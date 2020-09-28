Import Costs Rise As U.S.-China Trade Spat Escalates

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|40.57
|+0.32
|+0.80%
|Brent Crude •15 mins
|42.43
|+0.51
|+1.22%
|Natural Gas •2 hours
|2.080
|-0.059
|-2.76%
|Mars US •3 days
|41.00
|-0.01
|-0.02%
|Opec Basket •4 days
|41.93
|+0.71
|+1.72%
|Urals •4 days
|41.85
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|Louisiana Light •4 days
|41.66
|-0.05
|-0.12%
|Louisiana Light • 4 days
|41.66
|-0.05
|-0.12%
|Bonny Light • 4 days
|40.91
|+0.13
|+0.32%
|Mexican Basket • 4 days
|37.86
|+0.12
|+0.32%
|Natural Gas • 2 hours
|2.080
|-0.059
|-2.76%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Marine •4 days
|42.19
|+1.04
|+2.53%
|Murban •4 days
|42.22
|+0.73
|+1.76%
|Iran Heavy •4 days
|39.75
|+0.27
|+0.68%
|Basra Light •4 days
|43.97
|+0.27
|+0.62%
|Saharan Blend •4 days
|40.77
|+0.23
|+0.57%
|Bonny Light •4 days
|40.91
|+0.13
|+0.32%
|Bonny Light • 4 days
|40.91
|+0.13
|+0.32%
|Girassol • 4 days
|41.99
|+0.43
|+1.03%
|Opec Basket • 4 days
|41.93
|+0.71
|+1.72%
|OPEC Members Monthly
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Canadian Crude Index •10 days
|28.16
|-0.12
|-0.42%
|Western Canadian Select •14 hours
|31.75
|-0.06
|-0.19%
|Canadian Condensate •14 hours
|39.25
|-0.06
|-0.15%
|Premium Synthetic •14 hours
|40.65
|-0.06
|-0.15%
|Sweet Crude •14 hours
|37.25
|-0.06
|-0.16%
|Peace Sour •14 hours
|36.75
|+0.74
|+2.05%
|Peace Sour • 14 hours
|36.75
|+0.74
|+2.05%
|Light Sour Blend • 14 hours
|37.25
|+0.44
|+1.20%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 14 hours
|39.55
|-0.06
|-0.15%
|Central Alberta • 14 hours
|36.25
|+0.29
|+0.81%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light •4 days
|41.66
|-0.05
|-0.12%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •4 days
|36.75
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|Giddings •4 days
|30.50
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|ANS West Coast •5 days
|40.80
|+0.47
|+1.17%
|West Texas Sour •4 days
|34.20
|-0.06
|-0.18%
|Eagle Ford •4 days
|38.15
|-0.06
|-0.16%
|Eagle Ford • 4 days
|38.15
|-0.06
|-0.16%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 4 days
|36.75
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|Kansas Common • 4 days
|30.50
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|Buena Vista • 4 days
|44.99
|-0.06
|-0.13%
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
The pandemic has been devastating…
China has been buying a…
We have written in previous posts about volatility this year in the logistics market adding to buyers’ delivery and import cost uncertainty.
At other times, we have also written about the decoupling of U.S.-China trade or supply chains.
Events in recent months, however, suggest the two combined are likely to continue to create significant cost and uncertainty for buyers through the balance of this year — and likely well into 2021.
Sign up today for Gunpowder, MetalMiner’s free, biweekly e-newsletter featuring news, analysis and more.
Firstly, the aforementioned decoupling is just not happening.
A fair part of the current pressure on shipping space and costs is coming from increases in trade between Asia and the U.S.
The pandemic has spurred demand for Chinese-made goods from electricals like laptops and associated electronics to PPE equipment, including masks and gloves.
China now accounts for more than 85% of all U.S. imports in the category dominated by N-95 respirators, disposable and non-disposable face masks, surgical drapes and surgical towels, according to Forbes. The U.S.’s imports of those products have surged to multiples of previous years’ demand.
Secondly, the normal run-up to the Christmas period is hitting a brick wall.
Shipping lines are removing sailings. Initially, the measure constituted a coping mechanism during spring lockdowns. However, since then, as the success in raising freight rates became apparent, the measure became a blatant move to improve profitability.
The pandemic has evolved rapidly from being a disaster for the major shipping lines to become a boon.
The disruption has caused considerable challenges, including:
As a result, shippers and buyers have been faced with near-unprecedented challenges this year.
But, it has to be said, the shipping lines are having a good pandemic.
Related: Oil Bulls Return As OPEC+ Reassures Markets
Profitability is soaring. Rates have surged to an eight-year peak, almost doubling from the start of 2020, Global Times reports.
In July, the number of containers on the China-U.S. trade route surged by 24% on a monthly basis to 489,000 standardized containers. The number rose to 490,400 in August, positive year-over-year growth for the first time this year, despite shipping lines reducing services, the Global Times advised.
Some ports are facing demurrage, quay rents and costs incurred as a result of congestion are not being waived by shipping lines. Despite the temptation to bid out to other brokers, importers should try to stick to tried and trusted logistics partners. Strong relationships often save more money in times of stress than a few dollars off a box rate.
The current pressure will pass. However, it could be into 2021 before the upward pressure on rates eases.
So much for a U.S.-China decoupling.
By AG Metal Miner
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…