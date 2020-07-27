Iran Could Use Replica Of U.S. Carrier For War Games At Strait Of Hormuz

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.69 +0.09 +0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.63 +0.22 +0.51%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.731 -0.003 -0.17%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 42.30 +0.21 +0.50%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 43.38 -1.24 -2.78%
Graph up Urals 22 hours 43.95 +0.05 +0.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 43.08 +0.19 +0.44%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 43.08 +0.19 +0.44%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 37.54 -0.14 -0.37%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.731 -0.003 -0.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 44.27 +0.11 +0.25%
Graph up Murban 5 days 44.74 +0.19 +0.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 43.73 +0.40 +0.92%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 46.27 -1.30 -2.73%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 43.57 +0.36 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Girassol 5 days 45.01 +0.60 +1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 43.38 -1.24 -2.78%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 30.23 +0.10 +0.33%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 34.69 +1.12 +3.34%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 40.29 +0.22 +0.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 41.69 +0.22 +0.53%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 38.04 +0.22 +0.58%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 37.04 +0.22 +0.60%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 37.04 +0.22 +0.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 38.29 +0.22 +0.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 40.14 +0.22 +0.55%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 37.04 +0.22 +0.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 43.08 +0.19 +0.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 38.25 +0.50 +1.32%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 32.00 +0.50 +1.59%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 44.75 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 35.55 +0.31 +0.88%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 39.50 +0.31 +0.79%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 39.50 +0.31 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 38.25 +0.50 +1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 31.50 +0.25 +0.80%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 46.03 +0.22 +0.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 7 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 14 mins The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 16 hours Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 5 hours Why No One Has Started a Thread on Portland
  • 2 days Shell Eyes Looming UK Fuels Ban
  • 17 hours NY State has the highest death rate from CV19 @ 1600 per million . . and FAUCI PRAISES NY ? U.S. has lower death rate per capita then ALL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES except Germany.
  • 6 hours Donald Aced This Test
  • 39 mins Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 1 hour Mask Disposal
  • 16 hours Judge family attacked
  • 9 mins Chinese Company to Buy a Canadian Gold Mine
  • 14 hours You may all go to hell
  • 2 days Biden said "nurses breathe in my nostrils" . THE NEXT LEADER OF THE FREE WORLD. LOL
  • 2 days A story of a cured Trump cultist

Breaking News:

LNG Industry Could Bring 100,000 Jobs To Canada

Is Warren Buffet Right About Natural Gas?

Is Warren Buffet Right About Natural Gas?

Warren Buffett’s latest major bet…

Oil Traders Discount Crude As Chinese Demand Weakens

Oil Traders Discount Crude As Chinese Demand Weakens

Oil producers such as Iraq,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Could Use Replica Of U.S. Carrier For War Games At Strait Of Hormuz

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 27, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT

Iran has positioned a replica of a U.S. aircraft carrier at the world’s most important oil chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz, and could use the mock-up in naval war games in the area, according to satellite images reported by Reuters on Monday.

Images taken by U.S. space technology firm Maxar Technologies on Sunday show that Iran had a fast attack boat moving towards the mock-up U.S. aircraft carrier, Reuters noted.  

“We cannot speak to what Iran hopes to gain by building this mock-up, or what tactical value they would hope to gain by using such a mock-up in a training or offensive exercise scenario,” Commander Rebecca Rebarich, spokeswoman for the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet based in Bahrain, told Reuters.

“We remain confident in our naval forces’ ability to defend themselves against any maritime threat,” the spokeswoman noted.  

Iran – which has repeatedly threatened in recent years to close the Strait of Hormuz if it can’t export its oil – often holds naval war games and military drills in its waters in the Gulf, including in areas close to the most important shipping lane in the world.  

The Strait of Hormuz is the most important oil chokepoint in the world with daily oil flows averaging 21 million bpd, or the equivalent of 21 percent of global petroleum liquids consumption. According to EIA estimates, 76 percent of the crude oil and condensate that moved through the Strait of Hormuz last year went to Asian markets, with China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore the top destinations. 

Tensions between the United States and Iran in the Gulf have flared on and off in recent years, especially after the U.S. pulled out of the so-called Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran’s oil industry and exports. 

In one of the latest major incidents in the Gulf earlier this year, the tension in the Middle East and around the Strait of Hormuz spiked after the U.S. killed the top Iranian general of the Al Quds forces, Qassem Soleimani, for which Iran retaliated with a ballistic missiles attack on U.S. bases in Iraq.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Overtakes U.S. In LNG Exports To China

Next Post

Another Permian Oil Producer Files For Bankruptcy 

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year
Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea

Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea
Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand
Elon Musk Trolls SEC And Short Sellers As Tesla Stock Rallies

Elon Musk Trolls SEC And Short Sellers As Tesla Stock Rallies
Oil Price Rally On Hold After API Reports Rising Crude Inventories

Oil Price Rally On Hold After API Reports Rising Crude Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com