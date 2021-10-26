Iran’s Gas Stations Out Of Service Due To Possible Cyberattack

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.64 +0.88 +1.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 86.40 +0.41 +0.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.875 -0.023 -0.39%
Graph up Heating Oil 16 mins 2.573 +0.008 +0.33%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.515 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.94 +0.31 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.94 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.84 +1.47 +1.74%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.42 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 80.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.515 -0.001 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.14 +1.86 +2.26%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.69 +1.68 +2.00%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.34 +1.58 +2.01%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 85.11 +0.52 +0.61%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 86.64 +1.39 +1.63%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.84 +1.47 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.84 +1.47 +1.74%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.73 +1.25 +1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.42 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.79 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 68.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 82.76 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 84.16 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 81.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 77.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 77.61 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 78.51 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 82.01 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 77.76 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.94 +0.31 +0.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 74.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 86.47 +0.92 +1.08%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 77.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 81.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 74.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 87.95 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 20 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 1 hour Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours NordStream2
  • 2 days Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 3 hours Biden Sets Target Of 50% EV Share In U.S. Car Sales In 2030
  • 3 hours US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 2 days "The Hidden Story About California's Container Ship Backlog" via Corbett Report
  • 2 days Storage of gas cylinders

Breaking News:

Major Cost Increase Threatens Solar Power In 2022

What ADNOC’s IPO Successes Mean For Middle East Oil

What ADNOC’s IPO Successes Mean For Middle East Oil

ADNOC’s recent drilling unit IPO…

Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger

Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger

Tesla delivered yet another incredible…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran’s Gas Stations Out Of Service Due To Possible Cyberattack

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 26, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

Iran’s gas stations stopped selling fuel on Tuesday, following an outage of a government system managing fuel subsidies which some local media attributed to a cyber attack, Associated Press reports.

Many Iranians rely on fuel subsidies in the economic crisis in Iran, which has been aggravated in recent years by the U.S. sanctions on its oil exports, the COVID pandemic, and the slump in oil prices last year.

Iranians who are trying to buy fuel at the gas stations with a government-issued card for subsidies received today the message “cyberattack 64411” when trying to use the cards at machines, semi-official ISNA news agency reports as cited by AP.

Iranian state television channels have shared images of lines at closed gas stations, but didn’t explain why pumps were closed.

The use of the number 64411 is reminiscent of cyber attacks in Iran earlier this year when the Islamic Republic’s railway system was targeted in July, AP notes.

In early July, Iran’s train service was disrupted in an apparent cyberattack on the Iranian state-controlled railway company.

Cybersecurity company SentinelOne said in a report on the attack later in July that a wiper attack had paralyzed the Iranian train system.

“The attack included epic level trolling as reports suggest that train schedule displays cited “long delay[s] because of cyberattack” along with instructions to contact ‘64411’ –the number for the office of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei,” SentinelOne experts said in the report.

According to the cybersecurity company, “At this time, we have not been able to tie this activity to a previously identified threat group nor to additional attacks. However, the artifacts suggest that this wiper was developed in the past three years and was designed for reuse.”

In today’s outage, no group has immediately claimed responsibility, AP reports.

Iran has often accused Israel and the U.S. of trying to disrupt its systems, while the United States and Israel often blame Iran for cyber attacks.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Grid Operator: France Needs Nuclear Power For Net-Zero

Next Post

Norway PM: End Of Oil Production Could Jeopardize Energy Transition

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty
German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal

German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal
Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar

Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar
Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains

Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains
Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

 Alt text

The Energy Transition Will Take Decades Not Years

 Alt text

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve

 Alt text

A Successful Energy Transition Will Need Oil Demand Destruction
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com