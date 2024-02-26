India Raises Its Long-Term Power Demand Forecast

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.08 +0.59 +0.77%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.07 +0.45 +0.55%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.67 +0.56 +0.69%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.685 +0.082 +5.12%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.307 +0.031 +1.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.10 -2.84 -3.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 79.10 -2.84 -3.47%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.62 -0.12 -0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.23 -0.67 -0.81%
Chart Mars US 115 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.307 +0.031 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 81.28 -0.81 -0.99%
Graph down Murban 3 days 82.64 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 78.60 -0.96 -1.21%
Graph down Basra Light 818 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 83.68 -1.55 -1.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 85.62 -0.12 -0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.62 -0.12 -0.14%
Chart Girassol 3 days 84.52 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.23 -0.67 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 271 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 57.69 -2.12 -3.54%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 78.64 -2.12 -2.63%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 76.89 -2.12 -2.68%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 68.74 -2.12 -2.99%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 62.59 -2.12 -3.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 62.59 -2.12 -3.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 66.44 -2.12 -3.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 72.74 -2.12 -2.83%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 63.24 -2.12 -3.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.10 -2.84 -3.47%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.97 -2.12 -2.82%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 66.72 -2.12 -3.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 71.37 -2.12 -2.88%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 72.97 -2.12 -2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.97 -2.12 -2.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 73.00 -2.25 -2.99%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 68.75 +0.50 +0.73%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.46 -0.25 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 19 hours America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 7 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 9 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 10 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 10 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 10 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 9 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 10 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 11 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 11 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs

Breaking News:

India Raises Its Long-Term Power Demand Forecast

Red Sea Chaos To Have Limited Effect On LNG Prices

Red Sea Chaos To Have Limited Effect On LNG Prices

Europe and Asia are set…

A Signal of Strong Short Term Demand in Oil Markets

A Signal of Strong Short Term Demand in Oil Markets

A significant development this week…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

India Raises Its Long-Term Power Demand Forecast

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 26, 2024, 9:30 AM CST

India has raised by 5% its previous projection for peak electricity demand in the financial year 2031-2032, due to surging demand last year that outpaced the government’s forecasts, sources with knowledge of the latest forecast told Bloomberg on Monday.  

In the FY 2031-2032, between April 2031 and March 2032, India expects to have electricity demand surge to 384 gigawatts (GW), which is 5% higher than a previous government estimate from 2023.

To compare, India’s peak power demand hit 243 GW last year, which surpassed estimates of 229 GW peak electricity demand from the power ministry.   

As India’s power demand is soaring, the government is now raising the forecasts of consumption in the coming decade.

India’s electricity demand rose by 7% in 2023, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its Electricity 2024 report earlier this year.

The country will see growth of above 6% on average annually until 2026, supported by strong economic activity and expanding ownership of air conditioners, according to the Paris-based agency.

“Over the next three years, India will add electricity demand roughly equivalent to the current consumption of the United Kingdom. While renewables are set to meet almost half of this demand growth, one-third is expected to come from rising coal-fired generation,” the IEA noted.

To meet soaring power demand, India announced at the end of last year it would increase the size of its thermal power fleet by adding another 88 GW of new power capacity by early 2032—63% more than the plan that India published just months ago. And most of the new capacity will be coal-fired power, with gas-fired electricity generation unavailable to India due to the high cost of natural gas.  

ADVERTISEMENT

India expects to add a large chunk of coal-fired power capacity in 2024, which will be the largest yearly rise in its coal fleet in at least six years.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Goldman Raises Forecast of Brent Oil Summer Price to $87

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com