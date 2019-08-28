India’s Top Oil Refiner To Invest $28B In Seven Years

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.87 +0.09 +0.16%
Brent Crude 53 mins 59.93 +0.90 +1.52%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.239 +0.017 +0.77%
Mars US 1 hour 56.18 +0.65 +1.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.98 -0.20 -0.34%
Urals 18 hours 56.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.29 +1.60 +2.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.29 +1.60 +2.82%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.07 -0.27 -0.46%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.09 +0.77 +1.56%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.239 +0.017 +0.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.15 -0.51 -0.87%
Murban 2 days 59.96 -0.37 -0.61%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.94 -0.34 -0.65%
Basra Light 2 days 62.30 -0.06 -0.10%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.25 -0.29 -0.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.07 -0.27 -0.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.07 -0.27 -0.46%
Girassol 2 days 60.60 -0.36 -0.59%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.98 -0.20 -0.34%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 hour 42.93 +1.84 +4.48%
Canadian Condensate 8 days 48.93 +1.29 +2.71%
Premium Synthetic 1 hour 55.33 +1.29 +2.39%
Sweet Crude 1 hour 52.03 +2.24 +4.50%
Peace Sour 1 hour 49.43 +1.29 +2.68%
Peace Sour 1 hour 49.43 +1.29 +2.68%
Light Sour Blend 1 hour 50.43 +1.29 +2.63%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 56.93 +1.29 +2.32%
Central Alberta 1 hour 49.93 +1.29 +2.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.29 +1.60 +2.82%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 52.25 +0.75 +1.46%
Giddings 18 hours 46.00 +0.75 +1.66%
ANS West Coast 3 days 59.91 -0.46 -0.76%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 49.73 +0.85 +1.74%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 53.68 +0.85 +1.61%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 53.68 +0.85 +1.61%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 52.25 +0.75 +1.46%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.25 +1.25 +2.84%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.31 +1.29 +2.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 7 minutes U.S. Accuses China of Blocking South Sea Oil&Gas
  • 9 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 12 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 7 hours 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 22 mins Iran in the world market
  • 3 mins Save the Earth: India Set To Outlaw Six Single-Use Plastic Products On October
  • 7 hours Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 7 hours It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 2 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 3 hours ANALYST : U.S. Exports 5 MILLION BARRELS DAY 2020
  • 4 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 4 hours Never Bring A Rapier To A Gun Fight
  • 17 hours New CO O&G Laws
  • 2 hours U.S. Consumer Confidence Falls But Only Slightly Despite Trade Fight
  • 14 hours Interests Rate: Fed Chairman About Monetary Policy
  • 18 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 11 hours Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production

Breaking News:

India’s Top Oil Refiner To Invest $28B In Seven Years

A Perfect Storm Is Brewing For US LNG

A Perfect Storm Is Brewing For US LNG

U.S. LNG exporters find it…

New Trade War Escalation Sends Shockwaves Through Oil Markets

New Trade War Escalation Sends Shockwaves Through Oil Markets

Oil erased all gains on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

India’s Top Oil Refiner To Invest $28B In Seven Years

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 28, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT Refinery

The biggest refiner in India, Indian Oil Corp, plans to invest US$27.9 billion (2 trillion Indian rupees) over the next five to seven years to provide energy solutions to different consumer groups, chairman Sanjiv Singh said at the company’s shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday.

The corporation—which has 11 refineries across India representing around one third of the country’s total refining capacity of 5 million bpd—will make the investments in order to “evolve into a future-ready corporate that provides comprehensive energy solutions to diverse user groups,” Singh said.  

Over the past year, Indian Oil has added 950 kilometers (590 miles) to its network of crude oil and oil product pipelines across the country, and now operates 14,200 kilometers (8,820 miles) of such pipelines in India, the company’s chairman added.

Going forward, Indian Oil will pursue scaling up the petrochemicals vertical as a key priority again, “considering the enormous potential the plastics industry offers,” Singh said.

The biggest Indian refiner will also look to “scale up its presence in e-mobility as well by equipping its customer touch-points with turbo-charging and battery-swapping facilities for EVs and plug-in hybrids.”

Apart from petrochemicals and EVs, Indian Oil’s core business of producing and selling fuels will also be a strategic priority, considering that India’s oil demand is set to continuously grow in the foreseeable future.

India’s crude oil demand is expected to rise to 500 million tons annually, or to around 10 million bpd, by 2040, from around 4.7 million bpd in 2017, Partha Ghosh, executive director for optimization at Indian Oil, said in September last year.

India is expected to account for more than a quarter of net global primary energy demand growth between 2017 and 2040, according to the BP Energy Outlook 2019. India’s oil consumption will grow to 9 million bpd in 2040 from 5 million bpd in 2017, rising by 3.1 percent every year through 2040, BP reckons.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Crimea Offers To Help Ship Iranian Oil

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

 China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables

 Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

 Alt text

Oil Needs To Be Below $20 To Compete With Electric Cars

 Alt text

Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com