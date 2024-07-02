Federal Judge Blocks Biden’s LNG Pause

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.92 +0.37 +0.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.22 +0.35 +0.44%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.53 +0.38 +0.47%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.852 +0.031 +1.10%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.407 +0.009 +0.38%
Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.97 +2.54 +3.32%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.39 +0.22 +0.28%
Chart Mars US 217 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.407 +0.009 +0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 79.07 +0.98 +1.25%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.41 +1.02 +1.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.56 +2.40 +3.15%
Graph down Basra Light 920 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 78.34 +2.31 +3.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 78.97 +2.54 +3.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.97 +2.54 +3.32%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.89 +2.53 +3.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.39 +0.22 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 373 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 62.35 +1.48 +2.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 77.70 +1.48 +1.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 75.95 +1.48 +1.99%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 72.05 +1.48 +2.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 68.75 +1.48 +2.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 68.75 +1.48 +2.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 71.80 +1.48 +2.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 78.75 +1.48 +1.92%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 69.15 +1.48 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.30 +0.82 +1.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 68.70 +0.82 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.55 +0.82 +1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.99 -0.80 -1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 3 days For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 9 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Hold Gains Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty and Demand Optimism

Courts Take Charge: Implications of SCOTUS Dismantling Chevron Deference

Courts Take Charge: Implications of SCOTUS Dismantling Chevron Deference

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision…

Guyana's GDP Skyrocket by Over 40% in a Single Year Thanks to Oil Boom

Guyana's GDP Skyrocket by Over 40% in a Single Year Thanks to Oil Boom

Guyana's remarkable economic growth, fueled…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Federal Judge Blocks Biden’s LNG Pause

By Irina Slav - Jul 02, 2024, 1:27 AM CDT

A Louisiana federal judge has blocked President Biden’s pause on new LNG export capacity approvals, ruling in favor of 16 states that sued the federal government for the pause.

President Biden signed what the White House called a pause on new LNG export capacity permits in late January under pressure from climate activists. Those claimed that LNG was even worse for the environment than coal and any new export capacity would aggravate what they see as an already grave situation with the earth’s climate.

In response to the move, 16 states, including Texas, Louisiana, and Florida, filed a lawsuit claiming that the suspension of new LNG export permits would affect the U.S. economy negatively and interfere with the supply of gas to allies in Europe that were trying to quit Russian gas.

The states also argued that the decision to halt permitting puts billions of dollars in investments in jeopardy, Reuters noted in a March report on the news.

“The ban will drive billions of dollars in investment away from Texas, hinder our ability to maximize revenue for public schools, force Texas producers to flare excess natural gas instead of taking it to market, and annihilate critical jobs,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement at the time.

U.S. LNG exports to Europe have been on the decline following the pause on LNG exports, although it was probably not the only reason. Europe came out of winter with plenty of gas in storage and there was also the issue of price, which, for U.S. LNG is higher than alternatives.

Nevertheless, U.S. District Judge James Cain’s ruling should alleviate some of the tension in energy circles caused by federal government energy policies.

In his ruling, Judge Cain said that the government’s move had been arbitrary, capricious, and unconstitutional and that it had violated the Natural Gas Act. Judge Cain added that the Department of Energy had gone “above and beyond its scope of authority.”

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Crude Benchmark Pops 2.5% on Summer Demand, Geopolitics

Next Post

Oil Prices Hold Gains Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty and Demand Optimism

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares
Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants

Washington Looking to Revive More Shuttered Nuclear Plants
Rongsheng Becomes Next Chinese Refiner to Buy Trans Mountain Oil

Rongsheng Becomes Next Chinese Refiner to Buy Trans Mountain Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com