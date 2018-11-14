IEA: Soaring Supply Points To Oil Surplus In 2019

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.27 +0.58 +1.04%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.20 +0.73 +1.12%
Natural Gas 10 mins 4.839 +0.738 +18.00%
Mars US 22 hours 59.69 -4.54 -7.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.01 -2.81 -4.02%
Urals 2 days 66.76 -2.27 -3.29%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.76 -4.07 -6.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.45 -3.88 -5.52%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.53 -3.89 -6.04%
Marine 15 hours 65.07 -4.04 -5.85%
Murban 15 hours 67.10 -4.13 -5.80%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.73 -3.73 -5.79%
Basra Light 2 days 65.82 -4.00 -5.73%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.91 -4.04 -5.86%
Girassol 2 days 66.70 -4.17 -5.88%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.01 -2.81 -4.02%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 24.78 +1.25 +5.31%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 17.93 +4.49 +33.41%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 41.93 -0.26 -0.62%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 60.03 -0.26 -0.43%
Sweet Crude 3 days 25.58 +4.39 +20.72%
Peace Sour 3 days 20.08 +3.89 +24.03%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 41.03 +0.84 +2.09%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 29.68 +2.49 +9.16%
Central Alberta 3 days 20.43 +8.24 +67.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.76 -4.07 -6.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.00 -4.25 -7.56%
Giddings 2 days 45.75 -4.25 -8.50%
ANS West Coast 3 days 69.39 -2.14 -2.99%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.64 -4.24 -7.87%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.59 -4.24 -7.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.14 -4.24 -7.52%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.00 -4.25 -8.46%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.70 -4.24 -6.06%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 14, 2018, 10:30 AM CST Zohr gas field

Surging production from the world’s biggest oil producers have more than offset Iranian and Venezuelan supply losses, while demand growth in some developing markets is slowing, pointing to a global oil oversupply next year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its Oil Market Report on Wednesday.

“In 1H19, based on our outlook for non-OPEC production and global demand, and assuming flat OPEC production (i.e. losses from Iran/Venezuela are offset by others), the implied stock build is currently 2 mb/d,” the IEA said.

Production from both OPEC and outside OPEC has been soaring in recent months, more than offsetting the losses from Venezuela’s plunging output and the U.S. sanctions on Iran. On the demand side, the IEA kept its forecasts of oil demand growth at 1.3 million bpd in 2018 and 1.4 million bpd in 2019, but lowered its 2019 expectations for demand growth in non-OECD countries, the developing nations, many of which drive demand growth.

“Oil demand is slowing in several non-OECD countries, as the impact of higher year-on-year prices is amplified by currency devaluations and slowing economic activity,” the Paris-based agency said in its report, revising down its non-OECD demand forecast by 165,000 bpd for 2019.

Yet, the IEA kept its global demand growth forecasts unchanged from last month because “a weaker economy is largely offset by lower oil prices.”

While the economic growth outlook is now more clouded than before and demand in some developing nations is slowing, global oil supply is surging, with Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the U.S. more than offsetting losses from Iran and Venezuela. The world’s oil production in October rose by 2.6 million bpd compared to October 2017.

Non-OPEC output is expected to grow by 2.4 million bpd this year and 1.9 million bpd next year, according to the IEA.

OPEC’s crude oil production jumped by 200,000 bpd last month to 32.99 million bpd, which was 240,000 bpd higher from a year ago.

However, demand for OPEC crude is expected to drop to 31.3 million bpd in 2019, which is 1.7 million bpd below the cartel’s current production, the IEA said.

Global inventories have also been building over the past four months. Higher production and the U.S. waivers to Iranian oil customers imply a stock build of 700,000 bpd in the fourth quarter.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

