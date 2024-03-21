IEA Chief: No Chance of Hitting Climate Goals Without Nuclear Power

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.73 -0.54 -0.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.44 -0.51 -0.59%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.43 -0.62 -0.72%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.674 -0.025 -1.47%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.713 -0.020 -0.74%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.19 -1.60 -1.82%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.19 -1.60 -1.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.00 -1.42 -1.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.03 -0.49 -0.57%
Chart Mars US 139 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.713 -0.020 -0.74%

Graph up Marine 2 days 86.11 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.99 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 81.60 -1.43 -1.72%
Graph down Basra Light 842 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.41 -1.85 -2.10%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.00 -1.42 -1.59%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.00 -1.42 -1.59%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.55 -1.35 -1.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.03 -0.49 -0.57%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 296 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 65.97 -1.46 -2.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 83.42 -1.46 -1.72%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 81.67 -1.46 -1.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 76.57 -1.46 -1.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 74.02 -1.46 -1.93%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 74.02 -1.46 -1.93%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 73.52 -1.46 -1.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 82.32 -1.46 -1.74%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 73.92 -1.46 -1.94%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.19 -1.60 -1.82%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.16 -1.79 -2.24%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.91 -1.79 -2.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.58 +0.35 +0.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.01 -1.79 -2.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.16 -1.79 -2.24%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.16 -1.79 -2.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 -1.75 -2.19%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 -1.75 -2.37%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.11 +0.75 +0.87%

  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 7 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 8 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

Restored Import Tax Hits Russian Coal Sales to China

Cargo Plane Startup Taking Turbine Transportation to New Heights

Cargo Plane Startup Taking Turbine Transportation to New Heights

Radia's WindRunner cargo plane design…

Bitcoin Continues To Sink Despite Bullish Bets by Big Banks

Bitcoin Continues To Sink Despite Bullish Bets by Big Banks

A Standard Chartered analyst predicts…

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Related News

IEA Chief: No Chance of Hitting Climate Goals Without Nuclear Power

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 21, 2024, 10:30 AM CDT

The world will need nuclear power generation to reach its emission reduction and net-zero targets, according to Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

“Without the support of nuclear power, we have no chance to reach our climate targets on time,” Birol said ahead of a nuclear energy summit in Brussels on Thursday, as carried by Reuters.

“Renewables will play a major role in terms of electricity, especially solar, supported by wind and hydro power,” the head of the Paris-based agency told reporters.

“But we also need nuclear power, especially in those countries where we do not have a major renewable potential,” Birol added.  

After the energy crisis of 2022, many governments – with the notable exception of Germany – have opted to boost its nuclear power generation to ensure energy security and reduce emissions from electricity generation as they aim to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

The comeback of nuclear power in many countries is expected to drive a record-high electricity generation from nuclear in 2025, the IEA said earlier this year.

By next year, global nuclear generation is forecast to exceed its previous record set in 2021, the IEA said in its Electricity 2024 report published in January.

Even as some countries phase out nuclear power or retire plants early, global nuclear generation is expected to rise by nearly 3% per year on average through 2026. The key drivers of growth will be the completion of maintenance works in France, restart of some nuclear power plants in Japan, and new reactors coming online in China, India, South Korea, and Europe, among others, according to the IEA.   

Soaring renewable capacity additions and the global nuclear renaissance are on track to enable low-emissions power generation to outpace robust electricity demand growth over the next three years, the IEA said.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

