India Not Rushing To Buy Extra Saudi Oil To Offset Lost Iranian Supply

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.15 +0.11 +0.18%
Brent Crude 10 mins 70.30 +0.07 +0.10%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.634 +0.013 +0.50%
Mars US 3 hours 66.84 -0.37 -0.55%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.66 +1.00 +1.44%
Urals 21 hours 69.69 +1.51 +2.21%
Louisiana Light 5 days 69.33 -0.55 -0.79%
Louisiana Light 5 days 69.33 -0.55 -0.79%
Bonny Light 21 hours 72.46 +0.08 +0.11%
Mexican Basket 4 days 62.99 +0.61 +0.98%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.634 +0.013 +0.50%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 70.81 +0.90 +1.29%
Murban 21 hours 72.53 +0.85 +1.19%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 64.69 +0.65 +1.01%
Basra Light 21 hours 71.43 -0.20 -0.28%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 72.17 +0.18 +0.25%
Bonny Light 21 hours 72.46 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 21 hours 72.46 +0.08 +0.11%
Girassol 21 hours 72.23 +0.19 +0.26%
Opec Basket 4 days 70.66 +1.00 +1.44%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 43.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 48.36 -0.14 -0.29%
Canadian Condensate 80 days 58.41 -0.04 -0.07%
Premium Synthetic 4 hours 62.11 -0.04 -0.06%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 55.76 -0.14 -0.25%
Peace Sour 4 hours 53.06 -0.04 -0.08%
Peace Sour 4 hours 53.06 -0.04 -0.08%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 56.41 -0.04 -0.07%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 61.86 -0.59 -0.94%
Central Alberta 4 hours 54.91 -0.04 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 69.33 -0.55 -0.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 57.50 -0.75 -1.29%
Giddings 21 hours 51.25 -0.75 -1.44%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.86 -0.04 -0.06%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 55.03 -0.62 -1.11%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 58.98 -0.62 -1.04%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 58.98 -0.62 -1.04%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 57.50 -0.75 -1.29%
Kansas Common 4 days 52.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 72.81 -0.04 -0.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 6 minutes Saudis are Willing to Meet All Orders From Ex-Iran Oil Buyers
  • 11 minutes Retaliation:China Will Impose Tariffs Ranging From 5 percent To 25 Percent On U.S. Goods
  • 15 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 8 hours Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 3 hours France: The Case for Nuclear
  • 10 mins UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 33 mins Newsweek: "US Special Forces School Publishes New Guide For Overthrowing Foreign Governments"
  • 2 hours Solar Panels at 15 cents per watt
  • 4 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 4 hours England Sinking
  • 1 hour We have not seen end of Shale or Deepwater technology efficiencies. Its accelerating . EX: Cramer talks to Core Labatories
  • 8 hours WaPo Quixote : Trump administration heeds oil and gas industry calls to remove protections for imperiled beetle
  • 22 hours How can Trump 'own' a trade war?
  • 10 hours Only in Illinois
  • 14 hours Tariffs, More Tariffs!

Breaking News:

The Star Permian Basin Sends US Shale Production Up, Up And Away

Chinese Oil Majors Backtrack On Pledge To Buy Iranian Oil

Chinese Oil Majors Backtrack On Pledge To Buy Iranian Oil

Though China has repeatedly stated…

Occidental Petroleum, Anadarko Seal The Deal

Occidental Petroleum, Anadarko Seal The Deal

Occidental Petroleum and Anadarko yesterday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

India Not Rushing To Buy Extra Saudi Oil To Offset Lost Iranian Supply

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 13, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT India flag

Just one Indian refiner has agreed to buy additional crude oil supply from Saudi Arabia to compensate for the loss of Iranian barrels, as India’s firms have been looking for months to diversify their crude sources and as the Kingdom raised its prices to Asia to take advantage of the supply crunch.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) is the only Indian refiner out of four state-held companies that had bought Iranian oil under the sanction waivers to have taken up the Saudi offer for additional crude supplies, and will lift around 2 million barrels in June on top of its normal purchase of 2.5 million barrels, industry sources told Reuters on Monday.

Under its exemption from the U.S. sanctions on Iran that ended at the beginning of May, India was allowed to buy some 300,000 bpd of Iranian oil.

Now that the waivers are over, just one of the four Indian refiners has requested more Saudi oil for June, according to Reuters’ sources. There are two key reasons for the lukewarm reception of the extra Saudi supply—high Saudi official selling prices (OSPs) for its Asian customers for June, and the greater diversification of the Indian refiners who are looking to other suppliers from the Middle East and to other countries, including Mexico, Brazil, and the United States.

Related: Oil Opens Higher After Saudi Arabia Reports Attacks On Oil Tankers

India’s four state-held oil refiners who were Iranian customers until last month have been diversifying suppliers to offset possible tighter U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil, and all four were certain that they won’t have trouble replacing any loss of Iran’s oil with more supplies from the Arab Gulf OPEC members, from Mexico, and the United States, company officials told Reuters before the U.S. announced the end of all sanction waivers for Iranian customers.

“In our system, UAE and Iraq oil turned out to be better than Saudi oil,” a source at an Indian refinery told Reuters today.

Earlier this month, American officials said that the United States was working with oil producers like Saudi Arabia and the UAE to ensure India has enough crude supply after the end of the sanction waivers, but the U.S. can’t ensure its own oil will be sold to India at preferential prices.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russia’s Oil Production Dips To Below OPEC+ Quota

Next Post

Russia’s Oil Production Dips To Below OPEC+ Quota

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

 U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com