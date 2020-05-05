IEA Chief Calls For Boost To Battery And Hydrogen Technology

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 26.43 +3.65 +16.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 31.00 +3.80 +13.97%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.120 +0.127 +6.37%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 23.99 +0.41 +1.74%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 18.36 +1.84 +11.14%
Graph up Urals 6 days 21.10 +1.75 +9.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 26.27 +1.05 +4.16%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 26.27 +1.05 +4.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 18.94 +0.24 +1.28%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 18.17 +5.67 +45.36%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.120 +0.127 +6.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 24.89 +3.63 +17.07%
Graph up Murban 2 days 25.38 +3.41 +15.52%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 15.13 +0.39 +2.65%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 25.90 +0.01 +0.04%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 19.92 +0.29 +1.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 18.94 +0.24 +1.28%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 18.94 +0.24 +1.28%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.08 +0.83 +4.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 18.36 +1.84 +11.14%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 18.95 +3.32 +21.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 19.28 +3.00 +18.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 21.78 +3.00 +15.97%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 23.18 +3.00 +14.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 22.78 +3.00 +15.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 17.78 +3.00 +20.30%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 17.78 +3.00 +20.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 18.28 +3.00 +19.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 22.78 +3.00 +15.17%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 17.78 +3.00 +20.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 26.27 +1.05 +4.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 17.00 +0.75 +4.62%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 10.75 +0.75 +7.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 13.67 +0.64 +4.91%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 14.34 +0.61 +4.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 18.29 +0.61 +3.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 18.29 +0.61 +3.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 17.00 +0.75 +4.62%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.75 +0.75 +7.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 23.97 +0.61 +2.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Metal flinging...
  • 7 minutes The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 9 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 11 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 32 mins Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 15 mins The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 24 mins Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 3 hours California contract with China = $1 billion
  • 18 hours US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 1 day Cost of Solar Continues to Decrease
  • 11 mins Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 23 hours Michael Moore's Controversial "Planet of the Humans" Movie
  • 1 day Private-equity firms fueled the US shale revolution with $125 billion. Now they face a reckoning of epic proportions as the oil market melts down.

Breaking News:

Bank Of China To Take Up Part Of $1.4B Oil-Linked Losses

Oil Price Crash Forces Algeria To Cut State Budget By 50%

Oil Price Crash Forces Algeria To Cut State Budget By 50%

OPEC member Algeria has decided…

The Death Of U.S. Oil

The Death Of U.S. Oil

The U.S. oil industry is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Related News

IEA Chief Calls For Boost To Battery And Hydrogen Technology

By MINING.com - May 05, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT Hydrogen

The executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, said that the turmoil in the oil sector caused by the covid-19 pandemic gives governments the perfect opportunity to embrace green energy as a source of jobs that also serves climate goals.

In an interview with Reuters, Birol said that not only well-established technologies, such as those behind solar and wind generation should receive a boost, but also lithium-ion batteries and the use of electrolysis to produce hydrogen from water should be candidates for subsidies and policy support.

Besides being the backbone of electric vehicles and electronic devices, li-ion batteries are becoming more and more important in solar and wind farms to store energy when nature is not doing its part. 

Lithium-ion batteries are now a technology opportunity for the wider energy sector, well beyond just transport,” a recent report by the IEA states. “There is a need for manufacturing capacity to grow further. Assuming that the global auto industry’s announced targets for electric vehicle production are met despite the covid-19 crisis, around 1,000 GWh of battery manufacturing capacity would be needed in 2025. This output would require the equivalent of 50 plants, each on the scale of a Tesla Gigafactory.”

IEA calls for boost to lithium-ion battery, hydrogen technologies
(Graph by the International Energy Agency).

When it comes to electrolysers, which are devices that split water into hydrogen and oxygen using electrical energy and are considered a way to produce clean hydrogen from low-carbon electricity, research is moving towards making them a viable option for the mass transportation, shipping, aviation, long-haul trucks, the iron and steel and chemical industries.

“The deployment of electrolysers has also picked up in recent years, both in terms of the number and the size of the projects,” the IEA document reads. “Over the last three years, several projects were in the range of 1 MW to 5 MW, with the largest at 6 MW. In Japan, a 10?MW project just started operating, and a 20?MW project in Canada is under construction. Larger projects in the hundreds of megawatts have been announced. As a result, the next two years could set new records, with announced projects bringing the global installation of electrolyser capacity from 170 MW in 2019 to 730 MW in 2021.”

Oil sector still important

Globally, there is growing interest in the development of efficient solutions to produce and store renewable energy. So much so that, for the first time ever, green power overtook coal as a source of electricity generation in 2019.

Figures from the IEA itself show that, overall, fossil fuels dropped by 245 TWh last year, while renewables production rose by 119 TWh from 2018 to 2019.

In Birol’s view, however, the oil sector should not be demonized as not only its products are to be used for years to come but also because many of such petrochemical products, such as sanitizers, have proven to be important in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Major Total Reports Profit Decline, Leaves Dividends Untouched

Next Post

Bank Of China To Take Up Part Of $1.4B Oil-Linked Losses

MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut

Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut
Norway Might Join Output Cuts If Major Producers Reach A Deal

Norway Might Join Output Cuts If Major Producers Reach A Deal

 Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

 Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage

Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage

 Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage

Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage


Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 Alt text

The Reality Of The End Of Oil

 Alt text

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com