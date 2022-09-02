Iran To Raise Oil Output To Over 4 Million Bpd By March 2023

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 88.59 +1.98 +2.29%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.46 +2.10 +2.27%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.81 +2.63 +2.82%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.716 -0.546 -5.90%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.491 +0.106 +4.45%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.93 -3.53 -3.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 85.01 -2.84 -3.23%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.491 +0.106 +4.45%

Graph down Marine 1 day 92.70 -4.66 -4.79%
Graph down Murban 1 day 94.93 -3.43 -3.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 91.84 -3.65 -3.82%
Graph down Basra Light 276 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 92.08 -4.00 -4.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.93 -3.53 -3.59%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.93 -3.53 -3.59%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.04 -3.61 -3.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 64.98 -3.63 -5.29%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 72.51 -2.94 -3.90%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 88.76 -2.94 -3.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 87.01 -2.94 -3.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 84.91 -2.94 -3.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 82.06 -2.94 -3.46%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 82.06 -2.94 -3.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 84.16 -2.94 -3.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 87.71 -2.94 -3.24%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 82.36 -2.94 -3.45%

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.75 -2.25 -2.56%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.50 -2.25 -2.75%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 104.2 -4.48 -4.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 89.53 -2.09 -2.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.75 -2.25 -2.56%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 100.4 +0.22 +0.22%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Iran To Raise Oil Output To Over 4 Million Bpd By March 2023

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 02, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

Iran will raise its oil production capacity to over 4 million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the current Iranian year that ends in March 2023, the chief executive officer of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) told local news agency IRNA on Friday. 

Iran’s current production capacity stands at 3.838 million bpd, Mohsen Khojastehmehr told IRNA. The top executive at the Iranian oil firm said that the Islamic Republic would ramp up its oil production capacity by 200,000 bpd by March 2023, when the current Iranian year ends. By then, Iran aims to have its production capacity topping 4 million bpd, at 4.038 million bpd, NIOC’s chief executive said. 

Thanks to increased production capacity, Iran could boost oil exports if international markets need it, Khojastehmehr was quoted as saying. 

Per OPEC’s secondary sources in its latest Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), Iran pumped 2.558 million bpd of oil in July, down by 11,000 bpd from June. Iran itself doesn’t share its oil production or export numbers, but it is believed to have stashed crude oil in floating storage, waiting for an eventual lifting of the U.S. sanctions on its industry with a possible nuclear deal. 

Iran has been preparing to ramp up production and production capacity for several months after talks on the so-called Iranian nuclear deal entered a final stage. 

However, in the latest twist in talks and final draft amendments, Iran sent its written response early on Friday to what could be a final draft of a possible deal, although it didn’t reveal, again, what the response was.

The U.S. confirmed it had received the Iranian response via EU mediators, but dismissed the Iranian suggestions as “not constructive.” 

“We are studying it and will respond through the EU, but unfortunately it is not constructive,” the U.S. Department of the State said. The U.S. didn’t reveal details of the response, either.

“Based on their answer, we appear to be moving backwards,” a senior official at the Biden Administration told POLITICO on Thursday evening. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



