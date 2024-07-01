Heatwave Drives Record Electricity Demand in Eastern U.S.

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.12 +1.58 +1.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.38 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.39 +1.30 +1.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.501 -0.100 -3.84%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.571 +0.069 +2.77%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 85.83 -0.04 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.83 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 86.59 +0.54 +0.63%
Chart Mars US 241 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.571 +0.069 +2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 4 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 944 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 4 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 86.59 +0.54 +0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 398 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 67.29 -0.20 -0.30%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 83.69 -0.20 -0.24%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 81.94 -0.20 -0.24%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 76.94 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 74.79 -0.20 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 74.79 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 77.04 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 81.14 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 74.79 -0.20 -0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 85.83 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 78.02 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 71.77 -0.20 -0.28%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 76.17 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 78.02 -0.20 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 78.02 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 78.00 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 72.00 +0.75 +1.05%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 87.21 +1.09 +1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days e-truck insanity
  • 2 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Heatwave Drives Record Electricity Demand in Eastern U.S.

Courts Take Charge: Implications of SCOTUS Dismantling Chevron Deference

Courts Take Charge: Implications of SCOTUS Dismantling Chevron Deference

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision…

Biden’s De Facto EV Mandate At Risk after Supreme Court ‘Chevron’ Ruling

Biden’s De Facto EV Mandate At Risk after Supreme Court ‘Chevron’ Ruling

The tailpipe emissions limits, which…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Heatwave Drives Record Electricity Demand in Eastern U.S.

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 01, 2024, 12:30 PM CDT

Electricity demand soared across the eastern and midwestern United States in June as an intense heatwave gripped the region. The Eastern Interconnection, which covers the mainland U.S. east of the Rockies excluding Texas, experienced unprecedented electricity consumption, according to the EIA.

On June 21, peak demand reached 502,670 megawatts (MW) in a single hour, surpassing the 2023 June peak of 467,609 MW.

The heatwave brought record-breaking temperatures to several areas. Bangor, Maine, hit 96 degrees on June 20, a record not seen since 1931. In the Philadelphia, South Jersey, and Delaware region, 20 heat records were broken between June 19 and June 24. Similarly, the Baltimore-Washington D.C. area saw record temperatures on June 22 and 23. Such extreme weather conditions significantly drive up electricity demand, particularly for air conditioning.

The Eastern Interconnection comprises multiple Independent System Operators (ISOs) and Regional Transmission Operators (RTOs) that manage electricity dispatch across vast areas. PJM, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), the Independent System Operator for New England (ISO-NE), and the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) were notably impacted by the heatwave.

PJM, which spans from New Jersey to Illinois, saw electricity demand peak at 147,976 MW on June 21, marking a 19% increase from the previous year's June peak. During the heatwave, daily peak demand was between 1% and 24% higher than any June day in the past five years. PJM had forecasted a peak summer demand of 151,000 MW for 2024 and issued multiple alerts from June 17 to June 26 to ensure grid stability and prevent outages.

While MISO's overall demand did not peak, the northern region experienced higher-than-usual demand. Notably, Detroit's temperatures exceeded those in traditionally hotter New Orleans on multiple days. Consequently, northern MISO regions like Wisconsin and Michigan saw higher demand than southern areas.

In the Northeast, ISO-NE's peak demand reached 23,266 MW on June 20, and NYISO peaked at 28,245 MW on June 21. These figures approached last year's summer peaks and the forecasted demands for 2024, with ISO-NE predicting 24,553 MW and NYISO 31,541 MW for the season.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Italian Oil Giant Eni to Divest Over $4B in Upstream Assets

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares
Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants
Rongsheng Becomes Next Chinese Refiner to Buy Trans Mountain Oil

Rongsheng Becomes Next Chinese Refiner to Buy Trans Mountain Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com