India Wants To Buy Russian Oil, At Below $70 A Barrel

Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 104.6 -2.20 -2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 107.0 -2.56 -2.34%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 109.8 +4.47 +4.24%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 101.0 -2.76 -2.66%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.614 +0.113 +3.23%

Graph up Marine 5 days 105.4 +2.83 +2.76%
Graph up Murban 5 days 107.4 +2.76 +2.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 106.1 -1.81 -1.68%
Graph down Basra Light 155 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 108.6 -2.19 -1.98%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 107.0 -2.56 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 107.0 -2.56 -2.34%
Chart Girassol 1 day 105.1 -2.56 -2.38%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 109.8 +4.47 +4.24%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 87.70 -2.81 -3.10%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 88.31 -2.76 -3.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 104.6 -2.76 -2.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 102.8 -2.76 -2.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 100.7 -2.76 -2.67%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 97.86 -2.76 -2.74%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 97.86 -2.76 -2.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 99.96 -2.76 -2.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 103.5 -2.76 -2.60%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 98.16 -2.76 -2.73%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 104.6 -2.20 -2.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 99.00 -2.00 -1.98%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 94.75 -0.75 -0.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 111.7 -0.28 -0.25%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 96.36 -2.28 -2.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 100.3 -2.28 -2.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 100.3 -2.28 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 99.00 -2.00 -1.98%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 92.75 -2.75 -2.88%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 109.7 -2.76 -2.46%

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit A 13-Year High On Inventory Concerns

American Oil Refiners Set For A Blowout Year

Oil Rallies As EU Officially Proposes Embargo On Russian Imports

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Related News

India Wants To Buy Russian Oil, At Below $70 A Barrel

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 04, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT

The world’s third-largest oil importer, India, is negotiating steep discounts for the Russian oil it is prepared to buy, asking for below $70 per barrel price to compensate for logistics, financing, and sanctions troubles for buying crude that is now toxic for most of the West, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, quoting sources familiar with the talks. 

Since the beginning of the Russian war in Ukraine, India – a price-sensitive crude buyer which has criticized OPEC and OPEC+ for keeping oil prices “artificially high” – has increased its purchases of Russian crude. Before the war, Indian refiners rarely bought oil from Russia at such a scale because of high freight costs. 

Now India – alongside China – is left as one of the few buyers willing to deal with Russian oil, and is using that leverage in high-level talks with Russia. India wants Russia to discount its oil to below $70 a barrel on a delivered basis, according to Bloomberg’s sources. 

If India and Russia agree on such a hefty discount – with Brent over $108 a barrel early on Wednesday – state-owned refiners in India could import as much as 15 million barrels of Russian oil in May, Bloomberg’s sources say. This would be equivalent to around 10% of all of India’s oil imports.

While China and India are not shying away from Russian crude, the logistics of shipping oil from Russia’s Black Sea and Baltic ports to Asia and the scarce tanker availability, bank guarantees, and insurance for Russian cargoes would limit the amount of oil that Asia could take and compensate for lost barrels that are no longer going to Europe, analysts say.

Cheap Russian barrels currently appear irresistible to Indian refiners, despite warnings from the United States that buying Putin’s oil is not in New Delhi’s best interest.

India has abstained from joining almost all countries in the world in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in UN resolutions, and has defense and military ties with Moscow.    

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

World’s Top Oil Trader Ships First Russian ESPO Crude To UAE

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

