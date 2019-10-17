How Brazil Just Massively Cut Back Its Deficit

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.50 +0.14 +0.26%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.56 +0.14 +0.24%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.310 +0.007 +0.30%
Mars US 19 hours 53.76 +0.55 +1.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.28 -0.34 -0.57%
Urals 2 days 54.10 -0.15 -0.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.47 +0.31 +0.55%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.47 +0.31 +0.55%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.30 +0.18 +0.31%
Mexican Basket 2 days 47.53 +0.16 +0.34%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.310 +0.007 +0.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.75 -0.47 -0.79%
Murban 2 days 60.71 -0.95 -1.54%
Iran Heavy 2 days 50.38 +0.06 +0.12%
Basra Light 2 days 66.45 -4.07 -5.77%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.88 -0.08 -0.14%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.30 +0.18 +0.31%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.30 +0.18 +0.31%
Girassol 2 days 59.14 -0.14 -0.24%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.28 -0.34 -0.57%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.96 +0.12 +0.33%
Western Canadian Select 20 hours 37.26 +0.85 +2.33%
Canadian Condensate 58 days 47.36 +0.55 +1.17%
Premium Synthetic 48 days 53.76 +0.55 +1.03%
Sweet Crude 20 hours 50.51 +1.05 +2.12%
Peace Sour 20 hours 47.61 +0.55 +1.17%
Peace Sour 20 hours 47.61 +0.55 +1.17%
Light Sour Blend 20 hours 50.61 +0.55 +1.10%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 55.11 +1.00 +1.85%
Central Alberta 20 hours 48.36 +0.55 +1.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 56.47 +0.31 +0.55%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.75 +0.50 +1.02%
Giddings 2 days 43.50 +0.50 +1.16%
ANS West Coast 35 days 62.68 -0.56 -0.89%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.31 +0.55 +1.18%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.26 +0.55 +1.08%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.26 +0.55 +1.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.75 +0.50 +1.02%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 +0.50 +1.16%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.79 +0.55 +0.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 7 minutes Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 11 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 14 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 2 hours China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 18 mins Brexit agreement
  • 2 hours Bloomberg: shale slowing. Third wave of shale coming.
  • 50 mins ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 20 mins Disenfranchised people are angry people - map of global electoral systems
  • 2 hours Yesterday Angela Merkel stopped Trump technology war on China – the moral of the story is do not eavesdrop on ladies with high ethical standards
  • 16 hours Boring! See Ya Clowns, And Have Fun In Germany
  • 56 mins Spain Is On The Edge...Clashes Between Catalonia And "Madrid"
  • 3 hours Erdogan Holds All The Cards ... 3.6 Million Of Them
  • 26 mins 5 Tweets That Change The World?
  • 16 hours Leftists crying to make oil patch illegal friendly: 'Broken system' starves U.S. oil boom of immigrant workers: CONGRESS DO YOUR JOBS INSTEAD OF PANDERING!
  • 2 hours Philadelphia Energy Solutions seeks to permanently shut oil refinery - sources
  • 15 hours USA Carried Out Secret Cyber Strike On Iran In Wake Of Saudi Oil Attack

Breaking News:

Rick Perry Praises The Benefits Of U.S. LNG

Solar Storms Can Devastate Entire Civilizations

Solar Storms Can Devastate Entire Civilizations

Climate change gets all the…

The Single Biggest Threat To U.S. Oil Jobs

The Single Biggest Threat To U.S. Oil Jobs

Layoffs are on the rise…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

How Brazil Just Massively Cut Back Its Deficit

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 17, 2019, 9:20 AM CDT Offshore

The oil auctions in Brazil could help cut Brazil’s deficit for this year to below US$24 billion (100 billion Brazilian reais), the Secretary of the Treasury, Mansueto Almeida, said on Thursday.

The government expects the transfer-of-rights auction on November 6 to fetch as much as US$11.56 billion (48 billion reais), Almeida told local television channel GloboNews, as carried by Reuters.

This month and next, Brazil is holding three oil auctions for different areas under different regimes in its offshore basins.

The first auction, held on October 10, attracted major international oil companies, with Big Oil scooping up exploration blocks in the bid round that fetched a record total amount of signing bonuses. Total, Shell, BP, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Petrobras, Petronas and Repsol all won oil exploration blocks in the concession bid round.

After winning an exploration license in the auction, Total confirmed last week that it would not participate in the upcoming Transfer-of-Rights (TOR) Surplus Round on November 6, because the competitive tender is only offering non-operated interests.

In the 6th production sharing round, to be held on November 7, Brazil’s oil regulator said this week it had approved the participation of 17 companies in the bidding, including BP, Chevron, Equinor, ExxonMobil, Petrobras, Repsol, and Shell. The number of participating companies is a record for this kind of oil auction in Brazil, the regulator said.

Related: $300 Oil: What If The Attacks In Saudi Arabia Had Destroyed Production?

Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque said that the positive first auction last week signals that the other two bidding rounds would also be successful.

Commenting on the bid round from last week, Juliana Miguez at Wood Mackenzie’s Latin America upstream said that frontier acreage failed to attract interest, with majors focused instead on just the Santos and Campos basins.

“The Majors and Petrobras look to be keeping their powder dry, preferring to wait for the two upcoming rounds,” Miguez added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Next Post

State Of Emergency: Vital Oil Pipeline Shuttered By Snow Storms

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data
Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

 U.S. Reveals Who Is Behind The Saudi Drone Attack

U.S. Reveals Who Is Behind The Saudi Drone Attack

Most Commented

Alt text

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Alt text

Has Iran Won The War For The Middle East?

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

 Alt text

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com