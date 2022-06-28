India's Coal Crisis Is Far From Over

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 111.7 +2.12 +1.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 117.7 +2.61 +2.27%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 118.8 -1.19 -0.99%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.469 -0.032 -0.49%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 3.919 +0.081 +2.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 112.7 +6.19 +5.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 112.7 +6.19 +5.81%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.5 +0.52 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.9 +3.79 +3.41%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 104.4 +1.95 +1.90%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.919 +0.081 +2.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 109.9 +3.44 +3.23%
Graph up Murban 2 days 116.3 +3.69 +3.28%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 108.7 -0.13 -0.12%
Graph down Basra Light 211 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 117.7 +0.48 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 118.5 +0.52 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.5 +0.52 +0.44%
Chart Girassol 2 days 117.4 +0.73 +0.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.9 +3.79 +3.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 95.47 +1.95 +2.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 111.7 +1.95 +1.78%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 110.0 +1.95 +1.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 107.9 +1.95 +1.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 105.0 +1.95 +1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 105.0 +1.95 +1.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 107.1 +1.95 +1.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 110.7 +1.95 +1.79%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 105.3 +1.95 +1.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 112.7 +6.19 +5.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 104.0 +3.25 +3.23%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 97.75 +3.25 +3.44%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 114.3 +2.96 +2.66%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 99.34 -1.92 -1.90%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 103.3 -1.92 -1.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 104.0 +3.25 +3.23%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 99.75 +5.25 +5.56%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 118.0 +5.30 +4.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 55 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 2 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 23 hours "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 4 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 4 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 6 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 331 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 8 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others

Breaking News:

Tensions Are Rising Ahead Of Xi-Biden Meeting

China Faces Power Shortage As Heatwave Pushes Demand To Record

China Faces Power Shortage As Heatwave Pushes Demand To Record

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said…

World Energy Demand Jumped Above Pre-COVID Levels In 2021

World Energy Demand Jumped Above Pre-COVID Levels In 2021

BP concluded that global primary…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

India's Coal Crisis Is Far From Over

By Irina Slav - Jun 28, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT

India is facing a “severe and protracted” power crisis due to the price inflation of coal, which the country uses to generate as much as 75 percent of its power, Indian media report, citing S&P Global Commodity Insights.

India found itself in the middle of a power shortage as several factors combined, including rising coal prices, which discouraged imports, leaving stockpiles at critically low levels, and a heat wave that pushed demand earlier this year much higher.

The country is working on boosting its domestic production, and this went up by 28.6 percent in financial 2021/22, which ended on May 31. This was a record high, at 777 million tons. However, boosting domestic coal production to a level of self-sufficiency will take a long time, which coal is needed now to power the economy.

Meanwhile, the country was hit by a series of blackouts as a result of insufficient coal supplies, both domestic and imported. The situation became so grave that now the Indian authorities are threatening utilities that refuse to pay higher prices for imported coal to cut their access to local coal, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights.

In the past few weeks, the burden has eased, Reuters’ John Kemp wrote, as hydropower and wind generation increased seasonally, picking up the slack from coal. Yet the shortage problem remains, and it needs solving.

Russia has become an important source of import coal because of the discounts traders offer on Russian coal, while Indonesia’s most widely sold grade soared from a little over $65 per ton to $86 per ton.

Power shortages are likely to return in a couple of months, which makes securing enough coal stocks for September and October quite critical. By September, the monsoon will be over, and hydro and wind output will decline, and have to be replaced with other forms of generation capacity.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

G7 Invites Oil Importers To Consider Price Cap On Russian Oil

Next Post

U.S. Moves To Improve Relations With Oil-Rich Venezuela

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994

Oil Prices Fall On Biggest Fed Rate Hike Since 1994
Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch

Gunvor Can Deliver 13 Million Gallons Of Gasoline To U.S., But There's Catch
White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric

White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric
Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields

Libya Loses 1.1 Million Bpd As It Shuts Down Nearly All Its Oil Fields
The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices

The EU Is Considering Capping Gas Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Revamp Its Energy Policies

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Set To Raise Its Oil Prices To Asia

 Alt text

Why U.S. Shale Firms Aren’t Likely To Change Their Growth Plans

 Alt text

There’s No Immediate Cure For Sky-High Gasoline Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com