Hungary Teams Up with Belarus for New Nuclear Reactor

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.22 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.56 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.97 -1.33 -1.56%
Graph down Natural Gas 7 hours 2.493 -0.097 -3.75%
Graph down Gasoline 18 mins 2.456 -0.009 -0.36%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.60 +3.08 +3.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.60 +3.08 +3.83%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 82.89 -0.37 -0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.00 +2.08 +2.54%
Chart Mars US 208 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.456 -0.009 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 85.25 +1.24 +1.48%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 85.71 +0.97 +1.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 82.32 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 912 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 82.67 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 82.89 -0.37 -0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 82.89 -0.37 -0.44%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 84.77 -0.37 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.00 +2.08 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 365 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 66.63 +2.11 +3.27%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 81.98 +2.11 +2.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 80.23 +2.11 +2.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 76.33 +2.11 +2.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 73.03 +2.11 +2.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 73.03 +2.11 +2.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 76.08 +2.11 +2.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 83.03 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 73.43 +2.11 +2.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.60 +3.08 +3.83%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.31 +2.11 +2.84%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.06 +2.11 +3.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 83.99 -0.36 -0.43%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.06 +2.11 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.31 +2.11 +2.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.31 +2.11 +2.84%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.25 +2.00 +2.69%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 19 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 12 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 21 hours The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry
  • 10 days A question...
  • 15 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 16 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Hungary Teams Up with Belarus for New Nuclear Reactor

Gasoline Prices Ahead of Memorial Day Are 1% Higher Than a Year Ago

Gasoline Prices Ahead of Memorial Day Are 1% Higher Than a Year Ago

Gasoline prices are slightly lower…

Solar Power Set to Soar in the Middle East

Solar Power Set to Soar in the Middle East

The Middle East is poised…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Hungary Teams Up with Belarus for New Nuclear Reactor

By Josh Owens - May 29, 2024, 8:00 PM CDT

As Cold War-style rhetoric continues to intensify in the wake of Sweden and Finland’s accession to NATO, Hungary’s pro-Russian president Viktor Orban is now courting Belarus to expand ties and build Hungary’s second nuclear power plant.

On Wednesday, despite European Union sanctions on Russian ally Belarus, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó visited MInsk, where he publicly stated, "our position is clear: the fewer sanctions, the more cooperation!”

The two countries signed a deal in which Belarus will assist Hungary in the construction of its second new PAK reactor. The first reactor, according to Reuters, being built by Russian state-run nuclear company Rosatom, has been in the construction process since 2014. Rosatom will also build the second reactor, with cooperation from Belarus.

Hungary’s first commercial nuclear power reactor began operations in the early 1980s, and it now has four nuclear reactors in operation, generating approximately half of its domestic electricity needs, according to data from the World Nuclear Association. Two new reactors currently being built by Russian Rosatom received broad parliamentary support.

"Of great importance is the agreement signed here today on nuclear energy cooperation, which allows us to use the experiences Belarus gained here while constructing reactors with a similar technology," Szijjarto stated, adding that Budapest would be boosting cooperation with Belarus in areas that are not targeted by sanctions, which the Hungarian foreign minister suggested were not working.

Belarus has been under EU sanctions for rigged elections, oppression of the opposition and allowing Russian troops to use the country as a staging ground for attacks on Ukraine.

Orban, who has been pushing back against EU sanctions since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the Spring of 2022, will now have to face municipal elections at home and June 9 European Parliamentary elections, where his party is now faced with a newly emerging opposition challenge.

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Double Eagle Poised for Massive Permian Asset Sale

Next Post

API Reports Significant Draw in Crude Oil Inventories

Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Josh Owens is the Content Director at Oilprice.com. An International Relations and Politics graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Josh specialized in Middle East and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com