Iran Says UK Might Soon Release Seized Iranian Oil Tanker

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.71 -0.39 -0.68%
Brent Crude 1 hour 61.30 +2.73 +4.66%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.158 +0.011 +0.51%
Mars US 2 hours 59.15 +2.12 +3.72%
Opec Basket 7 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
Urals 18 hours 56.60 +0.90 +1.62%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.13 +0.32 +0.54%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.13 +0.32 +0.54%
Bonny Light 18 hours 61.56 +2.41 +4.07%
Mexican Basket 6 days 48.04 +0.68 +1.44%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.158 +0.011 +0.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 57.80 +1.06 +1.87%
Murban 18 hours 59.45 +1.19 +2.04%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 54.33 +2.27 +4.36%
Basra Light 18 hours 63.22 +3.61 +6.06%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 60.18 +2.71 +4.72%
Bonny Light 18 hours 61.56 +2.41 +4.07%
Bonny Light 18 hours 61.56 +2.41 +4.07%
Girassol 18 hours 63.14 +2.49 +4.11%
Opec Basket 7 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.71 +2.50 +6.38%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 43.68 +1.18 +2.78%
Canadian Condensate 20 days 52.43 +0.43 +0.83%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 55.33 +0.43 +0.78%
Sweet Crude 1 day 51.08 -0.42 -0.82%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.18 -0.32 -0.65%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.18 -0.32 -0.65%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 50.93 +0.43 +0.85%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 55.68 +0.18 +0.32%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.93 +0.18 +0.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.13 +0.32 +0.54%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 53.75 +2.50 +4.88%
Giddings 18 hours 47.50 +2.50 +5.56%
ANS West Coast 5 days 60.53 +0.75 +1.25%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 51.05 +2.17 +4.44%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 55.00 +2.17 +4.11%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 55.00 +2.17 +4.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 53.75 +2.50 +4.88%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.25 +0.50 +1.12%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.81 +0.43 +0.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 6 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 14 minutes What is your current outlook as a day trader for WTI
  • 4 hours "We're Not Going to Negotiate Anymore"
  • 4 hours Saudi and UAE pressure to get US support for Oil quotas is reportedly on..
  • 1 day WTI v. Brent spread only $4. Indicates Increasing U.S. Crude Exports. Great news for Shale.
  • 4 hours Carrot or Stick: U.S. To Delay China Tariffs On Some Products
  • 1 day Saudi Aramco Aims To Buy Reliance Stake, Reports Lower Earnings
  • 2 hours In The Bright Of New Administration Rules: Immigrants as Economic Contributors
  • 8 hours Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 8 hours Negotiation
  • 1 day Oil Giant Saudi Arabia Is Set to Start First Wind-Power Plant
  • 1 day Last I Checked
  • 18 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 2 days Why is oil priced and traded in U.S. dollars?
  • 1 day The World’s First Zero-Emission Tanker Is Coming From Japan
  • 14 hours Gold is Gold: 'Perfect Environment' Seen Keeping Gold Above $1,400/oz In 2020
  • 2 days Bitcoin prices manipulated-STUDY

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

US: Iran Ships Pose As US Warships To Jam Oil Tankers’ GPS

US: Iran Ships Pose As US Warships To Jam Oil Tankers’ GPS

The U.S. Maritime Administration has…

China’s Iranian Oil Weapon

China’s Iranian Oil Weapon

China has ignored U.S. sanctions…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Says UK Might Soon Release Seized Iranian Oil Tanker

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 13, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT Grace 1

Iran and the UK have exchanged documents and Britain has shown interest in resolving the issue with the Iranian oil tanker it seized in early July, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Tuesday, quoting the deputy head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), Jalil Eslami.

Eslami told IRNA that he hoped the issue could be resolved soon and the vessel could be released and fly an Iranian flag.

Earlier reports in Iranian media suggested that the Iranian oil tanker—detained by Gibraltar because it had “reasonable grounds” to believe that the Iranian ship Grace 1 was violating European Union sanctions against Syria—could be released as soon as on Tuesday evening.

A highly placed source in the government of Gibraltar—a British overseas territory—told Reuters that Iranian reports of imminent release of the tanker, as soon as today, were not correct.  

The UK will facilitate the release of the Iranian oil tanker detained by Gibraltar if Iran gave guarantees that the crude loaded on that vessel wasn’t bound for Syria, the UK’s then foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt said in the middle of July.

Several high-profile incidents in recent weeks and months have increased the tension between Iran and the West in the Middle East and in the most important oil shipping corridor in the world, the Strait of Hormuz, which is in close proximity to Iranian coasts.

Related: Is This The End Of Silicon Solar Cells?

In one of the most prominent incidents in the Gulf in the past month, Iran seized a British-flagged oil tanker in what appeared to be a retaliatory move after Gibraltar seized the Iranian oil tanker.

According to Iran’s state news agency IRNA, Eslami said that the U.S. and the UK “have launched propaganda against Iran,” referring to “Iran’s seizing the UK oil tanker because of violating International Law of the Sea and US forming a coalition to escort ships in the Persian Gulf.”

The U.S.—whose President Donald Trump said in June that countries that get their crude oil via the shipping routes in the Middle East should protect their own ships along the lanes—is trying to garner a broad international support for escorting oil tankers in the Gulf after the recent incidents. So far only the UK has said it would join the U.S. in protecting tankers after the UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero was seized by Iran.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Egypt Plans To Boost Oil Production To 690,000 Bpd By Year-End

Next Post

Russia Opens Its Doors to Foreign EV Maker in Bold Move

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year
Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

 Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

 Small Crude Draw Can’t Stop Oil From Plunging

Small Crude Draw Can’t Stop Oil From Plunging

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com