Iran’s Most Brazen Violation Of The Nuclear Deal So Far

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.82 -0.04 -0.07%
Brent Crude 56 mins 62.18 -0.33 -0.53%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.644 +0.007 +0.27%
Mars US 1 hour 57.46 -0.43 -0.74%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.98 -0.34 -0.55%
Urals 17 hours 60.10 -1.50 -2.44%
Louisiana Light 5 days 60.66 +0.76 +1.27%
Louisiana Light 5 days 60.66 +0.76 +1.27%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.56 +0.53 +0.85%
Mexican Basket 5 days 50.64 -0.53 -1.04%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.644 +0.007 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 17 hours 61.07 +0.26 +0.43%
Murban 17 hours 63.18 +0.27 +0.43%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 53.26 +0.47 +0.89%
Basra Light 17 hours 65.46 +0.15 +0.23%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 63.46 +0.65 +1.03%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.56 +0.53 +0.85%
Bonny Light 17 hours 62.56 +0.53 +0.85%
Girassol 17 hours 63.94 +0.74 +1.17%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.98 -0.34 -0.55%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.12 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 35.84 +0.69 +1.96%
Canadian Condensate 83 days 51.24 +0.09 +0.18%
Premium Synthetic 73 days 57.64 +0.09 +0.16%
Sweet Crude 3 days 49.99 +0.34 +0.68%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.59 +0.29 +0.61%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.59 +0.29 +0.61%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 49.99 +0.09 +0.18%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 55.59 +0.19 +0.34%
Central Alberta 3 days 47.49 +0.09 +0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 5 days 60.66 +0.76 +1.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 17 hours 47.25 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 60 days 65.61 +0.59 +0.91%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 50.81 -0.38 -0.74%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.76 -0.38 -0.69%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.76 -0.38 -0.69%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Kansas Common 4 days 47.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.82 +0.09 +0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 8 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 10 minutes Exposing The Bogus "97% Consensus" Claim Over Climate Change 'Science'
  • 13 minutes UK Will Not Extend Brexit Transition Period
  • 1 hour China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 9 mins The lies and follies of the "cry wolf" enviros: No more fire in the kitchen: Cities are banning natural gas in homes to save the planet
  • 2 hours China Burns More Coal than the Rest of the World !
  • 43 mins Nuclear Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 44 mins Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Council , more . . . .
  • 4 hours Iran Finds New Oil Field With Over 50 Billion Barrels: Rouhani
  • 1 hour "Climate Migrants"
  • 4 hours New York State Taxpayers Lose 900 Million to Tesla
  • 57 mins Does Brazil Auction Flop Forbode the Outcome of the Saudi Aramco IPO ?
  • 1 min China's Renewables Boom Hits the Wall
  • 19 hours Water, Trump, and Israel’s National Security
  • 9 hours Giant Windmills Wildly Unpopular
  • 1 day Shale worm is turning...
  • 1 day Petroleum Industry Domain Names
  • 21 hours The End For Deutsche Bank and the European Union?

Breaking News:

Tesla Proves It Doesn’t Need Tax Credits To Survive

The World’s Biggest EV Market Braces For Another Crippling Blow

The World’s Biggest EV Market Braces For Another Crippling Blow

China may cut, yet again,…

Harvesting Human Electricity Gains Commercial Traction

Harvesting Human Electricity Gains Commercial Traction

The harnessing of human energy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran’s Most Brazen Violation Of The Nuclear Deal So Far

By RFE/RL staff - Nov 11, 2019, 12:30 PM CST Iran Nuclear

The United Nations' nuclear watchdog says its monitors have detected uranium particles at an undeclared site in Iran.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) does not identify the site in a confidential quarterly report distributed to IAEA member states and seen by Western news agencies on November 11.

Israel has accused Iran of conducting atomic activities at an undeclared site on the outskirts of Tehran.

The IAEA report also says Iran's stockpiles of low-enriched uranium are still growing in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, and confirms that the country is now enriching uranium at its Fordow nuclear facility, which is also prohibited by the nuclear agreement.

Tehran has gradually reduced some of its commitments under its nuclear agreement since the United States in May 2018 withdrew from the accord that gave Iran access to world trade in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, and started reimposing crippling sanctions on the Iranian economy.

Iranian officials complain that the remaining parties to the deal have failed to mitigate the effects of the U.S. sanctions. They have said that all of the steps his country had taken to reduce its commitments to the nuclear pact were "reversible."

Iran Appeal To Hard-Liners

Earlier on November 11, Iranian President Hassan Rohani, in a thinly veiled appeal to hard-liners, said staying in the nuclear deal will allow Tehran to restart weapons sales and purchases abroad.

In an address in southwestern Iran, Rohani said that "by continuing the nuclear deal, we will reach a huge political, defensive, and security goal."

"If we save the nuclear deal, Iran's arms embargo will be lifted and we can buy weapons or sell our weapons to the world," he said.

Related: Saudi Arabia Bullies Ultra-Rich Into Buying Aramco Stock

Rohani has been pushing the remaining signatories to the nuclear agreement to fully implement its terms, while hard-liners at home, angry over the U.S. sanctions and their perceptions that Europe has failed to do meaningful business with Iran, have increasingly sought to move away from it.

One of the terms of the deal is that a United Nations-imposed arms embargo on Iran will be lifted in October 2020, which Rohani said is one of the deal’s “significant impacts.”

Under its agreement with world powers, Iran also is allowed to operate restricted quantities of first-generation centrifuges.

"We see with growing concern that uranium enrichment continues and Iran has not only announced it but it goes on with it," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters on November 11, adding that he would meet with his British and French counterparts to discuss how to react to the situation.

Trump wants to force Iran to renegotiate the 2015 accord, arguing that the terms were not tough enough to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, and agree curbs to its ballistic-missile program.

Iran has refused, insisting that its nuclear program was strictly for civilian energy purposes.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Another Oil Major Is Fleeing The North Sea

Next Post

Keeping Coal Alive In The Cowboy State

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

 A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com