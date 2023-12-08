India Could Boost Russian Crude Imports As Prices Fall

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.16 +1.82 +2.62%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.79 +1.74 +2.35%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.34 +1.83 +2.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.573 -0.012 -0.46%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.052 +0.050 +2.52%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 71.80 -0.18 -0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 71.80 -0.18 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.09 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 35 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.052 +0.050 +2.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 74.44 -2.48 -3.22%
Graph down Murban 1 day 75.18 -2.38 -3.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.52 -0.35 -0.47%
Graph down Basra Light 738 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 74.71 -0.19 -0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 75.09 +0.06 +0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.09 +0.06 +0.08%
Chart Girassol 1 day 75.14 -0.12 -0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.31 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 191 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 49.84 -0.04 -0.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 71.49 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 69.74 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 61.09 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 56.34 -0.04 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 56.34 -0.04 -0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 59.34 -0.04 -0.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 62.19 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 57.09 -0.04 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 71.80 -0.18 -0.25%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 65.82 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 59.57 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 63.42 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 65.82 -0.04 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 65.82 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 66.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 78.44 -0.72 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 2 days e-cars not selling
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

India Could Boost Russian Crude Imports As Prices Fall

SEC Focused on Asset Retirement Obligations

SEC Focused on Asset Retirement Obligations

Abandonment costs have now become…

Saudi Arabia’s Plan to ‘Artificially’ Boost Oil Demand

Saudi Arabia’s Plan to ‘Artificially’ Boost Oil Demand

Saudi Arabia recently came under…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

India Could Boost Russian Crude Imports As Prices Fall

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 08, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

As the price of Russia’s flagship crude fell below the $60 per barrel price cap and international benchmarks slumped, India expects to increase its purchases of Russian oil, an anonymous senior government official in India told Reuters on Friday.

The price of Russia’s flagship crude, Urals, has dropped below the $60 per barrel price cap for the first time in months amid plunging international benchmarks.

The price of Urals crude loaded from Russia’s Baltic Sea port of Primorsk fell to $56.15 a barrel, while the price of Urals at the Novorossiysk port in the Black Sea slumped to $56.55, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing data from Argus Media. The data is used to inform G-7 policy on the price cap. 

Urals crude had been trading above the price cap since July, and reports have emerged that the West is considering toughening up the sanction enforcement on evaders of the price cap on Russian oil, almost none of which has recently traded below the ceiling of $60 per barrel. 

The recent rout in the oil market has driven Urals below the price cap, for now.

Last month, the U.S. sanctioned several maritime companies and three vessels for transporting Russian oil above the G7-set price cap. One of the tankers, NS Century, was reportedly headed to India when it was sanctioned.

At the end of last month, reports emerged that India was still considering whether to allow the now-sanctioned tanker carrying Russian oil to approach and dock at one of its ports—a sign that the U.S. clampdown on Russian crude trade could limit India’s ability to buy and import cheaper oil. 

The Indian official refused to comment for Reuters on the likely destination of NS Century, but said that India doesn’t expect the sanctions to impact Indian purchases because of a sufficient number of available tankers on the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue Falling as Futures Hit Two-Year Low

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

 Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Blames Speculators For Oil Price Plunge

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com