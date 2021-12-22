India To Consider Stopping New Coal Plants Construction

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 35 mins 72.76 +1.64 +2.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 34 mins 75.64 +1.66 +2.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 35 mins 3.976 +0.107 +2.77%
Graph up Heating Oil 36 mins 2.308 +0.050 +2.21%
Graph up Gasoline 35 mins 2.168 +0.016 +0.73%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.85 +2.41 +3.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.85 +2.41 +3.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.13 +3.59 +5.16%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 16 mins 73.46 +1.64 +2.28%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 2.168 +0.016 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 70.39 +0.58 +0.83%
Graph up Murban 2 days 72.45 +0.36 +0.50%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 68.99 +3.60 +5.51%
Graph down Basra Light 23 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.20 +3.61 +5.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 73.13 +3.59 +5.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.13 +3.59 +5.16%
Chart Girassol 2 days 73.92 +3.67 +5.22%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 9 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 55.12 +2.51 +4.77%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 70.12 +2.51 +3.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 71.52 +2.51 +3.64%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 66.52 +2.51 +3.92%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 60.87 +2.51 +4.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 60.87 +2.51 +4.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 66.32 +2.51 +3.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 66.97 +2.51 +3.89%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 61.62 +2.51 +4.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.85 +2.41 +3.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 73.42 -1.41 -1.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.07 +0.26 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 +2.75 +4.70%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 74.85 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 1 day Monday Dec 13 - Natural Gas Prices in Europe Climb
  • 22 hours Zero Hedge has a message for you...
  • 21 hours Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.
  • 2 days Following the Big Money
  • 3 days Oil Decline Theory and Peak Oil
  • 4 days Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 2 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

India To Consider Stopping New Coal Plants Construction

Surge In Omicron Cases Spooks Oil Traders

Surge In Omicron Cases Spooks Oil Traders

Oil prices fell on Friday…

Half Of U.S. Oil Pipelines Sit Empty

Half Of U.S. Oil Pipelines Sit Empty

Half of all crude oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

India To Consider Stopping New Coal Plants Construction

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 22, 2021, 10:30 AM CST

India is reviewing a proposal to stop new coal-fired capacity construction under a plan to meet its climate pledges, Indian outlet The Economic Times reported on Wednesday, quoting sources familiar with the matter.

As part of its pledges during the COP26 climate summit last month, India—where coal currently accounts for around 70 percent of electricity generation—committed to net-zero emissions by 2070, and 500 gigawatts (GW) of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030.

In late October, an expert committee appointed by the power ministry submitted new recommendations for amending India’s National Electricity Policy (NEP) and recommended that the country not consider new coal-fired capacity. The report of the committee is still under consideration, a senior government official told The Economic Times.

The recommendations include replacing old coal plants with new ones only when it is “convincingly established that it is not viable to meet the projected demand from alternate non-fossil fuel sources,” one of the recommendations says, a source with knowledge of the details told the Indian outlet.

A proposal for halting new coal capacity is a U-turn from India’s previously adopted national electricity policy strategies, which have stated that coal is a cheap source of electricity and should not be discarded.

India, however, is not expected to kick its coal addiction any time soon.

Global coal demand is set for records this year and next, despite various net-zero pledges, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said last week.

Based on current trends, global coal demand is set to rise to 8025 Mt in 2022, the highest level ever seen, and to remain there through 2024, the IEA said in its annual Coal 2021 report released on Friday.

Over the next two years, global coal demand could even see new record highs as emerging markets led by China and India will lead consumption growth which is set to outpace declines in developed economies, according to the IEA. In India, stronger economic growth and increasing electrification are forecast to drive coal demand growth of 4 percent annually through 2024, the agency noted.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Libya’s Election Chaos Threatens Oil Production And Exports

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon
Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Biden’s Blunder Could Send Oil Prices To $100

 Alt text

Republican States Could Pull $600B From Anti-Fossil Fuel Banks

 Alt text

World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com