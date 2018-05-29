Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 66.73 -1.15 -1.69%
Brent Crude 10 mins 75.50 +0.18 +0.24%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.903 -0.060 -2.02%
Mars US 4 days 69.13 -2.83 -3.93%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.37 -1.50 -2.00%
Urals 2 days 73.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 6 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Bonny Light 5 days 76.66 -2.65 -3.34%
Mexican Basket 5 days 62.99 -2.94 -4.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 5 days 75.43 -1.30 -1.69%
Murban 5 days 78.28 -1.25 -1.57%
Iran Heavy 5 days 70.56 -2.69 -3.67%
Basra Light 5 days 74.70 -2.24 -2.91%
Saharan Blend 5 days 74.96 -2.72 -3.50%
Bonny Light 5 days 76.66 -2.65 -3.34%
Girassol 5 days 75.66 -2.75 -3.51%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.73 -4.14 -8.83%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.63 -3.58 -6.99%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.88 -2.83 -4.12%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.98 -2.83 -4.00%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.73 -5.73 -9.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.63 -4.08 -6.72%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.13 -2.83 -4.49%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.38 -2.83 -4.15%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.63 -2.83 -4.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 64.25 -3.00 -4.46%
Giddings 5 days 58.00 -3.00 -4.92%
ANS West Coast 6 days 77.06 -1.09 -1.39%
West Texas Sour 5 days 61.83 -2.83 -4.38%
Eagle Ford 5 days 65.78 -2.83 -4.12%
Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 64.33 -2.83 -4.21%
Kansas Common 5 days 58.25 -2.75 -4.51%
Buena Vista 5 days 75.14 -2.83 -3.63%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

India Will Buy Iranian Crude Despite U.S. Sanctions

By Irina Slav - May 29, 2018, 9:45 AM CDT India oil storage

India will continue importing Iranian crude despite U.S. sanctions, India’s Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said ahead of a meeting with her Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif. Swaraj said, as quoted by Radio Free Europe, that India only honors sanctions imposed by the United Nations, but not ones introduced by individual countries.

India is the biggest buyer of Iranian crude. The last time the United States imposed sanctions on the country, New Delhi continued to trade with it, but when UN sanctions were introduced, it cut back on oil shipments because of the problems it would create for its banking and tanker transport industries.

Last month, India imported an average 640,000 bpd of Iranian crude, the highest since October 2016 and up by 49 percent from March. The amount was also 20 percent higher than in April 2017, which was attributed to major shipping discounts that Iran agreed to grant India.

Crude oil is among the biggest export goods that Iran sends to India, but it also has other interests in it, chief among them the construction of the Chabahar port in the Gulf of Oman. The port is of strategic importance to India, which wants to use it as part of a new maritime route that goes around its neighbor and rival, Pakistan.

There is also speculation that India could decide to settle its Iranian crude oil imports in national currencies to limit the risk of getting penalized by Washington, as small as the chance for this may be, what with New Delhi being a valuable ally in Asia.

Trade settlement in national currencies is something that Iran is eager to adopt in its international trade with a view of minimizing the participation of U.S. dollars in its financial system. China, another major buyer of Iranian crude that has said it will ignore U.S. sanctions, may also decide to start using its national currency to pay for the crude.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

