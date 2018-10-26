Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 4 hours 67.59 +0.26 +0.39%
Brent Crude 5 hours 77.66 +0.78 +1.01%
Natural Gas 2 hours 3.225 -0.031 -0.95%
Mars US 4 hours 72.09 +0.56 +0.78%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.04 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 21 hours 73.66 +0.64 +0.88%
Bonny Light 21 hours 76.99 +0.08 +0.10%
Mexican Basket 2 days 71.40 +0.74 +1.05%
Natural Gas 2 hours 3.225 -0.031 -0.95%
Marine 21 hours 74.48 +0.75 +1.02%
Murban 21 hours 77.55 +1.01 +1.32%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 72.97 +0.55 +0.76%
Basra Light 21 hours 76.66 +0.78 +1.03%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 76.73 +0.98 +1.29%
Girassol 21 hours 76.82 +0.16 +0.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.04 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 28.73 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 15.08 -2.74 -15.38%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 76.33 +18.51 +32.01%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.43 +0.51 +0.76%
Sweet Crude 2 days 27.68 +0.76 +2.82%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 50.83 +0.51 +1.01%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 33.43 +1.11 +3.43%
Central Alberta 2 days 26.33 -7.49 -22.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.00 +0.24 +0.32%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Giddings 21 hours 57.75 +0.50 +0.87%
ANS West Coast 3 days 76.69 +0.17 +0.22%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 61.54 +0.26 +0.42%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 64.04 +0.26 +0.41%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.50 +0.50 +0.88%
Buena Vista 2 days 77.09 +0.51 +0.67%
All Charts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

Related News

Indonesia’s Pertamina Looks To Buy Crude, Gasoline In Rupiah

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 26, 2018, 7:00 PM CDT Pertamina

Higher oil prices, sliding local currency, and deteriorating government finances have led to Indonesia’s state oil firm Pertamina seeking to reduce expenses in U.S. dollars, and the company has issued tenders to buy spot crude oil, gasoline, and gasoil in its domestic currency the rupiah, or currencies other than the U.S. dollar, S&P Global Platts reported on Friday, citing tender documents it has seen.

Indonesia—the biggest gasoline importer in southeast Asia—typically imports between 7 million and 9 million barrels of gasoline per month.

Indonesia is cutting expenses on crude oil and fuel imports amid rising international oil prices, trying to reduce a swelling account deficit. The local currency, on the other hand, touched earlier this month its weakest level against the U.S. dollar in more than 20 years.

Earlier this week, Basuki Trikora Putra, Pertamina’s director of corporate marketing, told Reuters that the oil company was looking to cut its spending of U.S. dollars and that the Integrated Supply Chain unit, as issuer of tenders, “has requested to use other currencies apart from U.S. dollars, including rupiah.”

A few days before that Pertamina issued a tender to buy crude oil for delivery in Q1 2019, according to a tender document seen by Reuters. The state oil firm wants to purchase up to 5.7 million barrels of low-sulfur crude oil from West Africa, Malaysia, Vietnam, or Brunei, in currencies such as the euro, rupiah, Chinese yuan, Japanese yen, or Saudi Arabia’s riyal. 

In a bid to cut its current account deficit, currently at 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), Indonesia introduced last month new legislation to prioritize local crude oil production over imported crude oil. The new regulation stipulates that oil and gas operators in Indonesia must first sell their production to Pertamina in Indonesia before considering exports of crude oil. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

