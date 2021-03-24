Iran’s Oil Exports To Rise In March

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 15 mins SellBuy 61.18 +3.42 +5.92%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins SellBuy 64.12 +3.33 +5.48%
Graph up Natural Gas 15 mins SellBuy 2.518 +0.010 +0.40%
Graph up Heating Oil 15 mins SellBuy 1.826 +0.077 +4.39%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 1.989 +0.093 +4.88%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 59.80 -3.73 -5.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 59.80 -3.73 -5.87%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 60.95 -1.96 -3.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 62.27 -0.95 -1.50%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 57.86 -3.80 -6.16%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 1.989 +0.093 +4.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 62.82 -0.37 -0.59%
Graph down Murban 2 days 63.57 -0.05 -0.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 57.76 -1.71 -2.88%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 61.69 -3.59 -5.50%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 60.52 -2.09 -3.34%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 60.95 -1.96 -3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 60.95 -1.96 -3.12%
Chart Girassol 2 days 61.54 -2.04 -3.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 62.27 -0.95 -1.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 50.97 +1.42 +2.87%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 46.56 -3.95 -7.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 56.76 -3.80 -6.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 58.16 -3.80 -6.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 55.11 -3.80 -6.45%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 53.71 -3.80 -6.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 53.71 -3.80 -6.61%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 54.51 -3.80 -6.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 59.86 -3.80 -5.97%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 54.01 -3.80 -6.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 59.80 -3.73 -5.87%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.25 -3.75 -6.47%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 48.00 -3.75 -7.25%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 64.75 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 51.71 -3.79 -6.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 55.66 -3.79 -6.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 55.66 -3.79 -6.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.25 -3.75 -6.47%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 48.00 -3.75 -7.25%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 64.15 -3.79 -5.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 21 hours Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 7 hours North Face gets Powned
  • 2 days Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 1 day Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 13 mins America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 18 hours Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques

Breaking News:

India Is Shopping In The Americas To Cut Reliance On Middle East Oil

The World’s Biggest Oil Company Is About To Release Its 2020 Results

The World’s Biggest Oil Company Is About To Release Its 2020 Results

Saudi Aramco will release its…

Kazakhstan Is Eager To Abandon The OPEC+ Deal

Kazakhstan Is Eager To Abandon The OPEC+ Deal

Emerging oil producer Kazakhstan wasn’t…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran’s Oil Exports To Rise In March

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 24, 2021, 11:30 AM CDT

Iran’s crude oil exports are rising this month compared to February and March last year, tanker tracker Petro-Logistics told Reuters on Tuesday.

Last week, Geneva-based Petro-Logistics said that Iranian oil exports were up so far in March, following “very low exports in February.” Yet, Iran’s oil exports in the first half of March were below the 21-month high seen in January, according to Petro-Logistics estimates.

“Iranian exports have remained at elevated levels compared to last year,” the tanker-tracking firm told Reuters.  

For the first 18 days of this month, Iranian oil exports are tracking at below 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), which is lower than the January export estimate of nearly 800,000 bpd of crude oil exports, which was the highest export volume since April 2019, according to Petro-Logistics.

Iran’s oil exports in February were estimated down by 250,000 bpd from January, Petro-Logistics said last month.

In recent weeks, various reports have suggested that China has been considerably boosting its crude oil imports from Iran to the point that the ports in the Shandong province, where most independent refiners are based, are experiencing tanker traffic congestions. Increased buying from China has provided more incentive for Iranian oil exports.

According to some estimates, China has been taking in some 856,000 bpd of Iranian crude this month—a 129-percent surge compared to February.

China has never actually stopped buying crude oil from the Islamic Republic, even after the Trump Administration slapped sanctions on Iran’s oil sales in 2018, warning buyers to stay away from Iranian crude or risk being sanctioned and cut off from the U.S. banking system.

The Biden Administration warned China earlier this month that it would not turn a blind eye to rising Iranian oil exports to Chinese ports, the Financial Times reported, citing a senior Biden administration official.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

13 Million Barrels Of Oil Could Be Affected By Suez Canal Blockage

Next Post

UK Vows To Protect North Sea Oil Jobs

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve

U.S. Sells 10 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby

Texas Strikes Back At The Anti-Fossil Fuel Lobby
Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case

Biden Shocks Environmentalists, Supports Gas Pipeline In Supreme Court Case
Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years

Colorado Braces For The Worst Winter Storm In 135 Years


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

 Alt text

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

 Alt text

Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

 Alt text

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com