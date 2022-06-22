Iran’s Oil Exports Surge In June

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 107.2 -2.33 -2.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 112.7 -1.99 -1.74%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 109.2 -4.85 -4.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.879 +0.071 +1.04%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.832 +0.037 +0.98%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 119.4 +0.76 +0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 113.5 -5.70 -4.78%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 104.2 +1.34 +1.30%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.832 +0.037 +0.98%

Graph up Marine 2 days 111.6 +3.37 +3.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 115.4 +3.10 +2.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 110.9 +0.62 +0.56%
Graph down Basra Light 205 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 118.1 +0.71 +0.60%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 119.4 +0.76 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 119.4 +0.76 +0.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 117.2 +0.68 +0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 113.5 -5.70 -4.78%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 14 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 95.42 +1.53 +1.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 111.7 +1.53 +1.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 109.9 +1.53 +1.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 107.8 +1.53 +1.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 105.0 +1.53 +1.48%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 105.0 +1.53 +1.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 107.1 +1.53 +1.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 110.6 +1.53 +1.40%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 105.3 +1.53 +1.47%

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 118.3 -1.86 -1.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 107.0 +1.00 +0.94%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 100.8 +1.00 +1.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 121.9 -2.23 -1.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 104.6 +1.09 +1.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 108.5 +1.09 +1.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 108.5 +1.09 +1.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 107.0 +1.00 +0.94%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 99.75 -8.00 -7.42%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 115.5 -9.02 -7.25%

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Iran’s Oil Exports Surge In June

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 22, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

Iran’s crude oil exports are estimated to have jumped to an average of 961,000 barrels per day (bpd) between June 1 and June 19, according to data from seaborne oil trade analytics company Petro-Logistics cited by commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

To compare, the average crude oil exports out of Iran stood at 461,000 bpd for the entire month of May, per Petro-Logistics data. 

Despite the diplomatic impasse over the nuclear deal, Iran has been preparing to rejoin the global oil market. The country has boosted production, as well as exports to its main market, China. If a new deal is reached between Iran and the world powers, the flow of Iranian oil abroad could increase by between 500,000 bpd and 1 million bpd, according to analysts.  

China has been the main outlet for Iranian crude oil exports since the U.S. re-imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic’s oil industry in 2018 when then-President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the so-called Iranian nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Most recently, Iran on Monday blamed the U.S. for the stalled talks on the revival of the nuclear deal.

China has never stopped importing Iranian crude since 2018, and even the Chinese General Administration of Customs officially reported earlier this week that China did indeed import Iranian crude in May.

Last week, China received 2 million barrels of Iranian crude, most likely with the purpose of sending the oil to state reserves, tanker-tracking firms told Reuters on Wednesday.

According to Reuters, the crude cargo, delivered by a tanker owned by the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC), would be the fourth cargo to go to state reserves that China has imported since the end of last year. The shipment is also likely to be reported in the Chinese crude import data for June when figures are released in July.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

