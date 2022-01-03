India’s Diesel Demand Yet To Reach Pre-Covid Levels

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.93 +0.72 +0.96%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.81 +1.03 +1.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.690 -0.040 -1.07%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.359 +0.034 +1.44%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.259 +0.035 +1.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.48 +0.35 +0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 78.48 +0.35 +0.45%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 77.70 -1.42 -1.79%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 77.97 +3.74 +5.04%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 73.61 -1.78 -2.36%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.259 +0.035 +1.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 77.06 -0.13 -0.17%
Graph up Murban 3 days 78.94 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 73.37 -1.43 -1.91%
Graph down Basra Light 34 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 79.11 -1.28 -1.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 77.70 -1.42 -1.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 77.70 -1.42 -1.79%
Chart Girassol 3 days 78.63 -1.48 -1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 77.97 +3.74 +5.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 61.58 -1.65 -2.61%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 59.21 -1.78 -2.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 74.21 -1.78 -2.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 75.61 -1.78 -2.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 70.61 -1.78 -2.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 64.96 -1.78 -2.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 64.96 -1.78 -2.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 70.41 -1.78 -2.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 71.06 -1.78 -2.44%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 65.71 -1.78 -2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 78.48 +0.35 +0.45%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.50 +0.50 +0.68%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.50 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 80.82 +0.55 +0.69%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 69.16 -1.35 -1.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 63.11 -11.35 -15.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 63.11 -11.35 -15.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.50 +0.50 +0.68%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 65.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 79.20 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 2 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones

Breaking News:

India’s Diesel Demand Yet To Reach Pre-Covid Levels

Three Ways To Play The 2022 EV Boom

Three Ways To Play The 2022 EV Boom

A stream of analysts are…

2022 Will Be A Pivotal Year For Mining

2022 Will Be A Pivotal Year For Mining

The global energy transition and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

India’s Diesel Demand Yet To Reach Pre-Covid Levels

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 03, 2022, 10:30 AM CST

India’s demand for diesel, the most used fuel in the world’s third-largest crude oil importer, rose in December 2021 from a month earlier but was still 2 percent lower than the pre-pandemic demand in December 2019, data from state refiners cited by Argus showed on Monday.

Demand for jet fuel also rose in December from November and from the low levels of December 2020, but was still lagging the consumption trend from December 2019, just before COVID-19. Jet fuel demand was down by 27 percent compared to December 2019.  

Meanwhile, India’s gasoline demand stood at 692,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December 2021, up by 13 percent from December 2019, as consumption of gasoline continued to exceed pre-pandemic levels.

After lockdowns in India started to ease last year, demand for gasoline rose and has been exceeding pre-COVID levels as more people prefer driving in their own vehicles to commuting in public transportation, participants in the fuel market told Argus.

Overall fuel demand in India had eased in November 2021 after the festive season, following a seven-month peak reached in October, data showed in early December. India’s fuel consumption dropped in November by 4 percent from October and by 11.4 percent compared to November 2020, according to official petroleum ministry data.

In December 2021, the rise in diesel demand in India was good news for the fuel sales and oil consumption in the world’s third-biggest oil importer. However, a surge in COVID cases with the Omicron variant could hurt Indian fuel demand and sales in the coming weeks, industry associations say.

COVID cases have surged in India in recent days, and some states have already announced retractions on gatherings, imposed curfews, or closed schools.

The Omicron spread “initiated (a) sense of nervousness” in trade and commerce, starting to affect road transport business, truckers’ association Indian Foundation of Transport Research & Training said, as carried by Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Libya Oil Output Falls By 200,000 Bpd

Next Post

Libya Oil Output Falls By 200,000 Bpd

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis

Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis
Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon
Permian Merger Mania Heats Up With The Birth Of A $4 Billion Shale Oil Giant

Permian Merger Mania Heats Up With The Birth Of A $4 Billion Shale Oil Giant
Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand

Oil Prices Rise On Record U.S. Oil Demand


Most Commented

Alt text

Activists Demand An Immediate End To Oil Production

 Alt text

World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand

 Alt text

European Gas Prices Soar On Nord Stream 2 Block In Germany

 Alt text

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com