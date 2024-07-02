Oil Prices Hold Gains Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty and Demand Optimism

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.62 +0.24 +0.29%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.85 +0.25 +0.29%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.72 +0.16 +0.18%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.463 -0.015 -0.61%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.590 +0.012 +0.46%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 85.83 -0.04 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.83 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 86.59 +0.54 +0.63%
Chart Mars US 241 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.590 +0.012 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 4 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 945 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 4 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 86.59 +0.54 +0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 398 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 69.13 +1.84 +2.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 hours 85.53 +1.84 +2.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 hours 83.78 +1.84 +2.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 78.78 +1.84 +2.39%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 76.63 +1.84 +2.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 76.63 +1.84 +2.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 78.88 +1.84 +2.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 82.98 +1.84 +2.27%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 76.63 +1.84 +2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 85.83 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 78.02 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 71.77 -0.20 -0.28%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 76.17 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 78.02 -0.20 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 78.02 -0.20 -0.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 78.00 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.75 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.01 +0.80 +0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days e-truck insanity
  • 13 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Hold Gains Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty and Demand Optimism

Short Sellers Destroyed As Volkswagen Gives Rivian a $5 Billion Boost

Short Sellers Destroyed As Volkswagen Gives Rivian a $5 Billion Boost

Volkswagen's $5 billion investment in…

China Puts Limits on 'No-Limits' Friendship' With Russia

China Puts Limits on 'No-Limits' Friendship' With Russia

China seeks hefty discounts on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Hold Gains Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty and Demand Optimism

By Irina Slav - Jul 02, 2024, 2:10 AM CDT

Crude oil prices today held on to earlier gains made this week that pushed them to the highest in almost two months as fears of a further escalation of violence in the Middle East and expectations of robust demand in the U.S. sparked optimism among traders.

Brent crude remained above $86, inching closer to $87 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was above $83 per barrel at the time of writing. On Monday, prices jumped by 2.5%, pushed higher by summer driving season demand expectations.

However, speaking to Reuters, oil analyst Vandana Hari from Vanda Insights said that the price rise "appears to be more fear and sentiment driven than fundamentals," suggesting the actual supply-demand situation remained pretty much unchanged.

Meanwhile, a hurricane developing over the Atlantic has also helped push oil prices higher, Hurricane Beryl, Bloomberg reported, has strengthened to a Category 5 phenomenon, which is the highest level on the hurricane measuring scale. However, the weather system made landfall earlier this week in the Caribbean and appears set to weaken from now on, before making its final landfall as a Category 1 storm, the AP reported.

“The breakout of the recent range to a new higher high reinforces the near-term upward trend,” IG Asia analyst Yeap Jun Rong told Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, more bullish news for oil prices is coming later this week, as the American Automobile Association forecast that holiday travel this July 4 weekend will be 5.2% higher than last year’s, suggesting stronger oil demand. Car travel, per the AAA, would be 4.8% higher than last year.

That should at least temporarily alleviate concern about the strength of demand in the world’s largest consumer, the U.S., especially after the release of the latest inflation data that showed no monthly change in May. Easing or stabilizing inflation is considered bullish for oil.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Federal Judge Blocks Biden’s LNG Pause

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares
Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants
Rongsheng Becomes Next Chinese Refiner to Buy Trans Mountain Oil

Rongsheng Becomes Next Chinese Refiner to Buy Trans Mountain Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com