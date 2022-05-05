India Ramps Up LNG Imports Amid Power Crunch

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 108.4 +0.63 +0.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 111.2 +1.03 +0.94%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.375 -0.040 -0.48%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 4.126 -0.072 -1.70%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.643 -0.009 -0.25%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 109.7 +5.16 +4.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 109.7 +5.16 +4.93%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 109.8 +2.78 +2.60%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 110.8 +1.03 +0.94%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 106.2 +5.20 +5.15%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.643 -0.009 -0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 104.6 -0.71 -0.67%
Graph down Murban 1 day 107.0 -0.37 -0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 108.3 +2.19 +2.06%
Graph down Basra Light 156 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 111.2 +2.60 +2.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 109.8 +2.78 +2.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 109.8 +2.78 +2.60%
Chart Girassol 1 day 107.7 +2.56 +2.44%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 110.8 +1.03 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 92.43 +4.73 +5.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 93.71 +5.40 +6.11%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 110.0 +5.40 +5.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 108.2 +5.40 +5.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 106.1 +5.40 +5.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 103.3 +5.40 +5.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 103.3 +5.40 +5.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 105.4 +5.40 +5.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 108.9 +5.40 +5.22%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 103.6 +5.40 +5.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 109.7 +5.16 +4.93%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 104.5 +5.50 +5.56%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 98.25 +3.50 +3.69%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 109.8 -1.85 -1.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 101.8 +5.40 +5.60%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 105.7 +5.40 +5.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 105.7 +5.40 +5.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 104.5 +5.50 +5.56%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 98.00 +5.25 +5.66%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 114.1 +4.40 +4.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 1 day Instagram Now Banning Photos Of People At Gun Ranges, Claiming They Promote "Violence"
  • 4 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 3 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 4 days "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 52 mins How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 2 days "Commodity Chaos Is Threatening The Global Economy" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 2 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 17 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Firms Generate Highest Cash Flows Since 2014

Russia’s War Is A Geopolitical Minefield For Chinese President Xi Jinping

Russia’s War Is A Geopolitical Minefield For Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping had…

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Away Anytime Soon

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Away Anytime Soon

The global energy transition is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

India Ramps Up LNG Imports Amid Power Crunch

By Irina Slav - May 05, 2022, 7:30 AM CDT

Despite exorbitant prices, India has been buying additional cargoes of liquefied natural gas to battle a power supply crunch that has caused blackouts in one of the world’s most populous countries.

At least two Indian utilities bought LNG cargoes on the spot market this week, for same-month delivery, at prices about three times higher than the normal for spot markets amid tightening global gas supply, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

Natural gas only represents a tiny portion of India’s power generation mix; however, a persistent and substantial shortage of coal has forced utilities to switch to gas amid record-high temperatures that have pushed demand higher.

The shortage of coal, which is used to generate more than two-thirds of India’s electricity, emerged earlier this year, eventually leading to planned blackouts as the country entered peak demand season. The roots of the coal shortage, however, date further back when utilities failed to stock up sufficiently before the start of summer on the subcontinent.

Last year, analysts warning about a looming coal shortage in the country said that it could last for three to six months. The shortage was the result of the fast and sharp rebound in demand for electricity after the COVID lockdowns combined with supply chain snags that have plagued utilities around the world.

India is producing coal at a record rate amid the shortage, with some forecasters expecting total output of some 800 million tons in the financial year that started last month, the Financial Times reported this week.

The global LNG market is also getting tighter amid ever-growing demand from the European Union, which is in a rush to fill its storage space for next heating season and insulate itself as much as it can in case Russia turns the gas tap off for more European countries after Poland and Bulgaria.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Diesel Prices Hit New Record On Wednesday

Next Post

Japan Says EU Oil Embargo Will Be Hard To Join

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia

West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels


Most Commented

Alt text

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

 Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

 Alt text

India’s Russian Dealings Have Left Biden’s Geopolitical Oil Strategy In Tatters

 Alt text

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com