India Looks To Add 12 New Nuclear Power Stations

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.80 +0.25 +0.38%
Brent Crude 1 hour 74.04 +2.07 +2.88%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.563 +0.005 +0.20%
Mars US 1 hour 70.10 +2.00 +2.94%
Opec Basket 6 days 70.81 +0.70 +1.00%
Urals 18 hours 71.45 +1.51 +2.16%
Louisiana Light 5 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Louisiana Light 5 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Bonny Light 5 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Mexican Basket 6 days 63.03 +0.21 +0.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.563 +0.005 +0.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 73.24 +2.12 +2.98%
Murban 18 hours 74.57 +2.28 +3.15%
Iran Heavy 5 days 64.77 +0.11 +0.17%
Basra Light 5 days 73.92 +0.57 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 5 days 71.66 +0.08 +0.11%
Bonny Light 5 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Bonny Light 5 days 72.43 +0.12 +0.17%
Girassol 5 days 71.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 6 days 70.81 +0.70 +1.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 52.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 53.67 -0.80 -1.47%
Canadian Condensate 59 days 60.82 +0.20 +0.33%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 64.92 +0.20 +0.31%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 59.32 -0.30 -0.50%
Peace Sour 2 hours 57.82 +0.20 +0.35%
Peace Sour 2 hours 57.82 +0.20 +0.35%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 59.07 +0.20 +0.34%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 64.57 -0.55 -0.84%
Central Alberta 2 hours 58.92 +0.20 +0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 61.75 +1.25 +2.07%
Giddings 18 hours 55.50 +1.25 +2.30%
ANS West Coast 6 days 71.84 -0.28 -0.39%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 59.65 +1.70 +2.93%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 63.60 +1.70 +2.75%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 63.60 +1.70 +2.75%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 61.75 +1.25 +2.07%
Kansas Common 5 days 54.25 +0.25 +0.46%
Buena Vista 5 days 74.65 +0.24 +0.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes End of Sanction Waivers
  • 8 minutes Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 11 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 14 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 7 hours Saudi Arabia Says To Coordinate With Other Producers To Ensure Adequate Oil Supply
  • 48 mins US Military Spends at least $81 Billion Protecting OPEC Persian Gulf Oil Shipping Lanes (16% DoD Budget)
  • 5 hours Overheating the Earth: High Temperatures Shortened Alaska’s Winter Weather
  • 2 hours "Undeniable" Shale Slowdown?
  • 5 hours Populist Surge Coming in Europe's May Election
  • 5 hours Climate Change Protests
  • 5 hours China To Promote Using Wind Energy To Power Heating
  • 11 hours Alliances: Iran And Pakistan To Form Joint Rapid Reaction Force At Border
  • 2 hours Gas Flaring
  • 2 hours How many drilling sites are left in the Permian?
  • 3 hours O&G now in the Magical Goldilocks Zone of $70 Brent
  • 2 hours Don't Climb Onto the $80+ Oil Price Greed Roller Coaster, Please.

Breaking News:

Halliburton Expects Offshore Oil Spending To Jump In 2019

The Exceptional Factors Driving Oil Markets

The Exceptional Factors Driving Oil Markets

The current oil market is…

Are China’s Crude Reserves Quietly Dwindling?

Are China’s Crude Reserves Quietly Dwindling?

While China’s strategic petroleum reserves…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

India Looks To Add 12 New Nuclear Power Stations

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 22, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT Nuclear

India will add 12 nuclear power stations to its lineup to shore up its power supply situation, the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) said on Monday, according to The Times of India.

The “irreplaceable source of clean, pollution-free energy” is expected to be a significant and essential part of India’s energy needs, KN Vyas, DAE secretary said at an industry event in Russia, adding that there is no substitute for nuclear energy as it is particularly reliable.

Vyas highlighted its Kaiga Nuclear Power station which, according to him, has had a streak of 962 uninterrupted days of runtime.

As of 2018, six nuclear reactors were being constructed in India to meet the growing needs of the country.  Its nuclear capacity was expected to triple by 2031. India’s Nuclear Power Corporation, tasked with building and operating India’s power plants, had voiced reservations about this ambitious timeline, saying that it would need to lower those expectations, according to a Telegraph report. In 2018, India slashes its nuclear power plant construction plans by two-thirds, an unfortunate reality that was expected to increase its reliance on coal power.

India has long battled pollution problems, with the WHO estimating that at its worst, India can be 70 times dirtier than what the WHO considers safe. Nuclear power could prevent worsening of this pollution problem as its energy needs continue to grow.

India is a signatory to the Paris Climate Agreement, and ranks 14th on the Global Climate Risk Index, according to Business Insider India, yet still it is vulnerable. Plans to be the world’s greatest solar energy success has fallen flat. It is largely dependent—perhaps too much so—on thermal and hydropower plants, both which require water. Nuclear power could add another layer of security for India.

“The founder of Indian nuclear programme, Homi J Bhabha had envisaged that nuclear technology is going to be very essential and not just in the power sector but for other societal uses intended for betterment of life,” Vyas said.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Home Prices Are Higher Near EV Charging Stations

Next Post

Halliburton Expects Offshore Oil Spending To Jump In 2019

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling

U.S. Presidential Hopeful Promises To Ban Oil & Gas Drilling
Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

Strong Draw In Gasoline Stocks Dwarfs Crude Build

 Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

 Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

 Fuel-Starved Haiti In Crisis As Venezuela Deal Dies

Fuel-Starved Haiti In Crisis As Venezuela Deal Dies

Most Commented

Alt text

Saudis Threaten ‘Nuclear Option’ To Kill Petrodollar

 Alt text

Oil & Gas Discoveries On The Rise As Oil Majors Dive In

 Alt text

Oil Prices Fall As Trump Targets OPEC On Twitter

 Alt text

Extreme Weather Shows Weak Spots Of Wind, Solar Energy
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com