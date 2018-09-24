India Looks To Cut Crude Imports As Oil Prices Rally

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 72.05 -0.03 -0.04%
Brent Crude 10 mins 80.60 +0.07 +0.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.036 +0.007 +0.23%
Mars US 4 hours 75.08 +1.90 +2.60%
Opec Basket 4 days 77.08 -0.05 -0.06%
Urals 21 hours 76.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 77.05 -0.52 -0.67%
Louisiana Light 4 days 77.05 -0.52 -0.67%
Bonny Light 21 hours 81.30 +1.82 +2.29%
Mexican Basket 4 days 69.53 +0.65 +0.94%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.036 +0.007 +0.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 78.19 +1.19 +1.55%
Murban 21 hours 80.84 +1.20 +1.51%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 75.16 +1.78 +2.43%
Basra Light 21 hours 79.97 +2.33 +3.00%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 80.20 +1.82 +2.32%
Bonny Light 21 hours 81.30 +1.82 +2.29%
Bonny Light 21 hours 81.30 +1.82 +2.29%
Girassol 21 hours 80.77 +1.89 +2.40%
Opec Basket 4 days 77.08 -0.05 -0.06%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 38.99 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 29.78 -0.54 -1.78%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 60.78 -0.54 -0.88%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 70.93 +0.46 +0.65%
Sweet Crude 4 days 48.78 -2.29 -4.48%
Peace Sour 4 days 47.78 +0.46 +0.97%
Peace Sour 4 days 47.78 +0.46 +0.97%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 59.78 +0.46 +0.78%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 56.53 +0.46 +0.82%
Central Alberta 4 days 49.78 +0.46 +0.93%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 77.05 -0.52 -0.67%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Giddings 21 hours 62.50 +1.50 +2.46%
ANS West Coast 5 days 78.16 -0.56 -0.71%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 66.03 +1.30 +2.01%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 69.98 +1.30 +1.89%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 69.98 +1.30 +1.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 68.53 +1.30 +1.93%
Kansas Common 4 days 61.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 78.29 -0.02 -0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 8 minutes So oil touched $80! (WTI break $71 twice). What does the future hold?
  • 14 minutes China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 14 hours Threat: Iran warns U.S, Israel to expect a 'devastating' revenge
  • 5 hours Tesla’s Powerpack Battery in Australia Made up to $17 Million
  • 8 hours Will Robots Bring The Demise Of European Artistry?
  • 19 hours Praise for Alberta
  • 5 hours Global Hunger Continues to Grow Driven By Climate Change
  • 48 mins Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely
  • 4 hours Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Designs, Yay or Nay?
  • 9 hours Nothing new in Middle East? Iran Puts On 'Show Of Strength' Military Exercise In Gulf
  • 1 day Lack of Global Warming Messes with Russian Arctic LNG Plans
  • 4 hours Why Are the Maldives Still above Sea Level?
  • 12 hours Transition Time: Volkswagen Announces "Electric for All" Campaign
  • 7 hours Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 6 hours 100% Renewables will Fuel the Growth of Poverty and Homelessness

Breaking News:

India Looks To Cut Crude Imports As Oil Prices Rally

Just How Low Can Iran’s Oil Exports Go?

Just How Low Can Iran’s Oil Exports Go?

U.S. sanctions on Iran are…

Oil Prices Inch Higher On Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher On Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil prices were up on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

India Looks To Cut Crude Imports As Oil Prices Rally

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 24, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT india oil refinery

India’s oil refiners are considering reducing their crude oil imports and drawing on inventories to try to cut their import costs amid high oil prices and a weakening local currency against the U.S. dollar, Reuters reported on Monday, citing refinery sources and top executives.

Over the past few months, rising oil prices and the weakening Indian currency, the rupee, have already created a perfect storm for India, where oil demand growth has been surging, but the higher oil prices are increasing the country’s spending on crude oil imports, which account for 80 percent of Indian oil consumption.

Consequently, India—the world’s third-largest oil importer—has been paying much more for oil in recent months.

For example, the value of India’s oil imports in August 2018 stood at US$11.83 billion, up by 51.62 percent in dollars, and up 64.84 percent in rupees compared to August 2017, trade data by the Indian Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed. In April-August, the value of India’s oil imports jumped by 53.55 percent in dollars and by 62.01 percent in rupees, compared to April-August last year.

Senior executives at some of India’s top oil refiners confirmed to Reuters that they have recently held a meeting at which they discussed using more stockpiled crude and importing less oil in order to mitigate the combined effect of higher oil prices and weak rupee on the oil import bill.

“We are looking at various options to contain the costs including reducing our inventory. This will be a coordinated effort among refiners”, R. Ramachandran, the head of refiners at Bharat Petroleum, told Reuters. “If need be, we will talk to other countries for a coordinated effort.”

Last week, reports emerged that India may be planning to ask its state-held oil refiners to lock in the price of their crude oil futures purchases amid the sliding local currency and expectations of higher oil prices when U.S. sanctions on Iran return in early November.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Libya’s Oil Production Hits Highest Since 2013

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

 Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

 Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Most Commented

Alt text

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 Alt text

Can Oil Demand Really Peak Within 5 Years?

 Alt text

Can Millennials Save Tesla?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com