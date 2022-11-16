Indian Refiners Wary Of Buying Russian Oil Ahead Of Price Cap

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 84.59 -2.33 -2.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 91.97 -1.89 -2.01%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 92.38 +0.37 +0.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 5.848 -0.186 -3.08%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.458 -0.058 -2.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.14 -1.55 -1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 91.16 -3.26 -3.45%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 82.97 +0.60 +0.73%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.458 -0.058 -2.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 86.34 -4.23 -4.67%
Graph down Murban 1 day 91.09 -3.89 -4.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.67 -1.04 -1.16%
Graph down Basra Light 351 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 94.82 -1.53 -1.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 93.14 -1.55 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.14 -1.55 -1.64%
Chart Girassol 1 day 93.84 -1.32 -1.39%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 91.16 -3.26 -3.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.15 +1.28 +2.21%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 65.67 +1.05 +1.62%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 89.07 +1.05 +1.19%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 87.32 +1.05 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 84.47 +1.05 +1.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 81.17 +1.05 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 81.17 +1.05 +1.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 82.47 +1.05 +1.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 91.42 +1.05 +1.16%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 80.77 +1.05 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 91.37 +1.52 +1.69%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 83.25 +1.00 +1.22%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 77.00 +1.00 +1.32%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 93.83 -3.07 -3.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 82.05 +1.05 +1.30%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 83.40 +1.05 +1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 83.40 +1.05 +1.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 83.25 +1.00 +1.22%
Chart Kansas Common 29 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 96.23 -2.54 -2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 24 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 days "#NewWorldNextWeek NEWS- COP27 Creating a New World Economic Model and Tracking Your Personal Carbon Footprint"
  • 1 hour "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 22 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 6 hours Wind droughts
  • 10 hours Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 1 day Which is a better domain name for OAPEC?
  • 2 days Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 5 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****

Breaking News:

Indian Refiners Wary Of Buying Russian Oil Ahead Of Price Cap

Russia’s Oil Output Set To Fall By 1.5 Million Bpd In December

Russia’s Oil Output Set To Fall By 1.5 Million Bpd In December

The EU’s embargo on imports…

Russia Wants To Participate In The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

Russia Wants To Participate In The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

Russia is looking to expand…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Indian Refiners Wary Of Buying Russian Oil Ahead Of Price Cap

By Michael Kern - Nov 16, 2022, 10:30 AM CST

Some large Indian refiners, both private and state-owned, haven’t placed orders to buy Russian oil loading after December 5, the day on which the EU embargo and the attached price cap mechanism on Russian oil are set to enter into force, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the refiners’ plans.   

Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, which operates the world’s largest refining hub Jamnagar, as well as state-held Bharat Petroleum, haven’t sought to buy Russian oil after December 5, waiting for clarity about how the price cap would apply and whether there would be some fallout for buyers of Russia’s crude after the sanctions kick in, according to Reuters’ sources.

Reliance Industries is wary of ordering cargoes of Russian crude due to its exposure to the banking system in the West, the sources said.

Some other Indian refiners are ordering Russian crude for after December 5, but according to Reuters’ sources, cautiousness prevails among Indian buyers until they get more details on how exactly the price cap would apply and whether there would be enough non-Western maritime transportation services available for cargoes.

Chinese buyers have also slowed down purchases of Russian crude oil amid uncertainty about the price cap and the EU embargo, traders told Reuters earlier this week.

While considering the parameters of the price cap, the U.S. Treasury issued at the end of October guidance that says Russian crude oil loaded onto a vessel at the port of loading for maritime transport prior to December 5 will not be subject to the price cap if the oil is unloaded at the port of destination before January 19, 2023.

India and China are currently Russia’s top crude oil buyers.

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, India was a small marginal buyer of Russian crude oil. After Western buyers started shunning crude from Russia, India became a top destination for Russian oil exports alongside China.

Russia is even estimated to have overtaken OPEC heavyweights Iraq and Saudi Arabia to become the largest crude oil supplier to India in October, with record shipments of 946,000 barrels per day (bpd).

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Indonesia Proposes Creating An OPEC-Style Group For Nickel Producers

Next Post

Indonesia Proposes Creating An OPEC-Style Group For Nickel Producers

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart

Energy Execs Tell Granholm Shuttered U.S. Oil Refineries Won’t Restart
A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.

A Diesel Shortage Is Spreading Across The U.S.
Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine

Germany Is Dismantling A Wind Farm To Make Way For A Coal Mine
Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks


Most Commented

Alt text

Rising Sea Levels Spell Disaster For America’s Coastal Nuclear Plants

 Alt text

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Is The IEA Too Optimistic About The Energy Transition?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com