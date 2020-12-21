Iran Wooing Russian Oil Companies

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 47.74 -1.36 -2.77%
Graph down Brent Crude 52 mins 50.91 -1.35 -2.58%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.707 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 48.39 -1.36 -2.73%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 42.22 +2.62 +6.62%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 50.69 +0.55 +1.10%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 50.69 +0.55 +1.10%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 51.74 +0.73 +1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 47.50 +0.54 +1.15%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.707 +0.002 +0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 51.05 -0.32 -0.62%
Graph down Murban 4 days 51.22 -0.42 -0.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 49.57 +0.66 +1.35%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 53.26 +0.52 +0.99%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 51.85 +0.68 +1.33%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 51.74 +0.73 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 51.74 +0.73 +1.43%
Chart Girassol 4 days 53.29 +0.68 +1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 29 days 34.49 +0.80 +2.37%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 50 mins 34.79 +0.30 +0.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 48.24 +0.70 +1.47%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 49.64 +0.70 +1.43%
Graph up Sweet Crude 50 mins 43.54 +0.70 +1.63%
Graph up Peace Sour 50 mins 41.99 +0.70 +1.70%
Chart Peace Sour 50 mins 41.99 +0.70 +1.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 50 mins 43.34 +0.70 +1.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 50 mins 45.09 +0.70 +1.58%
Chart Central Alberta 50 mins 41.99 +0.70 +1.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 50.69 +0.55 +1.10%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 44.25 -0.75 -1.67%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 38.00 -0.75 -1.94%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 52.10 +0.49 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 41.69 -0.62 -1.47%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 45.64 -0.62 -1.34%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 45.64 -0.62 -1.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 44.25 -0.75 -1.67%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 39.25 +0.75 +1.95%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 53.99 +0.84 +1.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 6 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 3 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 1 hour United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 1 day CIA Death Squads
  • 3 days ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 1 day WSJ: How South Korea Successfully Managed Coronavirus (9/25/20)
  • 1 day CA is the Top US Net importer of Electricity
  • 9 hours Should Trump pardon Julian Assange ? How about Snowden ?
  • 3 days Tesla Semi
  • 3 days The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye – Gmail & Google services down
  • 3 days Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?

Breaking News:

Iran Wooing Russian Oil Companies

What's Next For OPEC?

What's Next For OPEC?

As the UAE and Israel…

Why There’s Still Room For Oil To Go Higher

Why There’s Still Room For Oil To Go Higher

Asia has been the main…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Wooing Russian Oil Companies

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 21, 2020, 5:30 PM CST

Iran has stated its interest in attracting investments from Russian oil companies to help develop its oilfields, Russia’s TASS news agency said on Monday, quoting Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh.

Iran is hoping to not only attract investments into its oil industry, but looking to increase its energy cooperation with Russia to offset the harsh U.S. sanctions that have reduced its oil exports over the last year.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak met with the Iranian Oil Minister this week. “A  broad range of trade and economic cooperation matters is also successfully explored between our countries. Although this year has become a tough challenge for the whole global community, economic relations between Russia and Iran do not lose prior dynamics but become more active and meaningful instead,” Novak said.

The talks come at a time when iran is hit particularly hard by the effects from the Covid-19 pandemic, on top of the U.S. sanctions that have hampered Iran’s main source of income: oil exports. According to some medical professionals, the country may be quickly approaching a catastrophe, on top of the economic depression it is currently going through.

For Iran, the culmination of an economic depression and an unprecedented health crisis has resulted in crime sprees, a rash of suicides, business closures, lower standards of living, substance abuse, and evictions.

All this may make Iran more amenable to energy deals that Russia proposes. China and Iran are essentially the last development firms that remain in Iran.

Iran has gotten the short end of the stick when it comes to energy deals with Russia before, most notably when Iran was facing the threat of U.S. sanctions in May 2018. Then, too, Iran was on the backfoot.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Cries War As U.S. Tries To Kill Nord Stream 2

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident
Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’
OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist
The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm

The North Face Fashion Brand Refuses To Serve Oil Firm
Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build

Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Why The World Can’t Quit Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

 Alt text

Russia's Relentless Quest For Arctic Oil

 Alt text

Canada's Oil Industry Will Be Indispensable For Decades To Come
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com