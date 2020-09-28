Elon Musk “Feels Bad” About Hating On The Oil And Gas Industry

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.57 +0.32 +0.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 42.43 +0.51 +1.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 2.080 -0.059 -2.76%
Graph down Mars US 3 days 41.00 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 41.93 +0.71 +1.72%
Graph up Urals 4 days 41.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 41.66 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 41.66 -0.05 -0.12%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 40.91 +0.13 +0.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 37.86 +0.12 +0.32%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 2.080 -0.059 -2.76%
Graph up Marine 4 days 42.19 +1.04 +2.53%
Graph up Murban 4 days 42.22 +0.73 +1.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 39.75 +0.27 +0.68%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 43.97 +0.27 +0.62%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 40.77 +0.23 +0.57%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 40.91 +0.13 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 40.91 +0.13 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 4 days 41.99 +0.43 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 41.93 +0.71 +1.72%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 10 days 28.16 -0.12 -0.42%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 31.75 -0.06 -0.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 39.25 -0.06 -0.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 40.65 -0.06 -0.15%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 37.25 -0.06 -0.16%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 36.75 +0.74 +2.05%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 36.75 +0.74 +2.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 37.25 +0.44 +1.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 39.55 -0.06 -0.15%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 36.25 +0.29 +0.81%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 41.66 -0.05 -0.12%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 36.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 30.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 40.80 +0.47 +1.17%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 34.20 -0.06 -0.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 38.15 -0.06 -0.16%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 38.15 -0.06 -0.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 36.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 30.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 44.99 -0.06 -0.13%
All Charts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Elon Musk “Feels Bad” About Hating On The Oil And Gas Industry

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 28, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT

Elon Musk said he “feels a bit bad” about hating on the oil and gas industry through the years, saying that many oil companies built their business of producing and burning fossil fuels before it became clear that oil and gas contribute to climate change. 

In a wide-ranging conversation on the Sway with Kara Swisher of The New York Times, Tesla’s founder and chief executive said “Honestly, I feel a bit bad about hating on the oil and gas industry.” 

“For a lot of the people in the oil and gas industry, especially if they're on the older side, they built their companies and did their work before it was clear that this was a serious issue,” Musk said. 

“And now they feel probably hard done by, that people are making them out to be villains, when they're for the longest time just working hard to support the economy, and didn't really know that it would be all that bad,” he added.  

In the past, Musk has accused the fossil fuel industry of “unrelenting and enormous” propaganda and called on people to revolt against it. 

Musk has also said that automakers and oil companies have agendas against Tesla and against electric vehicles.  

Related: World’s No.1 Oil Trader Sees Crude Inventories Shrinking This Year

But right now, Musk told Kara Swisher, automakers are making EVs and this was one of Tesla’s goals—to have the industry start realizing that the future of road transportation is electric. 

Although Musk said he feels bad about hating on oil, he said that “end of the fossil fuel vehicle is nigh.” 

Analysts believe that the tipping point for mass EV adoption could be just a few years away. Analysts have estimated that battery pack prices should drop to US$100/kWh so that electric vehicles have a chance to compete on cost with the internal combustion engine. Automakers and industry experts believe that the US$100/kWh milestone could be reached as early as in 2024, or even sooner—and that milestone will unleash the electric vehicle revolution. 

On its Battery Day last week, Tesla promised drastic cuts in battery costs and a $25,000 self-driving EV within three or more years, but the event was light on details and described as ‘underwhelming’ by analysts. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

