Iraq Expects Kurdistan Oil Exports to Restart Soon

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.62 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.76 +0.14 +0.18%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.99 -0.16 -0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.988 +0.070 +2.40%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.393 +0.011 +0.45%
Graph down Louisiana Light 11 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 11 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.39 +0.22 +0.28%
Chart Mars US 219 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.393 +0.011 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 79.71 +0.64 +0.81%
Graph up Murban 3 days 80.29 +0.88 +1.11%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 78.54 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Basra Light 923 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 78.33 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Girassol 3 days 80.96 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 78.39 +0.22 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 376 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 hour 62.33 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 hour 77.68 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 hour 75.93 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 hour 72.03 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 hour 68.73 -0.02 -0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 68.73 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 71.78 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 78.73 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 69.13 -0.02 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 11 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 64.30 +0.82 +1.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 68.70 +0.82 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 80.27 +1.48 +1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Iraq Expects Kurdistan Oil Exports to Restart Soon

Algorithm Trades Worsened The Oil Price Slump after OPEC's Decision

Algorithm Trades Worsened The Oil Price Slump after OPEC's Decision

The market reaction to OPEC's…

Biden Administration Approves Limited Ukrainian Strikes in Russia

Biden Administration Approves Limited Ukrainian Strikes in Russia

The Biden administration has approved…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq Expects Kurdistan Oil Exports to Restart Soon

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 10, 2024, 2:15 AM CDT

The Iraqi government expects to reach an agreement with the government of the Kurdistan autonomous region to resume exports of crude oil soon, Iraq’s oil minister said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

“There is a progress in these negotiations, and we hope that in the coming few days we will reach a final understanding in this regard,” Hayyan Abdul Ghani said on Iraqi television. The statement followed a meeting with the Kurdistan energy minister and the international oil companies with operations in the autonomous region.

Crude oil exports from Kurdistan have now been halted for more than a year, after they were shut in in March 2023 due to a dispute over who should authorize the Kurdish exports.

The impasse followed an International Chamber of Commerce ruling in March 2023 in a dispute between Turkey and Iraq regarding Kurdistan oil. The ICC ruled in favor of Iraq, which had argued that Turkey should not allow Kurdish oil exports via the Iraq-Turkey pipeline and the Turkish port of Ceyhan without approval from the federal government of Iraq.

Months of tense negotiations followed between Iraq and Turkey and between Iraq and Kurdistan, with agreement remaining elusive. In January this year, the foreign companies operating Kurdish oil fields called on U.S. Congress for immediate action to help resolve halted crude oil exports from the autonomous Iraqi region. In a letter to Congress, the group said “The export of oil is the foundation of Iraq’s economy, and all Iraqis will benefit when full production and global sales resume from the Kurdistan Region.”

OPEC also joined the party, reportedly asking the Kurdistan government to allow the export of 200,000 bpd of crude via the Turkish port of Ceyhan. The Kurdish news agency that published the report back in April said that the request had then been forwarded to the government in Baghdad.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Start the Week With a Slight Gain but Uncertainty Remains

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

Comparing Big Oil to Big Tobacco is Ludicrous

 Alt text

The U.S. Battery Boom Is Revolutionizing Renewable Energy

 Alt text

Traders Ditch Bullish Bets on Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com