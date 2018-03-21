Iran Moves Closer To Achieving Gasoline Independence

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.38 +0.21 +0.32%
Brent Crude 11 mins 69.24 +0.17 +0.25%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.681 +0.014 +0.52%
Mars US 3 hours 63.97 +1.63 +2.61%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.11 +0.80 +1.26%
Urals 20 hours 64.76 +0.50 +0.78%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.82 +1.23 +1.90%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.82 +1.23 +1.90%
Bonny Light 20 hours 69.59 +2.02 +2.99%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.27 +0.72 +1.30%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.681 +0.014 +0.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 63.58 +0.85 +1.36%
Murban 20 hours 67.18 +0.90 +1.36%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 63.41 +1.96 +3.19%
Basra Light 20 hours 64.83 +1.72 +2.73%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 69.03 +2.12 +3.17%
Bonny Light 20 hours 69.59 +2.02 +2.99%
Bonny Light 20 hours 69.59 +2.02 +2.99%
Girassol 20 hours 69.34 +2.02 +3.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.11 +0.80 +1.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 43.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 33.54 -1.59 -4.53%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.29 +2.36 +3.63%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.79 +1.41 +2.26%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.64 +1.41 +2.51%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.04 +1.41 +2.63%
Peace Sour 2 days 55.04 +1.41 +2.63%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.04 +1.41 +2.53%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.04 +1.41 +2.25%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.79 +1.41 +2.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.82 +1.23 +1.90%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 61.75 +2.00 +3.35%
Giddings 20 hours 55.50 +2.00 +3.74%
ANS West Coast 3 days 65.97 -0.25 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 59.12 +1.77 +3.09%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 63.07 +1.77 +2.89%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 63.07 +1.77 +2.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 61.62 +1.77 +2.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +1.50 +2.87%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.16 +1.34 +1.98%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours Getting out of oil .. now
  • 8 hours Surprise! Aramco Scraps International Listing Plans
  • 2 hours Too much or doable - $900 Billion Annual Investments Needed In Renewables By 2030
  • 4 hours U.S. Arrests Iranian Over Alleged $115 Million Sanctions Evasion Scheme Involving Venezuelan Housing Project
  • 12 hours EU Proposes Online Turnover Tax For Big Tech Firms
  • 4 hours The Facebook/Cambridge Analytica Scandal
  • 1 hour U.S. Judge To Question Big Oil On Climate Change
  • 10 hours "Rock star of science" - Stephen Hawking, Who unlocked The Secrets Of Space And Time, Dies at 76
  • 11 hours Country With Biggest Oil Reserves Biggest Threat to World Economy
  • 11 hours McDonald's Sets Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets
  • 6 hours Bad seven days for Martin Shkreli
  • 23 hours Great Wall Seeks To Double Vehicle Sales By 2025, Plans Electric Car Push
  • 23 hours Russian influence on energy markets-Report
  • 23 hours 2020 - Electricity From Renewables Will Be Cheaper Than From Most Fossil Fuels?
  • 6 hours CERAweek Meeting
  • 3 hours Goldman Sachs Expects Tesla to Miss Model 3 Targets Again

Breaking News:

Federal Judge To Turn Courtroom In Climate Science Classroom

UK Looks To Ditch Russian Gas After Spy Scandal

UK Looks To Ditch Russian Gas After Spy Scandal

Following the spy poisoning scandal…

Trump Bans Venezuela’s Oil-Backed Cryptocurrency

Trump Bans Venezuela’s Oil-Backed Cryptocurrency

United States President Trump issued…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Moves Closer To Achieving Gasoline Independence

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 21, 2018, 4:30 PM CDT Refinery

Iran has drastically cut its gasoline imports in recent weeks as it started the second phase of an oil refinery, moving closer to reaching gasoline independence, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing trading sources.

Iran—OPEC’s third-largest oil producer—has been reliant on gasoline imports for years because of lack of refining capacity and the Western sanctions that had limited the choices for funding and spare parts for refinery maintenance.

Now Iran has started the second phase of the Persian Gulf Star Refinery in Bandar Abbas, which will double the refining capacity of the facility to 240,000 bpd. According to trading sources who spoke to Reuters, production has yet to be ramped up and has yet to meet the highest gasoline quality standards.

“Iran does seem to have significantly reduced its reliance on imports,” Robert Campbell, head of oil products at consultancy Energy Aspects, told Reuters.

“All indications are that imports in March are lower. That coincides with the Iranian New Year, which is usually a strong demand period.”

The Iranian New Year holiday is the peak of the driving season, and gasoline demand jumped earlier this week, with Monday’s gasoline demand the highest on record, according to local media.

Still, Iran’s gasoline imports are expected to sharply drop in March—to around 70,000 tons or 20,000 bpd, from 300,000 tons in December and 120,000 tons in January and February, according to trading sources and shipping data compiled by Reuters.

Iran’s move toward gasoline independence comes as the Iranian nuclear deal looks increasingly shaky after U.S. President Donald Trump sacked Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State and is replacing him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo who is outspokenly hawkish regarding Iran. Analysts think that with the new appointment, the United States may take a harder stance toward Iran that could deepen the uncertainty over the nuclear deal and possible additional U.S. sanctions that could hurt Iran’s oil industry.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Kuwait Seeks Foreign Investments To Diversify Away From Oil

Next Post

Federal Judge To Turn Courtroom In Climate Science Classroom

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

 Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret

 Alt text

Is $65 The Ceiling For WTI?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com