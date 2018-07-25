Houthis Target Saudi Oil Tanker In Red Sea

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 69.53 +0.23 +0.33%
Brent Crude 10 mins 75.06 +0.65 +0.87%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.758 +0.003 +0.11%
Mars US 2 hours 68.75 +0.93 +1.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.01 +0.16 +0.22%
Urals 20 hours 69.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.52 +3.74 +5.52%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.52 +3.74 +5.52%
Bonny Light 20 hours 75.00 +0.26 +0.35%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.75 +1.06 +1.64%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.758 +0.003 +0.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 72.18 +1.00 +1.40%
Murban 20 hours 75.03 +1.11 +1.50%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 69.53 +0.20 +0.29%
Basra Light 20 hours 73.41 +0.78 +1.07%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 73.31 +0.19 +0.26%
Bonny Light 20 hours 75.00 +0.26 +0.35%
Bonny Light 20 hours 75.00 +0.26 +0.35%
Girassol 20 hours 73.85 -0.04 -0.05%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.01 +0.16 +0.22%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 40.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.52 +1.63 +4.42%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.52 +0.63 +0.97%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.82 +0.63 +0.92%
Sweet Crude 2 days 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.52 +0.63 +1.09%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.52 +0.63 +1.09%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.52 +0.63 +1.03%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 67.52 -1.37 -1.99%
Central Alberta 2 days 60.52 +0.63 +1.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.52 +3.74 +5.52%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 65.75 +0.75 +1.15%
Giddings 20 hours 59.50 +0.75 +1.28%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.15 -0.05 -0.07%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 63.25 +0.78 +1.25%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 67.20 +0.78 +1.17%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 67.20 +0.78 +1.17%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 65.75 +0.78 +1.20%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.75 +0.50 +0.86%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.03 +0.63 +0.85%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Iran Says Will Respond In Kind If U.S. Tries To Block Oil Exports
  • 12 minutes Is Trump putting farmers on welfare?
  • 17 minutes Oil @ 69.5, headed for 62.5. Down now or 3+ weeks
  • 1 day Russia's "fake news" bill
  • 4 hours Smoke and Mirrors? U.S. Oil Threats Against Iran Can Be Easily Answered: Revolutionary Guards
  • 9 hours U.S. Crude Oil Floods Into Italy as Libyan Supplies Falter
  • 4 hours New stub gas pipeline planned Poland-Denmark
  • 1 day Are Baltic States the Next Crimea?
  • 13 hours Trade War of 1930s, Extended the Great Depression
  • 1 day Costa Rica Will Become The First Nation In The World To Completely Eliminate Fossil Fuels
  • 6 hours Michiganders, Rejoice: Musk Will Fix Flint
  • 1 day Harley-Davidson "Made in EU"
  • 1 day A Massive Trove of Rare-Earth Metals Has Been Found in Japan
  • 1 day US production hits record
  • 13 hours Bridgewater Calls $62 Oil for 2019
  • 10 hours 67.50 was the low for now, $70 - $76+ back in play

Breaking News:

Houthis Target Saudi Oil Tanker In Red Sea

China Just Doubled Oil Shipments To North Korea

China Just Doubled Oil Shipments To North Korea

After the recent visits of…

Sri Lanka Looks To Pay For Iranian Crude With Tea

Sri Lanka Looks To Pay For Iranian Crude With Tea

In a bid to pay…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Houthis Target Saudi Oil Tanker In Red Sea

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 25, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT oil tanker

The Iran-backed Shiite Houthis targeted a Saudi oil tanker on Wednesday, causing minimal damage, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The attack took place in international waters in the Red Sea, off Hodeidah port—the only port that the Houthis control.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition was quick to condemn the attack, adding that the it failed due to the actions of the coalition’s fleet.

The Arab coalition recently captured the Hodeidah airport, and now has its eyes on claiming the port for its own, a vital waterway for the Houthis.

Tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran—a backer of the Houthi movement in Yemen—have intensified in recent months, manifesting in claims of ballistic missile firings and drone strikes at different targets in Saudi Arabia, including at Aramco facilities.

Today’s events are nothing new, and follow another reported attack one week ago today when the Houthi rebels claimed to have targeted an Aramco refinery in Riyadh with a long-range drone.

The Houthis targeted another oil tanker back in April, also sitting off the port of Hodeidah, also sustaining minor damage.

The Arab coalition asserts that the Houthis are using this Hodeidah port for terrorist operations as well as missile and weapons smuggling.

Related: Oil Jobs Under Threat From Drones

Houthi rebels have fired or claimed to have fired many missiles on Saudi Arabia since aligning with Iran in 2015, although they have caused minor damage, with many of the strikes successfully thwarted by the Saudi military, according to Saudi Arabia.

The unrest between Yemen and Saudi Arabia has significant ramifications for the oil industry. Yemen lies along one of the main global oil chokepoints in the Red Sea, through which millions of barrels of crude oil pass every day as they make their way from the Suez Canal to Europe.

The Houthis threatened to block the critical shipping lane in January if Saudi Arabia continued to push towards Hodeidah.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Occidental Petroleum Looks To Sell Pipeline Assets For $5B

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry

Russia Plans $50 Billion Investment In Iran’s Oil, Gas Industry
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

 Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

 $110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

$110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

 Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

 Alt text

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Alt text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

 Alt text

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com