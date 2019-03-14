Iraq Looks To Boost Crude Oil Trading Business

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.48 +0.22 +0.38%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.18 -0.37 -0.55%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.850 +0.016 +0.56%
Mars US 19 hours 65.81 +1.54 +2.40%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.60 +0.30 +0.45%
Urals 2 days 64.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.77 +1.13 +1.72%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.77 +1.13 +1.72%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.99 +0.51 +0.76%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.30 +0.54 +0.90%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.850 +0.016 +0.56%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 67.11 +0.03 +0.04%
Murban 2 days 68.31 -0.20 -0.29%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.44 -0.46 -0.77%
Basra Light 2 days 69.93 +0.87 +1.26%
Saharan Blend 2 days 66.55 +0.61 +0.93%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.99 +0.51 +0.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.99 +0.51 +0.76%
Girassol 2 days 67.56 +0.54 +0.81%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.60 +0.30 +0.45%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 46.69 +0.15 +0.32%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 48.61 +1.99 +4.27%
Canadian Condensate 20 days 55.01 +1.39 +2.59%
Premium Synthetic 20 hours 58.91 +1.39 +2.42%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 53.26 +1.19 +2.29%
Peace Sour 20 hours 50.66 +1.39 +2.82%
Peace Sour 20 hours 50.66 +1.39 +2.82%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 53.26 +1.14 +2.19%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 57.21 +1.14 +2.03%
Central Alberta 20 hours 51.56 +1.39 +2.77%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.77 +1.13 +1.72%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.75 +1.25 +2.34%
Giddings 2 days 48.50 +1.25 +2.65%
ANS West Coast 3 days 67.72 +0.26 +0.39%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.21 +1.39 +2.74%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.16 +1.39 +2.54%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.16 +1.39 +2.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.71 +1.39 +2.61%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.50 +1.50 +3.19%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.66 +1.39 +2.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 8 minutes Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 12 mintues U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 15 minutes Washington Governor Announces Run for President to Fight Climate Change
  • 29 mins Exxon Aims For $15-a-Barrel Costs In Giant Permian Operation
  • 33 mins AOC vs Wells Fargo CEO on Dakota Access
  • 5 hours this is why Climate Friendly Agendas Tread Water
  • 5 mins Why U.S. Growers Are Betting The Farm On Soybeans Amid China Trade War
  • 8 hours European Parliament demands Nord-Stream-ii pipeline to be Stopped
  • 6 hours Dudley to Oil: Talk to the Green New Deal Backers
  • 3 hours Sounds Familiar: Netanyahu Tells Arab Citizens They’re Not Real Israelis
  • 18 mins WTI now at $56.7 Headed for $70
  • 20 hours Perhaps a New Model is Required?
  • 10 hours Solar in a Bottle
  • 8 hours Go Green or Die
  • 19 hours Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050

Breaking News:

Iraq Looks To Boost Crude Oil Trading Business

Oil Prices Jump As Saudis Promise To Do Whatever It Takes

Oil Prices Jump As Saudis Promise To Do "Whatever It Takes"

Oil prices rose to their…

Pakistan Aims To Become A Natural Gas Hotspot

Pakistan Aims To Become A Natural Gas Hotspot

Positioned perfectly in the Asian…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq Looks To Boost Crude Oil Trading Business

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 14, 2019, 12:30 PM CDT Iraq Trading

Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) is looking to expand its crude oil trading activities with more spot sales and with opening offices outside Iraq, the director of SOMO’s crude oil and gas marketing division, Ali Nazar Faeq Al-Shatari, said at the at the S&P Global Platts Asian Refining Summit on Thursday.

The state oil marketing company of OPEC’s second-largest producer plans to begin the opening of offices abroad with Singapore, S&P Global Platts quoted Al-Shatari as saying during the conference.

According to industry and trading sources who spoke to Reuters this week, SOMO has moved to scrap two joint ventures for trading as it aims to boost its crude oil sales on its own and get the trading revenues for itself.

At the end of last year SOMO also clamped down on the previously widespread re-selling of its crude oil cargoes, which it had always banned, although that ban had been largely ignored.

According to Reuters, now the Iraqi state oil marketing company is also emboldened to trade the Iraqi crude on its own as the market for sour and heavy crude grades is tightening amid OPEC’s cuts and the U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.

Iraq also aims to sell more of its oil on the prized Asian markets, and in November it allocated 67 percent of its 2019 oil sales to Asia. Iraq has raised the share of its crude oil shipped to Asia to 67 percent for 2019, from around 60 percent earlier in 2018.

Middle Eastern oil producers have been keen to get more revenues from trading their own oil.

In April last year, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said that it was establishing a new trading unit to “introduce and manage non-speculative trading to further maximize value from every barrel of crude oil and refined product that is produced and marketed by the company.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Exxon Plans Foray Into Israel Gas Exploration

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

Does Saudi Arabia Really Have As Much Oil As Analysts Think?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com