IEA Says No New Major Fossil Fuel Projects Needed In Net Zero Scenario

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.75 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.22 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.10 -1.24 -1.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.592 -0.047 -1.78%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.518 -0.026 -1.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.40 +0.24 +0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 91.40 +0.24 +0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.55 -1.05 -1.10%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.73 +0.72 +0.76%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 88.38 -0.35 -0.39%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.518 -0.026 -1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 93.48 -0.21 -0.22%
Graph down Murban 1 day 94.78 -0.89 -0.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 91.81 -0.90 -0.97%
Graph down Basra Light 665 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 93.63 -1.07 -1.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.55 -1.05 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.55 -1.05 -1.10%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.92 -0.63 -0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.73 +0.72 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 118 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 71.38 -0.35 -0.49%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 91.83 -0.35 -0.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 90.08 -0.35 -0.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 85.88 -0.35 -0.41%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 84.18 -0.35 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 84.18 -0.35 -0.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 84.68 -0.35 -0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 93.28 -0.35 -0.37%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 84.18 -0.35 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.40 +0.24 +0.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 86.51 +0.40 +0.46%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 80.26 +0.40 +0.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 85.91 +0.40 +0.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 86.51 +0.40 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 86.51 +0.40 +0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 86.50 +0.50 +0.58%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 80.25 +0.25 +0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 95.08 -0.15 -0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

IEA Says No New Major Fossil Fuel Projects Needed In Net Zero Scenario

Tata Steel's Port Talbot Set For £1.25 Billion Green Transformation

Tata Steel's Port Talbot Set For £1.25 Billion Green Transformation

The UK government and Tata…

Aramco May Acquire More International Oil & Gas Assets

Aramco May Acquire More International Oil & Gas Assets

Saudi Arabia is embarking on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

IEA Says No New Major Fossil Fuel Projects Needed In Net Zero Scenario

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 26, 2023, 8:30 AM CDT

The world would not need any new long lead-time conventional oil and gas projects or coal mines approved after 2023 as the surge in clean energy deployment could lead to peak fossil fuel demand this decade, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its updated Net Zero Roadmap on Tuesday.

The new report, an update on the first such publication from 2021, takes into account the developments in the energy sector in the past two years, including the energy crisis, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the drive for energy security, and the surge in solar installations and electric vehicle sales.

“The announced manufacturing pipeline for solar PV and batteries is projected to be sufficient to meet the NZE Scenario deployment needs to 2030,” the IEA said in its report.

In a net-zero scenario, demand for oil and gas is set to decline by around 20% by 2030 – “fast enough that no new long lead time conventional oil and gas projects need to be approved for development.”

“Low-emissions electricity rises so rapidly that no new unabated coal plants beyond those under construction at the start of 2023 are built,” the agency added.

“The sharp decline in fossil fuel demand in the NZE Scenario means that no new conventional long lead time oil and gas projects are approved for development after 2023, and that there are no new coal mines or coal mine lifetime extensions,” according to the IEA.

However, the agency noted that investment in existing fossil fuel supply projects is still needed in the NZE Scenario “to ensure that supply does not fall faster than the decline in demand.”

The IEA also warned that an “orderly” energy transition is far from certain, especially if fossil fuel investment falls faster than clean energy expansion catching up, or if low-cost resource holders decide to tap more oil and gas to boost their market share and influence fossil fuel prices by restricting production.  

ADVERTISEMENT

“Governments need to separate climate from geopolitics, given the scale of the challenge at hand,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Considers New Fees To Compensate Utilities For Building Coal Plants

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com