IAEA To Inspect All Of Ukraine’s Nuclear Plants

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.79 +1.40 +1.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.98 +1.30 +1.61%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.30 +0.65 +0.82%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.581 -0.354 -5.10%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.181 +0.020 +0.94%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.56 +1.51 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.56 +1.51 +2.10%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.26 +2.29 +2.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.94 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 70.19 +4.97 +7.62%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.181 +0.020 +0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 74.34 +3.58 +5.06%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.31 +3.33 +4.44%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.01 +2.21 +2.99%
Graph down Basra Light 379 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.42 +2.17 +2.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 79.26 +2.29 +2.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.26 +2.29 +2.98%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.65 +2.34 +3.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.94 +0.16 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 48.78 +2.06 +4.41%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 54.14 +2.22 +4.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 77.54 +2.22 +2.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 75.79 +2.22 +3.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 72.94 +2.22 +3.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 69.64 +2.22 +3.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 69.64 +2.22 +3.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 70.94 +2.22 +3.23%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 79.89 +2.22 +2.86%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 69.24 +2.22 +3.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.56 +1.51 +2.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.75 +2.00 +2.95%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.50 +2.00 +3.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 75.44 +1.97 +2.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.25 +2.15 +3.30%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.65 +2.15 +3.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.65 +2.15 +3.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 +2.00 +2.95%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.93 +2.15 +2.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 6 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 6 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 4 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 12 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

IAEA To Inspect All Of Ukraine’s Nuclear Plants

China Looks To Expand Use Of Yuan In Energy Deals

China Looks To Expand Use Of Yuan In Energy Deals

China is looking to expand…

Scientist Invent New Way To Convert Ammonia Into Hydrogen

Scientist Invent New Way To Convert Ammonia Into Hydrogen

Rice University scientists have invented…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

IAEA To Inspect All Of Ukraine’s Nuclear Plants

By RFE/RL staff - Dec 14, 2022, 8:30 AM CST

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said an agreement on moving heavy weapons from Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant is still being worked out but said a decision had been made to send IAEA teams to all Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

There are no specifics yet, Shmyhal said on December 13 after meetings in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron and Rafael Grossi, director-general of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, regarding the Zaporizhzhya plant.

“The Russians still have a difficult attitude toward [Zaporizhzhya],” Shmyhal said on Ukrainian television. “Negotiations are being conducted by both the French side and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” he said.

The decision to send IAEA teams to all plants is part of an effort to avert a war-zone catastrophe.

"This is especially important at a time when Ukraine’s energy infrastructure is facing unprecedented challenges as a result of the war and in the middle of the winter," said Grossi after talks with Shmyhal on the sidelines of a donor's conference in Paris.

Shmyhal said the missions are "aimed at securing the plants and recording all attempts to externally influence them, in particular shelling by the Russian aggressor."

A small team of IAEA officials has already been at the Zaporizhzhya plant for months trying to maintain the facility amid regular shelling.

"Our mission at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant has shown the vital importance of the IAEA being there to monitor the situation and give technical advice,” Grossi said. “Thanks to this presence, the IAEA is providing the world with impartial, technical, and factual information about developments on the ground.”

There have also been recurring visits to other nuclear plants, including Khmelnytskiy, Rivne, and Chernobyl, the site of the 1986 nuclear accident. Under the new IAEA plan, these missions will turn into a permanent presence.

The two also discussed the need for a security zone around Zaporizhzhya, which has had to rely on backup power to continue running systems to cool its reactors several times amid the fighting. Grossi has been campaigning for the security zone for months.

Macron announced earlier on December 13 that an agreement to withdraw heavy weapons from Zaporizhzhya had been reached and talks were under way to carry this out.

Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov said Russia had not deployed heavy weapons at the Zaporizhzhya power plant. During a conference call with reporters, Peskov also said Russia continues to maintain contact with the IAEA.

Russia seized the plant in early March. It has come under fire several times, raising fears of a nuclear accident. Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for the shelling.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

IEA Raises Oil Demand Outlook As Consumption Surprises To The Upside

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil

European Refiners Now Have Too Much Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

The Truth About The Energy Crisis That No One Wants To Acknowledge

 Alt text

EU Presents New Climate Fund For Developing Nations, But There’s A Catch

 Alt text

America's Electric Grid Can't Support The EV Revolution
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com