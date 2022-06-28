Iran Looks To Join BRICS Group Of Russia And China

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 111.6 +1.99 +1.82%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 117.4 +2.32 +2.02%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 118.8 -1.19 -0.99%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.704 +0.203 +3.12%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 3.924 +0.087 +2.26%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 112.7 +6.19 +5.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 112.7 +6.19 +5.81%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.5 +0.52 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.9 +3.79 +3.41%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 104.4 +1.95 +1.90%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.924 +0.087 +2.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 109.9 +3.44 +3.23%
Graph up Murban 2 days 116.3 +3.69 +3.28%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 108.7 -0.13 -0.12%
Graph down Basra Light 211 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 117.7 +0.48 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 118.5 +0.52 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.5 +0.52 +0.44%
Chart Girassol 2 days 117.4 +0.73 +0.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.9 +3.79 +3.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 95.47 +1.95 +2.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 111.7 +1.95 +1.78%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 110.0 +1.95 +1.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 107.9 +1.95 +1.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 105.0 +1.95 +1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 105.0 +1.95 +1.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 107.1 +1.95 +1.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 110.7 +1.95 +1.79%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 105.3 +1.95 +1.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 112.7 +6.19 +5.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 104.0 +3.25 +3.23%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 97.75 +3.25 +3.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 114.3 +2.96 +2.66%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 99.34 -1.92 -1.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 104.0 +3.25 +3.23%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 99.75 +5.25 +5.56%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 118.0 +5.30 +4.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 25 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 2 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 22 hours "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 4 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 4 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 6 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 331 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 8 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others

Breaking News:

Iran Looks To Join BRICS Group Of Russia And China

U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Exports Are Breaking Records

U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Exports Are Breaking Records

Despite the domestic supply issues,…

China Considers Extending EV Tax Breaks

China Considers Extending EV Tax Breaks

Faced with declining EV sales,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Looks To Join BRICS Group Of Russia And China

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 28, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT

Iran has applied to join the BRICS group of major emerging economies, which includes China, Russia, and India, Reuters reported on Tuesday, a move that would help to secure an alternative alliance to the West.

Iran is a major oil and gas resource holder, as is Russia, while China is the world's top oil importer and one of the biggest gas importers.

BRICS, an acronym of its members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, is what China and Russia pitch as the emerging markets alternative to the West. The term for the informal group of emerging economies was originally coined in 2001 as "BRIC" by Goldman Sachs economist Jim O'Neill in his report, Building Better Global Economic BRICs.

The group in its current form represents 41 percent of the global population, accounts for one-fourth of global GDP, and 16 percent of world trade. 

Iran has held close ties with China and Russia in recent years, and China is the main market for Iranian oil exports. Iran, under sanctions from the United States since 2018, has continued to export part of its oil to China, which generally rejects U.S. sanctions.

Russia, for its part, is also looking to strengthen relations with countries it considers "friendly" – such as China and Iran – as the "unfriendly" countries, including the U.S., the EU, the UK, Australia, and other U.S. allies, impose sanctions on Russia's economy, banking industry, and oil exports over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

If Iran joins BRICS, this "would result in added values for both sides," a spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry told Reuters. 

Apart from Iran, Argentina has also applied to join the BRICS group, Russia says. According to Russia, the enlargement of BRICS is evidence that the West cannot isolate Moscow.   

"While the White House was thinking about what else to turn off in the world, ban or spoil, Argentina and Iran applied to join the BRICS," Reuters quoted Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying on Tuesday.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Canada May Expand Energy Infrastructure To Help Europe

Next Post

Canada May Expand Energy Infrastructure To Help Europe

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices

The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Revamp Its Energy Policies

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Set To Raise Its Oil Prices To Asia

 Alt text

Why U.S. Shale Firms Aren’t Likely To Change Their Growth Plans

 Alt text

There’s No Immediate Cure For Sky-High Gasoline Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com