Iran To Increase Its Oil Prices For Asian Buyers In March

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 12 mins 77.28 +0.94 +1.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.14 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.60 -0.18 -0.21%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.241 -0.034 -1.49%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.450 +0.042 +1.74%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.72 +0.85 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.73 -2.03 -2.42%
Chart Mars US 4 days 75.14 -1.85 -2.40%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.450 +0.042 +1.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.46 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.43 +0.43 +0.52%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.90 +0.41 +0.53%
Graph down Basra Light 448 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 83.61 +0.55 +0.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.72 +0.85 +1.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.72 +0.85 +1.03%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.78 +0.68 +0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.73 -2.03 -2.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 59.30 -2.71 -4.37%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 55.30 -2.19 -3.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 78.70 -2.19 -2.71%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 76.95 -2.19 -2.77%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 74.10 -2.19 -2.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 70.80 -2.19 -3.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 70.80 -2.19 -3.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 72.10 -2.19 -2.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 81.05 -2.19 -2.63%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 70.40 -2.19 -3.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 81.95 -0.17 -0.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.75 -2.25 -3.00%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 66.50 -2.25 -3.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 82.07 -0.26 -0.32%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.87 -2.15 -3.03%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 72.82 -2.15 -2.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.82 -2.15 -2.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.75 -2.25 -3.00%
Chart Kansas Common 26 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 84.15 -0.35 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 35 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 12 days "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"
  • 12 days Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0

Breaking News:

Australia Urgently Needs To Invest In Renewables And Energy Storage

Australia’s Energy Market Interventions Are Worrying Its Trade Partners

Australia’s Energy Market Interventions Are Worrying Its Trade Partners

Australia is considering limiting gas…

South Asia Returns To The Spot LNG Market As Prices Dip

South Asia Returns To The Spot LNG Market As Prices Dip

South Asian countries are back…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran To Increase Its Oil Prices For Asian Buyers In March

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 21, 2023, 3:17 AM CST

Iran will raise the price at which it sells crude oil to Asia next month, Reuters has reported, citing an unnamed source.

According to the source, Iran Light will sell for $2 per barrel above the Dubai/Oman average in March, which is a $0.20-per-barrel increase from the February price.

The price of Iran Heavy will be raised to $0.35 above the Dubai/Oman average for March. This would be a change of $0.60 per barrel, from a discount to the Dubai/Oman average of $0.25 per barrel.

The biggest price increase in Iranian crude will be seen by Pars crude, the price of which will be raised by $0.85 per barrel, to $3 per barrel below the Dubai/Oman average from $3.85 per barrel below the average.

Earlier this year, Iran also raised the prices of the crude oil it sells to Syria, pressed by the worsening economic situation at home. Citing Iranian sources, the Wall Street Journal reported in January that despite its continued support for the Assad government, Tehran could not afford to sell its oil at a discount even to such a close ally.

Meanwhile, as the nuclear talks with the United States seem to have reached a dead end, Washington has stepped up the sanction pressure on Tehran, with a continued focus on oil.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned six Iran-based petrochemical manufacturers or their subsidiaries and three firms in Malaysia and Singapore involved in facilitating the sale and shipment of crude oil and petrochemicals. 

“The Biden Administration will not hesitate to take action against sanctions evaders, and we are determined to step up our enforcement in light of Iran’s continued, alarming nuclear advances,” Robert Malley, the U.S. Administration’s special envoy for Iran, said, commenting on the latest round of sanctions. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil And Gas Concessions Could Break The Net-Zero Banking Alliance

Next Post

Australia Urgently Needs To Invest In Renewables And Energy Storage

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com