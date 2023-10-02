India’s Oil Imports From Russia Surged 80% In September

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 91.52 +0.73 +0.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.97 +0.77 +0.84%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.74 +0.46 +0.49%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.928 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.427 +0.027 +1.14%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 93.55 -0.08 -0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 93.55 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 96.23 -1.40 -1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.48 +2.17 +2.28%
Chart Mars US 3 days 88.89 -0.92 -1.02%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.427 +0.027 +1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 95.41 -0.58 -0.60%
Graph down Murban 3 days 96.62 -0.73 -0.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 92.56 -1.46 -1.55%
Graph down Basra Light 671 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 96.07 -1.31 -1.35%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 96.23 -1.40 -1.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 96.23 -1.40 -1.43%
Chart Girassol 3 days 97.26 -1.46 -1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.48 +2.17 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 124 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 71.54 -0.92 -1.27%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 92.94 -0.92 -0.98%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 91.19 -0.92 -1.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 87.04 -0.92 -1.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 85.29 -0.92 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 85.29 -0.92 -1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 85.79 -0.92 -1.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 94.39 -0.92 -0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 83.59 -0.92 -1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 93.55 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 88.19 +1.32 +1.52%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 81.94 +1.32 +1.64%
Graph down ANS West Coast 11 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 87.59 +1.32 +1.53%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 88.19 +1.32 +1.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 88.19 +1.32 +1.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 88.25 +1.25 +1.44%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 84.00 +3.25 +4.02%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES

Breaking News:

Pakistan’s First-Ever Private-Sector Shipment Of Russian Crude Oil

Challenges Escalate For The Wind Energy Industry

Challenges Escalate For The Wind Energy Industry

The wind energy industry is…

Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts As Market Tightens

Analysts Raise Oil Price Forecasts As Market Tightens

Oil market analysts continue to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

India’s Oil Imports From Russia Surged 80% In September

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 02, 2023, 3:24 AM CDT

Imports of Russian crude oil to India last month posted a substantial increase of 80% on the year, after a dip over the summer.

Citing data from Vortexa, Indian media reported the subcontinent had taken in an average of 1.56 million barrels daily of Urals crude in September, up from 865,000 bpd a year ago. Compared with August, the September import rate was 8% higher.

According to Kpler data, total crude oil imports into India from Russia in September stood at 1.8 million barrels daily, which compared with 977,000 barrels daily a year ago.

“Indian refiners have been tacitly lamenting about Urals trading at -$4 per barrel to Brent on a delivered basis, however given the robust pull on Russian crude from China, the differentials on Russian barrels will not be coming down anytime soon. Urals at that price is still $6 a barrel lower than anything term-supplied from the Middle East,” Kpler’s lead crude analyst Viktor Katona said.

LSEG, meanwhile, estimated the average Indian intake of Russian crude for last month at 1.55 million bpd, estimating it represented a 16% increase on August.

Indian refiners also imported more crude from Iraq, with shipments from OPEC’s second-largest producer in September up by 17% to 1.1 million barrels daily, Reuters reported.

At the same time, oil shipments from Saudi Arabia declined last month, to 676,000 bpd, which was 10% lower than the average for August.

Kpler’s Katona has forecast that crude oil imports from Russia could rise further in the coming months after the maintenance season ends at the end of this month. This suggests that even at elevated prices, Russian crude remains affordable for Indian refiners, unlike Saudi crude, whose price has been affected by Riyadh’s voluntary production cuts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think India will stick to its September levels of buying further on, importing 1.8-1.9 million barrels a day,” Katona India’s Financial Express.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Asian Oil Imports Decline For A Second Consecutive Month

Next Post

Pakistan’s First-Ever Private-Sector Shipment Of Russian Crude Oil

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com