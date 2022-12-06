The U.S. Is Holding Its First West Coast Offshore Wind Auction

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.82 -2.11 -2.74%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 80.21 -2.47 -2.99%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.78 -2.25 -2.78%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.440 -0.137 -2.46%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.154 -0.048 -2.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 78.13 -3.43 -4.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 78.13 -3.43 -4.21%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.99 -1.50 -1.75%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.16 -0.81 -0.96%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 71.08 -3.80 -5.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.154 -0.048 -2.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.95 -0.30 -0.37%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.28 -1.04 -1.22%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.24 -1.43 -1.75%
Graph down Basra Light 371 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.86 -1.52 -1.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 83.99 -1.50 -1.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.99 -1.50 -1.75%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.00 -1.46 -1.73%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 83.16 -0.81 -0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2095 days 49.23 -2.86 -5.49%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 55.68 -3.05 -5.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 79.08 -3.05 -3.71%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 77.33 -3.05 -3.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 74.48 -3.05 -3.93%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 71.18 -3.05 -4.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 71.18 -3.05 -4.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 72.48 -3.05 -4.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 81.43 -3.05 -3.61%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 70.78 -3.05 -4.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 78.13 -3.43 -4.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 73.50 -2.75 -3.61%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 67.25 -2.75 -3.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 89.63 +2.28 +2.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 71.01 -3.05 -4.12%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 73.41 -3.05 -3.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 73.41 -3.05 -3.99%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 73.50 -2.75 -3.61%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 83.69 -3.05 -3.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 2 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 8 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 11 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 12 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 15 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Engie Boss: Europe Can Avoid Gas Shortage For Two Winters

The U.S. Wind Industry Is Racking Up Big Wins

The U.S. Wind Industry Is Racking Up Big Wins

The Biden Administration has set…

2022 Will Be A Critical Year For Wind Power

2022 Will Be A Critical Year For Wind Power

Wind power was once the…

China Plans Mammoth Offshore Windfarm

China Plans Mammoth Offshore Windfarm

The Chinese city of Chaozhou…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Wind Power
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The U.S. Is Holding Its First West Coast Offshore Wind Auction

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 06, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • The U.S. is offering up development rights in waters off California for offshore wind generation.
  • The push is part of the Biden Administration’s plan to kickstart offshore wind generation in the United States.
  • The offshore wind development offering will mark the West Coast’s first auction of this kind.
Join Our Community

The U.S. is holding on Tuesday the first offshore wind auction on the West Coast by offering development rights in waters off California as part of the Biden Administration’s push for jumpstarting offshore wind generation in the United States.   

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has determined that 43 companies are eligible to participate in the lease sale. The bidders include offshore wind units of BP, Shell, RWE, Orsted, and EDF, among others.

The areas in this lease sale are the Humboldt Wind Energy Areas (WEA) and Morro Bay WEA.

BOEM will offer five California OCS lease areas that total approximately 373,268 acres with the potential to produce over 4.5 GW of offshore wind energy, power more than 1.5 million homes, and support thousands of new jobs.

Announcing the date of the sale in October, the U.S. Department of the Interior said that “This will be the first-ever offshore wind lease sale on America’s west coast and the first-ever U.S. sale to support potential commercial-scale floating offshore wind energy development.”

The Biden Administration also sees the lease sale as a critical milestone in achieving the target to deploy 30 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind energy by 2030 and 15 GW of floating offshore wind energy by 2035.

“Today, we are taking another step toward unlocking the immense offshore wind energy potential off our nation’s west coast to help combat the effects of climate change while lowering costs for American families and creating good-paying union jobs,” Secretary Deb Haaland said in October.

In September, the Biden Administration announced new actions to expand offshore wind development and floating offshore wind platforms in the United States, with the goal to deploy 30 GW of offshore wind by 2030, enough to power 10 million homes with clean energy.

The Administration said it would advance lease areas in deep waters in order to deploy 15 GW of floating offshore wind capacity by 2035—building on the President’s existing goal of deploying 30 GW of offshore wind by 2030, which will be largely met using fixed-bottom technology.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Plans Mammoth Offshore Windfarm
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Next Week Will Be Critical For Oil Markets

Next Week Will Be Critical For Oil Markets
U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Goes Nowhere

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Goes Nowhere
Why 2023 Is Likely To See Much Higher Oil Prices

Why 2023 Is Likely To See Much Higher Oil Prices
Oil Shoots Up On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Shoots Up On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?

U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com