Iran Governor Bans Officials From Leaving Oil-Rich Province Amid Flood Alarm

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 15 mins 58.82 -0.22 -0.37%
Brent Crude 14 mins 66.86 +0.11 +0.16%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.776 +0.009 +0.33%
Mars US 3 days 64.54 -1.34 -2.03%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.67 -1.11 -1.64%
Urals 16 hours 64.55 -0.19 -0.29%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.37 -1.11 -1.67%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.37 -1.11 -1.67%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.09 -1.63 -2.37%
Mexican Basket 4 days 59.68 -1.20 -1.97%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.776 +0.009 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 67.59 -0.52 -0.76%
Murban 4 days 68.61 -0.86 -1.24%
Iran Heavy 4 days 58.85 -1.66 -2.74%
Basra Light 4 days 69.16 -0.87 -1.24%
Saharan Blend 4 days 65.82 -1.81 -2.68%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.09 -1.63 -2.37%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.09 -1.63 -2.37%
Girassol 4 days 66.56 -1.73 -2.53%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.67 -1.11 -1.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 48.24 -0.05 -0.10%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 48.54 -0.69 -1.40%
Canadian Condensate 31 days 55.79 -0.94 -1.66%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 59.69 -0.94 -1.55%
Sweet Crude 3 days 53.79 -0.94 -1.72%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.04 -0.94 -1.81%
Peace Sour 3 days 51.04 -0.94 -1.81%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 54.04 -0.94 -1.71%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 57.54 -0.94 -1.61%
Central Alberta 3 days 52.34 -0.94 -1.76%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 65.37 -1.11 -1.67%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 55.25 -0.25 -0.45%
Giddings 16 hours 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
ANS West Coast 5 days 69.24 +0.94 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 52.77 -0.22 -0.42%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 56.72 -0.22 -0.39%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 56.72 -0.22 -0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 55.25 -0.25 -0.45%
Kansas Common 4 days 49.25 -1.00 -1.99%
Buena Vista 4 days 70.44 -0.94 -1.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes England Running Out of Water?
  • 7 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 10 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 14 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 32 mins Dutch Populists Shock the EU with Election Victory
  • 9 hours One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch
  • 12 mins Venezuela Says Russian Troops Land to Service Military Equipment
  • 4 hours 3 Pipes: EPIC 900K, CACTUS II 670K, GREY OAKS 800K
  • 2 hours Read: OPEC THREATENED TO KILL US SHALE
  • 6 hours U.S.-China Trade War Poses Biggest Risk To Global Stability
  • 18 hours Climate change's fingerprints are on U.S. Midwest floods
  • 1 day Oil Slips Further From 2019 Highs On Trade Worries
  • 1 day The Political Debacle: Brexit delayed
  • 6 hours European Parliament demands Nord-Stream-ii pipeline to be Stopped
  • 1 day Telsa Sales in Europe
  • 15 hours Modular Nuclear Reactors

Breaking News:

Gulf Of Mexico Oil Replaces U.S. Venezuelan Purchases

Why OPEC’s Decision To Delay Makes Sense

Why OPEC’s Decision To Delay Makes Sense

OPEC’s decision to maintain the…

Big Pivot In Energy Is Gaining Momentum

Big Pivot In Energy Is Gaining Momentum

The shift towards renewable energy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Governor Bans Officials From Leaving Oil-Rich Province Amid Flood Alarm

By Irina Slav - Mar 25, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT Iran floods

The governor of Khuzestan, the biggest oil-rich province in Iran, has banned government officials from leaving it despite the danger of floods in the region, Radio Farda reports, citing a statement by Gholamreza Shariati.

"Since there are some concerns over the basin of Karkheh River, forces have been assigned to check the floodgates, and do whatever necessary to confront a possible flash flood in the province," the Khuzestan governor said.

The local meteorological service has warned there is a danger of floods in parts of the west and southwest of the country as well as freezing temperatures. While drought is a typical occurrence in the southern province of Khuzestan, now it’s another disaster threatening the region and putting the capabilities of local authorities to handle emergencies to the test.

The Khuzestan governor’s statement comes after Iran’s vice president, Eshaq Jahangiri, fired another governor for failing to return from a trip to Europe to oversee the management of the flood emergency in his area.

According to a CIA file, Khuzestan accounts for almost 70 percent of the country’s oil production. More importantly, perhaps, the province produces almost all of Iran’s natural gas. It also houses four ports that are Iran’s largest exit point for various exports.

Despite the oil wealth, Khuzestan is one of the poorest regions of Iran and it is also home to most of its Arab population, which, according to the CIA, accounts for two-thirds of the province’s total population.

This population, for its part, accounts for a small percentage of the total, at 6.5 percent, yet it is far from peaceful: last year, Arab separatists killed 29 people during a military parade in the latest outbreak of violence among a population that’s comparable in its strife to the communities in the Niger Delta.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

IS Tries To Hit Oil Field In Northern Iraq

Next Post

Gulf Of Mexico Oil Replaces U.S. Venezuelan Purchases

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline
Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com