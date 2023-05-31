Indonesia To Curb LNG Exports

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.92 -0.54 -0.78%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 72.96 -0.58 -0.79%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.17 +0.83 +1.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.301 -0.026 -1.12%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.592 -0.004 -0.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.79 -2.29 -3.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.88 -0.06 -0.08%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 69.21 -2.26 -3.16%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.592 -0.004 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 74.46 -1.30 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 1 day 75.84 -1.54 -1.99%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 72.83 -2.59 -3.43%
Graph down Basra Light 547 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 74.06 -2.60 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 73.79 -2.29 -3.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.79 -2.29 -3.01%
Chart Girassol 1 day 75.37 -2.68 -3.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.88 -0.06 -0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.80 -3.48 -5.97%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 48.21 -3.21 -6.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 71.61 -3.21 -4.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 69.86 -3.21 -4.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 67.01 -3.21 -4.57%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 63.71 -3.21 -4.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 63.71 -3.21 -4.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 65.01 -3.21 -4.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 73.96 -3.21 -4.16%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 63.31 -3.21 -4.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 63.00 +0.75 +1.20%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 75.67 -2.15 -2.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 65.20 +0.84 +1.31%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 69.15 +0.84 +1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 69.15 +0.84 +1.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 63.00 +1.00 +1.61%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 7 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Indonesia To Curb LNG Exports

Conoco To Box Suncor Out Of Oil Sands Deal

Conoco To Box Suncor Out Of Oil Sands Deal

ConocoPhillips will snap up TotalEnergies'…

Natural Gas Prices Could Fall Below Zero In Parts Of Europe

Natural Gas Prices Could Fall Below Zero In Parts Of Europe

As tepid demand for gas…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Indonesia To Curb LNG Exports

By Irina Slav - May 31, 2023, 2:57 AM CDT

Indonesia is set to place caps on exports of liquefied natural gas, adding the commodity to a list of critical raw materials subject to export controls.

The purpose of the potential limits is to secure sufficient supply for domestic consumption, Bloomberg reports, citing an Indonesian government official.

“We believe that this policy will have a positive impact in meeting domestic energy needs, encouraging domestic industry growth, and maintaining existing export commitments,” Jodi Mahardi, deputy coordinating minister for maritime sovereignty and energy, said.

He noted, however, that there were no plans to completely halt exports of liquefied natural gas.

The export curbs would also lower domestic gas prices, according to the country’s coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

Indonesia is the world’s sixth-largest LNG exporter, according to shipping data cited by Bloomberg, with exports totalling 15 million tons last year.

To affect the export caps, the Indonesian government could ban extensions of existing contracts for exports of LNG or the conclusion of new ones, Pandjaitan told media.

According to Bloomberg, contracts for the export of some 10 million tons of liquefied natural gas annually from Indonesia are set to expire by 2030.

The renewed focus on ensuring sufficient volumes of LNG for domestic consumption followed last year’s global LNG squeeze that led to soaring prices. These were felt particularly acutely in Asia, where poorer nations could not afford LNG cargos and were forced to switch to coal as the blackouts began.

Unlike most Asian nations, Indonesia has its own LNG supply but demand for the superchilled fuel remains strong, especially after prices eased off last year’s high. This in turn means the temptation of ever-growing exports must be strong for Indonesian LNG producers, threatening domestic supply security the way it did in Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Buffett Boosts Occidental Petroleum Stake To 24.9%

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged
Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China

 Alt text

The Time Is Finally Right For Nuclear Fusion

 Alt text

Just How Important Is The U.S. Shale Industry?

 Alt text

Carney: New Oil & Gas Investment Is Still Needed In The Energy Transition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com