.98%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 41.40 -0.60 -1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 38.45 -1.17 -2.95%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 2.546 -0.042 -1.62%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 43.92 +0.56 +1.29%
Graph up Murban 4 days 44.28 +0.47 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 40.52 -0.55 -1.34%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 43.87 -1.37 -3.03%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 41.61 -0.22 -0.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 41.40 -0.60 -1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 41.40 -0.60 -1.43%
Chart Girassol 4 days 42.25 -0.39 -0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 43.42 +0.06 +0.14%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 28.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 32.37 +0.26 +0.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 40.37 -0.14 -0.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 41.77 -0.14 -0.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 37.37 +0.01 +0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 36.37 -0.04 -0.11%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 36.37 -0.04 -0.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 37.77 +0.06 +0.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 39.02 +0.26 +0.67%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 36.47 +0.06 +0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 42.84 -1.17 -2.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 36.25 -1.50 -3.97%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 30.00 -1.50 -4.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 43.42 +0.06 +0.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 35.32 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 39.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 39.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 36.25 -1.50 -3.97%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.00 -1.50 -4.76%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 44.51 -1.60 -3.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 8 minutes Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 1 hour Democrats say Fracking will only stop on Federal lands , don't worry . . . That's when you need to worry.
  • 16 hours Up to 90% of people who test positive for Covid barely carry any virus & are not contagious. Every stat about the disease is bogus
  • 4 hours People in the Military are Suckers
  • 23 hours Natural Gas Saves Southern California From Blackouts
  • 22 hours Biden Campaign "HELTER SKELTER" strategy is falling apart. Democratic Party strategy of (1) dividing the country (2) creating chaos (3) trashing U.S. Economy (4) Blame Trump. Voters that think for themslves see thru this
  • 3 hours Class Act: Bet You've Never Seen A President Do This.
  • 3 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 1 day How to Virtue Signal in an EV
  • 3 hours Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 2 days Inner Mongolia Protests Han Chinese Domination
  • 2 hours America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 2 days Can you imagine the next President could be decided by white suburban college educated women that vote for Biden because he wants a mandatory national facemask policy.
  • 17 hours Wind Turbine Collapse in the Bronx; Will Any Lessons Be Learned?
  • 2 days New Chinese Coal Plants Equal All those in U.S.A

Breaking News:

The Energy Jobs Gen Z Actually Want

The Difference Between Green Energy And ‘Greenwashed’ Energy

The Difference Between Green Energy And ‘Greenwashed’ Energy

In the rush to decarbonize…

Iran Ramps Up Production At Supergiant South Pars Gas Field

Iran Ramps Up Production At Supergiant South Pars Gas Field

Iran has been aiming to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq To Boost Refinery Capacity

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 07, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

Iraq plans to increase the processing capacity of its Qayara refinery in the northern part of the country to 90,000 bpd, Argus Media reported. Currently, the capacity of the Qayara facility is just 20,000 bpd.

The report follows another one from a week ago, which said Baghdad had plans to boost the capacity of the Baiji refinery, also in the north, to 280,000 bpd in response to the slump in oil prices, oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said. Currently running at a capacity of 75,000 bpd, the refinery would be brought up to 140,000 bpd over the next few months and then to 280,000 bpd.

"In the light of the decline in oil prices and the difficulties facing the Iraqi economy, the ministry is relying on refining, gas, and petrochemical industries, which are considered an economic pillar to sustain and enhance national development," the minister said in a new statement, as quoted by Shafaq news agency.

Baiji is Iraq's largest refinery, processing a third of the oil output that stays on the domestic market for local consumption. Before the Islamic State insurgence, the facility had a nameplate capacity of 310,000 bpd, but the war that followed the insurgence reduced this significantly as it became the target of attacks. Since then, most of the capacity has been brought back online, but Iraq still cannot satisfy all domestic demand for fuels with its local refining capacity.

Qayara is another large processing facility, but Iraq has had plans to boost its domestic refining capacity to 1.5 million bpd by 2022 from less than 900,000 bpd now. It has sought investors for whole new refinery projects but has had no success with these. According to the Argus report, there is just one new refinery project under development currently, and this is the Kerbala refinery, with a capacity of 140,000 bpd. It is being fully financed from the state budget.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Major Total, Carmaker PSA Set Up $6B EV Battery Venture

Next Post

Libya Experiences More Blackouts As Oil Ports Remain Blocked

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws

Oil Rises Further On Large Crude, Gasoline Draws
Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs

Oil Prices Hit Hard By Lower Refinery Runs
The U.S. Dollar Is Losing Its Position As A Reserve Currency

The U.S. Dollar Is Losing Its Position As A Reserve Currency
Mexico Shuts The Door To Foreign Oil Companies

Mexico Shuts The Door To Foreign Oil Companies
Exxon Gets Kicked Out Of The Dow Jones Industrial Average

Exxon Gets Kicked Out Of The Dow Jones Industrial Average


Most Commented

Alt text

Is This The Beginning Of The End Of Oil & Gas Exploration?

 Alt text

America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now

 Alt text

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Won’t Rally Anytime Soon

 Alt text

Is Big Oil Doomed To Repeat The Coal Industry's Mistakes?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com